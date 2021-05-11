Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027| Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Blowout Preventer (BOP) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market.

The research report on the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Blowout Preventer (BOP) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Blowout Preventer (BOP) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Blowout Preventer (BOP) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Leading Players

GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel, Rongsheng Machinery, Halliburton, OJSC NaftaGaz, MSP/DRILEX, Jiangsu Xinde, Fountain Petro, Control Flow, GCOP, Jiangsu Jinshi, Well Control, Shenkai, NETS, Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies

Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Blowout Preventer (BOP) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Blowout Preventer (BOP) Segmentation by Product



Annular blowout preventer

Ram blowout preventer

Blowout Preventer (BOP) Segmentation by Application

Onshore Wells

Offshore Wells

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

How will the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Annular blowout preventer

1.4.3 Ram blowout preventer 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore Wells

1.5.3 Offshore Wells 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Blowout Preventer (BOP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Blowout Preventer (BOP) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Blowout Preventer (BOP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 GE Oil & Gas

12.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Oil & Gas Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Oil & Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development 12.2 Cameron

12.2.1 Cameron Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cameron Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cameron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Cameron Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.2.5 Cameron Recent Development 12.3 National Oilwell Varco

12.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development 12.4 Uztel

12.4.1 Uztel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Uztel Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Uztel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Uztel Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.4.5 Uztel Recent Development 12.5 Rongsheng Machinery

12.5.1 Rongsheng Machinery Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rongsheng Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rongsheng Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.5.5 Rongsheng Machinery Recent Development 12.6 Halliburton

12.6.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Halliburton Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.6.5 Halliburton Recent Development 12.7 OJSC NaftaGaz

12.7.1 OJSC NaftaGaz Corporation Information

12.7.2 OJSC NaftaGaz Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 OJSC NaftaGaz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.7.5 OJSC NaftaGaz Recent Development 12.8 MSP/DRILEX

12.8.1 MSP/DRILEX Corporation Information

12.8.2 MSP/DRILEX Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MSP/DRILEX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.8.5 MSP/DRILEX Recent Development 12.9 Jiangsu Xinde

12.9.1 Jiangsu Xinde Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiangsu Xinde Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jiangsu Xinde Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.9.5 Jiangsu Xinde Recent Development 12.10 Fountain Petro

12.10.1 Fountain Petro Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fountain Petro Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fountain Petro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Fountain Petro Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.12.1 GCOP Corporation Information

12.12.2 GCOP Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 GCOP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 GCOP Products Offered

12.12.5 GCOP Recent Development 12.13 Jiangsu Jinshi

12.13.1 Jiangsu Jinshi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Jinshi Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Jinshi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Jinshi Products Offered

12.13.5 Jiangsu Jinshi Recent Development 12.14 Well Control

12.14.1 Well Control Corporation Information

12.14.2 Well Control Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Well Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Well Control Products Offered

12.14.5 Well Control Recent Development 12.15 Shenkai

12.15.1 Shenkai Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenkai Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shenkai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Shenkai Products Offered

12.15.5 Shenkai Recent Development 12.16 NETS

12.16.1 NETS Corporation Information

12.16.2 NETS Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 NETS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 NETS Products Offered

12.16.5 NETS Recent Development 12.17 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies

12.17.1 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Corporation Information

12.17.2 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Products Offered

12.17.5 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Blowout Preventer (BOP) Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

