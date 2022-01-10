Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size, Growth Forecast And Emerging Trends To 2028 | Shenzhen Evenwin, UIGreen, Laird Technologies

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4170375/global-board-mount-emi-enclosures-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Board Mount EMI Enclosures report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Board Mount EMI Enclosures market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Board Mount EMI Enclosures market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Board Mount EMI Enclosures market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Board Mount EMI Enclosures market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Board Mount EMI Enclosures market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Shenzhen Evenwin, UIGreen, Laird Technologies, Lada Industrial, AK Stamping, Shenzhen FRD, Tech-Etch, TE Connectivity, Leader Tech (HEICO), Ningbo Hexin Electronics, Kemtron, Harwin, Connor Manufacturing, Masach Tech, Bi-Link, Orbel Corporation, 3G Shielding Specialties, Würth Elektronik, AJATO, XGR Technologies, MAJR, Dongguan Kinggold

Market Segmentation by Product:

One-piece Type

Two-piece Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Defense and Aviation



The Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Board Mount EMI Enclosures market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Board Mount EMI Enclosures market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4170375/global-board-mount-emi-enclosures-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Board Mount EMI Enclosures market expansion?

What will be the global Board Mount EMI Enclosures market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Board Mount EMI Enclosures market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Board Mount EMI Enclosures market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Board Mount EMI Enclosures market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Board Mount EMI Enclosures market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 One-piece Type

1.2.3 Two-piece Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Defense and Aviation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Production

2.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Board Mount EMI Enclosures by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Board Mount EMI Enclosures in 2021

4.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Board Mount EMI Enclosures Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Shenzhen Evenwin

12.1.1 Shenzhen Evenwin Corporation Information

12.1.2 Shenzhen Evenwin Overview

12.1.3 Shenzhen Evenwin Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Shenzhen Evenwin Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Shenzhen Evenwin Recent Developments

12.2 UIGreen

12.2.1 UIGreen Corporation Information

12.2.2 UIGreen Overview

12.2.3 UIGreen Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 UIGreen Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 UIGreen Recent Developments

12.3 Laird Technologies

12.3.1 Laird Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Laird Technologies Overview

12.3.3 Laird Technologies Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Laird Technologies Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Laird Technologies Recent Developments

12.4 Lada Industrial

12.4.1 Lada Industrial Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lada Industrial Overview

12.4.3 Lada Industrial Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Lada Industrial Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Lada Industrial Recent Developments

12.5 AK Stamping

12.5.1 AK Stamping Corporation Information

12.5.2 AK Stamping Overview

12.5.3 AK Stamping Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 AK Stamping Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 AK Stamping Recent Developments

12.6 Shenzhen FRD

12.6.1 Shenzhen FRD Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shenzhen FRD Overview

12.6.3 Shenzhen FRD Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Shenzhen FRD Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Shenzhen FRD Recent Developments

12.7 Tech-Etch

12.7.1 Tech-Etch Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tech-Etch Overview

12.7.3 Tech-Etch Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Tech-Etch Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Tech-Etch Recent Developments

12.8 TE Connectivity

12.8.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.8.2 TE Connectivity Overview

12.8.3 TE Connectivity Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 TE Connectivity Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments

12.9 Leader Tech (HEICO)

12.9.1 Leader Tech (HEICO) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Leader Tech (HEICO) Overview

12.9.3 Leader Tech (HEICO) Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Leader Tech (HEICO) Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Leader Tech (HEICO) Recent Developments

12.10 Ningbo Hexin Electronics

12.10.1 Ningbo Hexin Electronics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ningbo Hexin Electronics Overview

12.10.3 Ningbo Hexin Electronics Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Ningbo Hexin Electronics Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Ningbo Hexin Electronics Recent Developments

12.11 Kemtron

12.11.1 Kemtron Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kemtron Overview

12.11.3 Kemtron Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Kemtron Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Kemtron Recent Developments

12.12 Harwin

12.12.1 Harwin Corporation Information

12.12.2 Harwin Overview

12.12.3 Harwin Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Harwin Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Harwin Recent Developments

12.13 Connor Manufacturing

12.13.1 Connor Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.13.2 Connor Manufacturing Overview

12.13.3 Connor Manufacturing Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Connor Manufacturing Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Connor Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.14 Masach Tech

12.14.1 Masach Tech Corporation Information

12.14.2 Masach Tech Overview

12.14.3 Masach Tech Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Masach Tech Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Masach Tech Recent Developments

12.15 Bi-Link

12.15.1 Bi-Link Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bi-Link Overview

12.15.3 Bi-Link Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Bi-Link Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Bi-Link Recent Developments

12.16 Orbel Corporation

12.16.1 Orbel Corporation Corporation Information

12.16.2 Orbel Corporation Overview

12.16.3 Orbel Corporation Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Orbel Corporation Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Orbel Corporation Recent Developments

12.17 3G Shielding Specialties

12.17.1 3G Shielding Specialties Corporation Information

12.17.2 3G Shielding Specialties Overview

12.17.3 3G Shielding Specialties Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 3G Shielding Specialties Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 3G Shielding Specialties Recent Developments

12.18 Würth Elektronik

12.18.1 Würth Elektronik Corporation Information

12.18.2 Würth Elektronik Overview

12.18.3 Würth Elektronik Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 Würth Elektronik Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Würth Elektronik Recent Developments

12.19 AJATO

12.19.1 AJATO Corporation Information

12.19.2 AJATO Overview

12.19.3 AJATO Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 AJATO Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 AJATO Recent Developments

12.20 XGR Technologies

12.20.1 XGR Technologies Corporation Information

12.20.2 XGR Technologies Overview

12.20.3 XGR Technologies Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 XGR Technologies Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 XGR Technologies Recent Developments

12.21 MAJR

12.21.1 MAJR Corporation Information

12.21.2 MAJR Overview

12.21.3 MAJR Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 MAJR Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 MAJR Recent Developments

12.22 Dongguan Kinggold

12.22.1 Dongguan Kinggold Corporation Information

12.22.2 Dongguan Kinggold Overview

12.22.3 Dongguan Kinggold Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.22.4 Dongguan Kinggold Board Mount EMI Enclosures Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.22.5 Dongguan Kinggold Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Production Mode & Process

13.4 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Sales Channels

13.4.2 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Distributors

13.5 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Industry Trends

14.2 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Drivers

14.3 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Challenges

14.4 Board Mount EMI Enclosures Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Board Mount EMI Enclosures Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4170375/global-board-mount-emi-enclosures-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”