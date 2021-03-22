Blowout Preventer Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco

“

The report titled Global Blowout Preventer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Blowout Preventer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Blowout Preventer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Blowout Preventer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Blowout Preventer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Blowout Preventer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blowout Preventer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blowout Preventer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blowout Preventer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blowout Preventer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Blowout Preventer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Blowout Preventer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel, Rongsheng Machinery, Halliburton, OJSC NaftaGaz, MSP/DRILEX, Jiangsu Xinde, Fountain Petro, Control Flow, GCOP, Jiangsu Jinshi, Well Control, Shenkai, NETS

Market Segmentation by Product: Annular BOP

Ram BOP



Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore Wells

Offshore Wells



The Blowout Preventer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Blowout Preventer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Blowout Preventer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blowout Preventer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Blowout Preventer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blowout Preventer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blowout Preventer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blowout Preventer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Blowout Preventer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blowout Preventer

1.2 Blowout Preventer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Annular BOP

1.2.3 Ram BOP

1.3 Blowout Preventer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Onshore Wells

1.3.3 Offshore Wells

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Blowout Preventer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Blowout Preventer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Blowout Preventer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Middle East & Africa Blowout Preventer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Blowout Preventer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 China Blowout Preventer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Blowout Preventer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Blowout Preventer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Blowout Preventer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Blowout Preventer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Blowout Preventer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Blowout Preventer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Blowout Preventer Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Blowout Preventer Production

3.4.1 North America Blowout Preventer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Blowout Preventer Production

3.5.1 Europe Blowout Preventer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Middle East & Africa Blowout Preventer Production

3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Blowout Preventer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Blowout Preventer Production

3.7.1 Japan Blowout Preventer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 China Blowout Preventer Production

3.8.1 China Blowout Preventer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 China Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Blowout Preventer Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Blowout Preventer Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Blowout Preventer Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Blowout Preventer Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Blowout Preventer Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Blowout Preventer Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Blowout Preventer Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Blowout Preventer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 GE Oil & Gas

7.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.1.2 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.1.3 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Cameron

7.2.1 Cameron Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cameron Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Cameron Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Cameron Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Cameron Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 National Oilwell Varco

7.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Uztel

7.4.1 Uztel Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Uztel Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Uztel Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Uztel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Uztel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Rongsheng Machinery

7.5.1 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Rongsheng Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Rongsheng Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Halliburton

7.6.1 Halliburton Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.6.2 Halliburton Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Halliburton Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Halliburton Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Halliburton Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 OJSC NaftaGaz

7.7.1 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.7.2 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.7.3 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 OJSC NaftaGaz Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 OJSC NaftaGaz Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 MSP/DRILEX

7.8.1 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.8.2 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.8.3 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 MSP/DRILEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MSP/DRILEX Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Jiangsu Xinde

7.9.1 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Jiangsu Xinde Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Jiangsu Xinde Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Fountain Petro

7.10.1 Fountain Petro Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fountain Petro Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Fountain Petro Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Fountain Petro Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Fountain Petro Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Control Flow

7.11.1 Control Flow Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.11.2 Control Flow Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Control Flow Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Control Flow Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Control Flow Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 GCOP

7.12.1 GCOP Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.12.2 GCOP Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.12.3 GCOP Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 GCOP Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 GCOP Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jiangsu Jinshi

7.13.1 Jiangsu Jinshi Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Jinshi Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jiangsu Jinshi Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Jinshi Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jiangsu Jinshi Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Well Control

7.14.1 Well Control Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.14.2 Well Control Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Well Control Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Well Control Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Well Control Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Shenkai

7.15.1 Shenkai Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shenkai Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Shenkai Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Shenkai Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Shenkai Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 NETS

7.16.1 NETS Blowout Preventer Corporation Information

7.16.2 NETS Blowout Preventer Product Portfolio

7.16.3 NETS Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 NETS Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 NETS Recent Developments/Updates

8 Blowout Preventer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Blowout Preventer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Blowout Preventer

8.4 Blowout Preventer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Blowout Preventer Distributors List

9.3 Blowout Preventer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Blowout Preventer Industry Trends

10.2 Blowout Preventer Growth Drivers

10.3 Blowout Preventer Market Challenges

10.4 Blowout Preventer Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Blowout Preventer by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Middle East & Africa Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 China Blowout Preventer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Blowout Preventer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Blowout Preventer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Blowout Preventer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Blowout Preventer by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”