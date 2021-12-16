Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | OMRON, Yuwell, A&D

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OMRON, Yuwell, A&D, Microlife, NISSEI, Panasonic, Citizen, Rossmax, Beurer, Welch Allyn, Andon, Sejoy, Bosch + Sohn, Homedics, Kingyield

Market Segmentation by Product:

Upper-arm BP Monitor

Wrist BP Monitor

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Overview

1.1 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Product Overview

1.2 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Upper-arm BP Monitor

1.2.2 Wrist BP Monitor

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use by Application

4.1 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online

4.1.2 Offline

4.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use by Country

5.1 North America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use by Country

6.1 Europe Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use by Country

8.1 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Business

10.1 OMRON

10.1.1 OMRON Corporation Information

10.1.2 OMRON Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 OMRON Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 OMRON Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.1.5 OMRON Recent Development

10.2 Yuwell

10.2.1 Yuwell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yuwell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Yuwell Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Yuwell Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.2.5 Yuwell Recent Development

10.3 A&D

10.3.1 A&D Corporation Information

10.3.2 A&D Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 A&D Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 A&D Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.3.5 A&D Recent Development

10.4 Microlife

10.4.1 Microlife Corporation Information

10.4.2 Microlife Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Microlife Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Microlife Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.4.5 Microlife Recent Development

10.5 NISSEI

10.5.1 NISSEI Corporation Information

10.5.2 NISSEI Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 NISSEI Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 NISSEI Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.5.5 NISSEI Recent Development

10.6 Panasonic

10.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Panasonic Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Panasonic Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.7 Citizen

10.7.1 Citizen Corporation Information

10.7.2 Citizen Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Citizen Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Citizen Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.7.5 Citizen Recent Development

10.8 Rossmax

10.8.1 Rossmax Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rossmax Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Rossmax Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Rossmax Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.8.5 Rossmax Recent Development

10.9 Beurer

10.9.1 Beurer Corporation Information

10.9.2 Beurer Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Beurer Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Beurer Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.9.5 Beurer Recent Development

10.10 Welch Allyn

10.10.1 Welch Allyn Corporation Information

10.10.2 Welch Allyn Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Welch Allyn Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Welch Allyn Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.10.5 Welch Allyn Recent Development

10.11 Andon

10.11.1 Andon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Andon Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Andon Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Andon Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.11.5 Andon Recent Development

10.12 Sejoy

10.12.1 Sejoy Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sejoy Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sejoy Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sejoy Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.12.5 Sejoy Recent Development

10.13 Bosch + Sohn

10.13.1 Bosch + Sohn Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bosch + Sohn Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bosch + Sohn Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bosch + Sohn Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.13.5 Bosch + Sohn Recent Development

10.14 Homedics

10.14.1 Homedics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Homedics Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Homedics Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Homedics Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.14.5 Homedics Recent Development

10.15 Kingyield

10.15.1 Kingyield Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kingyield Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kingyield Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kingyield Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Products Offered

10.15.5 Kingyield Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Distributors

12.3 Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”