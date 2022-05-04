Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market 2022- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2028- Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market. The authors of the report segment the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market.
Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market.
Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, Accenture, Oracle, AWS, Cognizant, Infosys, PwC, Baidu, Huawei, HPE, IBM, Capgemini, NTT Data, TCS, Mphasis, Wipro, Waves Platform, KPMG, Ey, Stratis, Consensys, L&T Infotech
Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market: Segmentation
The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments in the coming years.
Segmentation By Type:
Tools, Services Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)
Segmentation By Application:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Government and Public Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Retail
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market
Key Question Answered in The Report :
What is the growth potential of the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market may face in the future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market?
Table Of Content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tools
1.2.3 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Telecom and IT
1.3.5 Government and Public Utilities
1.3.6 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.7 Retail
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue
3.4 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue in 2021
3.5 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America
6.1 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
6.2.2 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
6.2.3 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6.3.3 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.4 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.4.2 North America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
7.2.2 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
7.2.3 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
7.3.2 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
7.3.3 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
7.4 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.4.2 Europe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
9.2.2 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
9.2.3 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
9.3.2 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
9.3.3 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
9.4 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.4.2 Latin America Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Microsoft
11.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview
11.1.3 Microsoft Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Microsoft Recent Developments
11.2 SAP
11.2.1 SAP Company Details
11.2.2 SAP Business Overview
11.2.3 SAP Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.2.4 SAP Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 SAP Recent Developments
11.3 Deloitte
11.3.1 Deloitte Company Details
11.3.2 Deloitte Business Overview
11.3.3 Deloitte Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.3.4 Deloitte Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 Deloitte Recent Developments
11.4 Accenture
11.4.1 Accenture Company Details
11.4.2 Accenture Business Overview
11.4.3 Accenture Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 Accenture Recent Developments
11.5 Oracle
11.5.1 Oracle Company Details
11.5.2 Oracle Business Overview
11.5.3 Oracle Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 Oracle Recent Developments
11.6 AWS
11.6.1 AWS Company Details
11.6.2 AWS Business Overview
11.6.3 AWS Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.6.4 AWS Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 AWS Recent Developments
11.7 Cognizant
11.7.1 Cognizant Company Details
11.7.2 Cognizant Business Overview
11.7.3 Cognizant Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.7.4 Cognizant Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 Cognizant Recent Developments
11.8 Infosys
11.8.1 Infosys Company Details
11.8.2 Infosys Business Overview
11.8.3 Infosys Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 Infosys Recent Developments
11.9 PwC
11.9.1 PwC Company Details
11.9.2 PwC Business Overview
11.9.3 PwC Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.9.4 PwC Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 PwC Recent Developments
11.10 Baidu
11.10.1 Baidu Company Details
11.10.2 Baidu Business Overview
11.10.3 Baidu Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.10.4 Baidu Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 Baidu Recent Developments
11.11 Huawei
11.11.1 Huawei Company Details
11.11.2 Huawei Business Overview
11.11.3 Huawei Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.11.4 Huawei Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.11.5 Huawei Recent Developments
11.12 HPE
11.12.1 HPE Company Details
11.12.2 HPE Business Overview
11.12.3 HPE Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.12.4 HPE Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.12.5 HPE Recent Developments
11.13 IBM
11.13.1 IBM Company Details
11.13.2 IBM Business Overview
11.13.3 IBM Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.13.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.13.5 IBM Recent Developments
11.14 Capgemini
11.14.1 Capgemini Company Details
11.14.2 Capgemini Business Overview
11.14.3 Capgemini Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.14.4 Capgemini Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.14.5 Capgemini Recent Developments
11.15 NTT Data
11.15.1 NTT Data Company Details
11.15.2 NTT Data Business Overview
11.15.3 NTT Data Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.15.4 NTT Data Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.15.5 NTT Data Recent Developments
11.16 TCS
11.16.1 TCS Company Details
11.16.2 TCS Business Overview
11.16.3 TCS Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.16.4 TCS Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.16.5 TCS Recent Developments
11.17 Mphasis
11.17.1 Mphasis Company Details
11.17.2 Mphasis Business Overview
11.17.3 Mphasis Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.17.4 Mphasis Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.17.5 Mphasis Recent Developments
11.18 Wipro
11.18.1 Wipro Company Details
11.18.2 Wipro Business Overview
11.18.3 Wipro Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.18.4 Wipro Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.18.5 Wipro Recent Developments
11.19 Waves Platform
11.19.1 Waves Platform Company Details
11.19.2 Waves Platform Business Overview
11.19.3 Waves Platform Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.19.4 Waves Platform Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.19.5 Waves Platform Recent Developments
11.20 KPMG
11.20.1 KPMG Company Details
11.20.2 KPMG Business Overview
11.20.3 KPMG Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.20.4 KPMG Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.20.5 KPMG Recent Developments
11.21 Ey
11.21.1 Ey Company Details
11.21.2 Ey Business Overview
11.21.3 Ey Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.21.4 Ey Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.21.5 Ey Recent Developments
11.22 Stratis
11.22.1 Stratis Company Details
11.22.2 Stratis Business Overview
11.22.3 Stratis Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.22.4 Stratis Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.22.5 Stratis Recent Developments
11.23 Consensys
11.23.1 Consensys Company Details
11.23.2 Consensys Business Overview
11.23.3 Consensys Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.23.4 Consensys Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.23.5 Consensys Recent Developments
11.24 L&T Infotech
11.24.1 L&T Infotech Company Details
11.24.2 L&T Infotech Business Overview
11.24.3 L&T Infotech Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction
11.24.4 L&T Infotech Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2017-2022)
11.24.5 L&T Infotech Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
