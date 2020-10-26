Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Becton, Dickinson and Co., Terumo Corporation, Acon Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Research Report: Becton, Dickinson and Co., Terumo Corporation, Acon Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, ARKRAY Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Ypsomed AG, Sanofi

Types: Blood Glucose Meters

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Lancets

Blood Glucose Testing Strips



Applications: Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Other



The Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Blood Glucose Meters

1.4.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

1.4.4 Lancets

1.4.5 Blood Glucose Testing Strips

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital Use

1.5.3 Clinic Use

1.5.4 Household

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Becton

8.1.1 Becton Corporation Information

8.1.2 Becton Overview

8.1.3 Becton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Becton Product Description

8.1.5 Becton Related Developments

8.2 Dickinson and Co.

8.2.1 Dickinson and Co. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dickinson and Co. Overview

8.2.3 Dickinson and Co. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Dickinson and Co. Product Description

8.2.5 Dickinson and Co. Related Developments

8.3 Terumo Corporation

8.3.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Terumo Corporation Overview

8.3.3 Terumo Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Terumo Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Terumo Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Acon Laboratories Inc.

8.4.1 Acon Laboratories Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Acon Laboratories Inc. Overview

8.4.3 Acon Laboratories Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Acon Laboratories Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 Acon Laboratories Inc. Related Developments

8.5 Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

8.5.1 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Overview

8.5.3 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Product Description

8.5.5 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Related Developments

8.6 Johnson & Johnson

8.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

8.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

8.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Product Description

8.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Related Developments

8.7 ARKRAY Inc.

8.7.1 ARKRAY Inc. Corporation Information

8.7.2 ARKRAY Inc. Overview

8.7.3 ARKRAY Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 ARKRAY Inc. Product Description

8.7.5 ARKRAY Inc. Related Developments

8.8 Novo Nordisk A/S

8.8.1 Novo Nordisk A/S Corporation Information

8.8.2 Novo Nordisk A/S Overview

8.8.3 Novo Nordisk A/S Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Novo Nordisk A/S Product Description

8.8.5 Novo Nordisk A/S Related Developments

8.9 Medtronic

8.9.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.9.2 Medtronic Overview

8.9.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.9.5 Medtronic Related Developments

8.10 Abbott Laboratories

8.10.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

8.10.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview

8.10.3 Abbott Laboratories Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Abbott Laboratories Product Description

8.10.5 Abbott Laboratories Related Developments

8.11 Bayer AG

8.11.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

8.11.2 Bayer AG Overview

8.11.3 Bayer AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Bayer AG Product Description

8.11.5 Bayer AG Related Developments

8.12 Ypsomed AG

8.12.1 Ypsomed AG Corporation Information

8.12.2 Ypsomed AG Overview

8.12.3 Ypsomed AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ypsomed AG Product Description

8.12.5 Ypsomed AG Related Developments

8.13 Sanofi

8.13.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sanofi Overview

8.13.3 Sanofi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sanofi Product Description

8.13.5 Sanofi Related Developments

9 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Distributors

11.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”