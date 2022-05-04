Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market 2022- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2028- Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market. The authors of the report segment the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) report.

Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market.

Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, Accenture, Oracle, AWS, Cognizant, Infosys, PwC, Baidu, Huawei, HPE, IBM, Capgemini, NTT Data, TCS, Mphasis, Wipro, Waves Platform, KPMG, Ey, Stratis, Consensys, L&T Infotech

Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segmentation By Type:

Tools, Services Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)

Segmentation By Application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Government and Public Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Retail

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tools

1.2.3 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Telecom and IT

1.3.5 Government and Public Utilities

1.3.6 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.7 Retail

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue

3.4 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue in 2021

3.5 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.1.3 Microsoft Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

11.2 SAP

11.2.1 SAP Company Details

11.2.2 SAP Business Overview

11.2.3 SAP Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.2.4 SAP Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 SAP Recent Developments

11.3 Deloitte

11.3.1 Deloitte Company Details

11.3.2 Deloitte Business Overview

11.3.3 Deloitte Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.3.4 Deloitte Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Deloitte Recent Developments

11.4 Accenture

11.4.1 Accenture Company Details

11.4.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.4.3 Accenture Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Accenture Recent Developments

11.5 Oracle

11.5.1 Oracle Company Details

11.5.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.5.3 Oracle Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Oracle Recent Developments

11.6 AWS

11.6.1 AWS Company Details

11.6.2 AWS Business Overview

11.6.3 AWS Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.6.4 AWS Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 AWS Recent Developments

11.7 Cognizant

11.7.1 Cognizant Company Details

11.7.2 Cognizant Business Overview

11.7.3 Cognizant Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.7.4 Cognizant Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Cognizant Recent Developments

11.8 Infosys

11.8.1 Infosys Company Details

11.8.2 Infosys Business Overview

11.8.3 Infosys Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Infosys Recent Developments

11.9 PwC

11.9.1 PwC Company Details

11.9.2 PwC Business Overview

11.9.3 PwC Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.9.4 PwC Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 PwC Recent Developments

11.10 Baidu

11.10.1 Baidu Company Details

11.10.2 Baidu Business Overview

11.10.3 Baidu Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.10.4 Baidu Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Baidu Recent Developments

11.11 Huawei

11.11.1 Huawei Company Details

11.11.2 Huawei Business Overview

11.11.3 Huawei Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.11.4 Huawei Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Huawei Recent Developments

11.12 HPE

11.12.1 HPE Company Details

11.12.2 HPE Business Overview

11.12.3 HPE Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.12.4 HPE Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 HPE Recent Developments

11.13 IBM

11.13.1 IBM Company Details

11.13.2 IBM Business Overview

11.13.3 IBM Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.13.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 IBM Recent Developments

11.14 Capgemini

11.14.1 Capgemini Company Details

11.14.2 Capgemini Business Overview

11.14.3 Capgemini Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.14.4 Capgemini Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Capgemini Recent Developments

11.15 NTT Data

11.15.1 NTT Data Company Details

11.15.2 NTT Data Business Overview

11.15.3 NTT Data Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.15.4 NTT Data Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 NTT Data Recent Developments

11.16 TCS

11.16.1 TCS Company Details

11.16.2 TCS Business Overview

11.16.3 TCS Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.16.4 TCS Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 TCS Recent Developments

11.17 Mphasis

11.17.1 Mphasis Company Details

11.17.2 Mphasis Business Overview

11.17.3 Mphasis Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.17.4 Mphasis Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Mphasis Recent Developments

11.18 Wipro

11.18.1 Wipro Company Details

11.18.2 Wipro Business Overview

11.18.3 Wipro Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.18.4 Wipro Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Wipro Recent Developments

11.19 Waves Platform

11.19.1 Waves Platform Company Details

11.19.2 Waves Platform Business Overview

11.19.3 Waves Platform Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.19.4 Waves Platform Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Waves Platform Recent Developments

11.20 KPMG

11.20.1 KPMG Company Details

11.20.2 KPMG Business Overview

11.20.3 KPMG Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.20.4 KPMG Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 KPMG Recent Developments

11.21 Ey

11.21.1 Ey Company Details

11.21.2 Ey Business Overview

11.21.3 Ey Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.21.4 Ey Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Ey Recent Developments

11.22 Stratis

11.22.1 Stratis Company Details

11.22.2 Stratis Business Overview

11.22.3 Stratis Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.22.4 Stratis Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 Stratis Recent Developments

11.23 Consensys

11.23.1 Consensys Company Details

11.23.2 Consensys Business Overview

11.23.3 Consensys Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.23.4 Consensys Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 Consensys Recent Developments

11.24 L&T Infotech

11.24.1 L&T Infotech Company Details

11.24.2 L&T Infotech Business Overview

11.24.3 L&T Infotech Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.24.4 L&T Infotech Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 L&T Infotech Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

