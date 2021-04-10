Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Roche, LifeScan, Abbott

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Blood Based Glucose Monitoring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blood Based Glucose Monitoring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) Blood Based Glucose Monitoring
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2873983/global-blood-based-glucose-monitoring-industry
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market.
|Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, ARKRAY, I-SENS, Omron, B. Braun, 77 Elektronika, AgaMatrix, ALL Medicus, Terumo, Yicheng, Acon, Medtrum Technologies, MicroTech Medical, Inc, Sinocare, Hybio Pharmaceutical, Lepu Medical, Yuyue Medical
|Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Types:
|
Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
Table Top Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
|Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Applications:
|
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2873983/global-blood-based-glucose-monitoring-industry
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Blood Based Glucose Monitoring industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
1.2.3 Table Top Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Industry Trends
2.5.1 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Trends
2.5.2 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Drivers
2.5.3 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Challenges
2.5.4 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Blood Based Glucose Monitoring by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Blood Based Glucose Monitoring as of 2020)
3.4 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 China Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Roche
11.1.1 Roche Corporation Information
11.1.2 Roche Overview
11.1.3 Roche Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Roche Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.1.5 Roche Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Roche Recent Developments
11.2 LifeScan
11.2.1 LifeScan Corporation Information
11.2.2 LifeScan Overview
11.2.3 LifeScan Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 LifeScan Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.2.5 LifeScan Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 LifeScan Recent Developments
11.3 Abbott
11.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information
11.3.2 Abbott Overview
11.3.3 Abbott Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Abbott Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.3.5 Abbott Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Abbott Recent Developments
11.4 Ascensia
11.4.1 Ascensia Corporation Information
11.4.2 Ascensia Overview
11.4.3 Ascensia Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Ascensia Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.4.5 Ascensia Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Ascensia Recent Developments
11.5 ARKRAY
11.5.1 ARKRAY Corporation Information
11.5.2 ARKRAY Overview
11.5.3 ARKRAY Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 ARKRAY Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.5.5 ARKRAY Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 ARKRAY Recent Developments
11.6 I-SENS
11.6.1 I-SENS Corporation Information
11.6.2 I-SENS Overview
11.6.3 I-SENS Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 I-SENS Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.6.5 I-SENS Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 I-SENS Recent Developments
11.7 Omron
11.7.1 Omron Corporation Information
11.7.2 Omron Overview
11.7.3 Omron Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Omron Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.7.5 Omron Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Omron Recent Developments
11.8 B. Braun
11.8.1 B. Braun Corporation Information
11.8.2 B. Braun Overview
11.8.3 B. Braun Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 B. Braun Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.8.5 B. Braun Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 B. Braun Recent Developments
11.9 77 Elektronika
11.9.1 77 Elektronika Corporation Information
11.9.2 77 Elektronika Overview
11.9.3 77 Elektronika Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 77 Elektronika Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.9.5 77 Elektronika Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 77 Elektronika Recent Developments
11.10 AgaMatrix
11.10.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information
11.10.2 AgaMatrix Overview
11.10.3 AgaMatrix Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 AgaMatrix Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.10.5 AgaMatrix Blood Based Glucose Monitoring SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 AgaMatrix Recent Developments
11.11 ALL Medicus
11.11.1 ALL Medicus Corporation Information
11.11.2 ALL Medicus Overview
11.11.3 ALL Medicus Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 ALL Medicus Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.11.5 ALL Medicus Recent Developments
11.12 Terumo
11.12.1 Terumo Corporation Information
11.12.2 Terumo Overview
11.12.3 Terumo Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Terumo Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.12.5 Terumo Recent Developments
11.13 Yicheng
11.13.1 Yicheng Corporation Information
11.13.2 Yicheng Overview
11.13.3 Yicheng Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Yicheng Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.13.5 Yicheng Recent Developments
11.14 Acon
11.14.1 Acon Corporation Information
11.14.2 Acon Overview
11.14.3 Acon Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Acon Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.14.5 Acon Recent Developments
11.15 Medtrum Technologies
11.15.1 Medtrum Technologies Corporation Information
11.15.2 Medtrum Technologies Overview
11.15.3 Medtrum Technologies Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Medtrum Technologies Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.15.5 Medtrum Technologies Recent Developments
11.16 MicroTech Medical, Inc
11.16.1 MicroTech Medical, Inc Corporation Information
11.16.2 MicroTech Medical, Inc Overview
11.16.3 MicroTech Medical, Inc Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 MicroTech Medical, Inc Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.16.5 MicroTech Medical, Inc Recent Developments
11.17 Sinocare
11.17.1 Sinocare Corporation Information
11.17.2 Sinocare Overview
11.17.3 Sinocare Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Sinocare Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.17.5 Sinocare Recent Developments
11.18 Hybio Pharmaceutical
11.18.1 Hybio Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.18.2 Hybio Pharmaceutical Overview
11.18.3 Hybio Pharmaceutical Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Hybio Pharmaceutical Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.18.5 Hybio Pharmaceutical Recent Developments
11.19 Lepu Medical
11.19.1 Lepu Medical Corporation Information
11.19.2 Lepu Medical Overview
11.19.3 Lepu Medical Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Lepu Medical Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.19.5 Lepu Medical Recent Developments
11.20 Yuyue Medical
11.20.1 Yuyue Medical Corporation Information
11.20.2 Yuyue Medical Overview
11.20.3 Yuyue Medical Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Yuyue Medical Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Products and Services
11.20.5 Yuyue Medical Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Production Mode & Process
12.4 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales Channels
12.4.2 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Distributors
12.5 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2873983/global-blood-based-glucose-monitoring-industry
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”