Board Games and Puzzles Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2028| | Asmodee, Buffalo Games, Cartamundi

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Board Games and Puzzles Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Board Games and Puzzles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Board Games and Puzzles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Board Games and Puzzles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Board Games and Puzzles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Board Games and Puzzles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Board Games and Puzzles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Asmodee, Buffalo Games, Cartamundi, Delano Games, Don’t Panic Games, Goliath Games, Hasbro, LongPack Games, Ravensburger AG, Grand Prix International

Market Segmentation by Product:

Educational Type

Strategy and War Type

Money & Assets Type

Role Playing Type

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sale

Offline Retail



The Board Games and Puzzles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Board Games and Puzzles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Board Games and Puzzles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Board Games and Puzzles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Board Games and Puzzles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Board Games and Puzzles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Board Games and Puzzles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Board Games and Puzzles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Board Games and Puzzles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Board Games and Puzzles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Board Games and Puzzles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Board Games and Puzzles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Board Games and Puzzles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Board Games and Puzzles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Board Games and Puzzles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Educational Type

2.1.2 Strategy and War Type

2.1.3 Money & Assets Type

2.1.4 Role Playing Type

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Board Games and Puzzles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Board Games and Puzzles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Board Games and Puzzles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sale

3.1.2 Offline Retail

3.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Board Games and Puzzles Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Board Games and Puzzles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Board Games and Puzzles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Board Games and Puzzles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Board Games and Puzzles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Board Games and Puzzles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Board Games and Puzzles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Board Games and Puzzles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Board Games and Puzzles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Board Games and Puzzles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Board Games and Puzzles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Board Games and Puzzles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Board Games and Puzzles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Board Games and Puzzles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Board Games and Puzzles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Board Games and Puzzles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Board Games and Puzzles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Board Games and Puzzles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Board Games and Puzzles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Board Games and Puzzles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Board Games and Puzzles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Board Games and Puzzles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Board Games and Puzzles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Asmodee

7.1.1 Asmodee Corporation Information

7.1.2 Asmodee Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Asmodee Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Asmodee Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.1.5 Asmodee Recent Development

7.2 Buffalo Games

7.2.1 Buffalo Games Corporation Information

7.2.2 Buffalo Games Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Buffalo Games Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Buffalo Games Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.2.5 Buffalo Games Recent Development

7.3 Cartamundi

7.3.1 Cartamundi Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cartamundi Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cartamundi Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cartamundi Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.3.5 Cartamundi Recent Development

7.4 Delano Games

7.4.1 Delano Games Corporation Information

7.4.2 Delano Games Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Delano Games Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Delano Games Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.4.5 Delano Games Recent Development

7.5 Don’t Panic Games

7.5.1 Don’t Panic Games Corporation Information

7.5.2 Don’t Panic Games Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Don’t Panic Games Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Don’t Panic Games Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.5.5 Don’t Panic Games Recent Development

7.6 Goliath Games

7.6.1 Goliath Games Corporation Information

7.6.2 Goliath Games Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Goliath Games Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Goliath Games Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.6.5 Goliath Games Recent Development

7.7 Hasbro

7.7.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hasbro Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hasbro Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hasbro Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.7.5 Hasbro Recent Development

7.8 LongPack Games

7.8.1 LongPack Games Corporation Information

7.8.2 LongPack Games Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LongPack Games Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LongPack Games Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.8.5 LongPack Games Recent Development

7.9 Ravensburger AG

7.9.1 Ravensburger AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ravensburger AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ravensburger AG Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ravensburger AG Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.9.5 Ravensburger AG Recent Development

7.10 Grand Prix International

7.10.1 Grand Prix International Corporation Information

7.10.2 Grand Prix International Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Grand Prix International Board Games and Puzzles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Grand Prix International Board Games and Puzzles Products Offered

7.10.5 Grand Prix International Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Board Games and Puzzles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Board Games and Puzzles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Board Games and Puzzles Distributors

8.3 Board Games and Puzzles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Board Games and Puzzles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Board Games and Puzzles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Board Games and Puzzles Distributors

8.5 Board Games and Puzzles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

