Blowout Preventer Market Size 2021: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2021–2027 | GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco

The report titled Global Blowout Preventer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Blowout Preventer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Blowout Preventer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Blowout Preventer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Blowout Preventer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Blowout Preventer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blowout Preventer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blowout Preventer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blowout Preventer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blowout Preventer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Blowout Preventer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Blowout Preventer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel, Rongsheng Machinery, Halliburton, OJSC NaftaGaz, MSP/DRILEX, Jiangsu Xinde, Fountain Petro, Control Flow, GCOP, Jiangsu Jinshi, Well Control, Shenkai, NETS

Market Segmentation by Product: Annular BOP

Ram BOP



Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore Wells

Offshore Wells



The Blowout Preventer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Blowout Preventer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Blowout Preventer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blowout Preventer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Blowout Preventer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blowout Preventer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blowout Preventer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blowout Preventer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Blowout Preventer Market Overview

1.1 Blowout Preventer Product Overview

1.2 Blowout Preventer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Annular BOP

1.2.2 Ram BOP

1.3 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Blowout Preventer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Blowout Preventer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Blowout Preventer Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Blowout Preventer Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Blowout Preventer Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Blowout Preventer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Blowout Preventer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Blowout Preventer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Blowout Preventer Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Blowout Preventer as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blowout Preventer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Blowout Preventer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Blowout Preventer Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Blowout Preventer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Blowout Preventer by Application

4.1 Blowout Preventer Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore Wells

4.1.2 Offshore Wells

4.2 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Blowout Preventer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Blowout Preventer by Country

5.1 North America Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Blowout Preventer by Country

6.1 Europe Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Blowout Preventer by Country

8.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Blowout Preventer Business

10.1 GE Oil & Gas

10.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Oil & Gas Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development

10.2 Cameron

10.2.1 Cameron Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cameron Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Cameron Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.2.5 Cameron Recent Development

10.3 National Oilwell Varco

10.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

10.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

10.4 Uztel

10.4.1 Uztel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Uztel Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Uztel Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Uztel Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.4.5 Uztel Recent Development

10.5 Rongsheng Machinery

10.5.1 Rongsheng Machinery Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rongsheng Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.5.5 Rongsheng Machinery Recent Development

10.6 Halliburton

10.6.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Halliburton Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Halliburton Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Halliburton Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.6.5 Halliburton Recent Development

10.7 OJSC NaftaGaz

10.7.1 OJSC NaftaGaz Corporation Information

10.7.2 OJSC NaftaGaz Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.7.5 OJSC NaftaGaz Recent Development

10.8 MSP/DRILEX

10.8.1 MSP/DRILEX Corporation Information

10.8.2 MSP/DRILEX Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.8.5 MSP/DRILEX Recent Development

10.9 Jiangsu Xinde

10.9.1 Jiangsu Xinde Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jiangsu Xinde Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.9.5 Jiangsu Xinde Recent Development

10.10 Fountain Petro

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Blowout Preventer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fountain Petro Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fountain Petro Recent Development

10.11 Control Flow

10.11.1 Control Flow Corporation Information

10.11.2 Control Flow Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Control Flow Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Control Flow Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.11.5 Control Flow Recent Development

10.12 GCOP

10.12.1 GCOP Corporation Information

10.12.2 GCOP Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GCOP Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GCOP Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.12.5 GCOP Recent Development

10.13 Jiangsu Jinshi

10.13.1 Jiangsu Jinshi Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Jinshi Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Jiangsu Jinshi Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Jinshi Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Jinshi Recent Development

10.14 Well Control

10.14.1 Well Control Corporation Information

10.14.2 Well Control Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Well Control Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Well Control Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.14.5 Well Control Recent Development

10.15 Shenkai

10.15.1 Shenkai Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shenkai Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shenkai Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shenkai Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.15.5 Shenkai Recent Development

10.16 NETS

10.16.1 NETS Corporation Information

10.16.2 NETS Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 NETS Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 NETS Blowout Preventer Products Offered

10.16.5 NETS Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Blowout Preventer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Blowout Preventer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Blowout Preventer Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Blowout Preventer Distributors

12.3 Blowout Preventer Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

