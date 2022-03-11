BLDC Electric Motor Market 2022 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | Nidec, Minebea Mitsumi, Johnson Electric

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “BLDC Electric Motor Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BLDC Electric Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BLDC Electric Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BLDC Electric Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BLDC Electric Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BLDC Electric Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BLDC Electric Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nidec, Minebea Mitsumi, Johnson Electric, Welling, Panasonic, Wolong, Maxon Motor, Ebm-Papst, Hengdrive Electric, Shinano Kenshi, Portescap, Kaibang Motor, F.G.LS. Electronic, Topband, Allied Motion

Market Segmentation by Product:

Inner Rotor Motor

Outer Rotor Motor



Market Segmentation by Application:

HDD

ODD

Office Equipment

Home Appliance

Automotive

Other



The BLDC Electric Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BLDC Electric Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BLDC Electric Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 BLDC Electric Motor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BLDC Electric Motor

1.2 BLDC Electric Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global BLDC Electric Motor Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Inner Rotor Motor

1.2.3 Outer Rotor Motor

1.3 BLDC Electric Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global BLDC Electric Motor Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 HDD

1.3.3 ODD

1.3.4 Office Equipment

1.3.5 Home Appliance

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global BLDC Electric Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global BLDC Electric Motor Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global BLDC Electric Motor Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 BLDC Electric Motor Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 BLDC Electric Motor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global BLDC Electric Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global BLDC Electric Motor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global BLDC Electric Motor Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers BLDC Electric Motor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 BLDC Electric Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 BLDC Electric Motor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest BLDC Electric Motor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global BLDC Electric Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 BLDC Electric Motor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global BLDC Electric Motor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global BLDC Electric Motor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America BLDC Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America BLDC Electric Motor Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America BLDC Electric Motor Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe BLDC Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe BLDC Electric Motor Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe BLDC Electric Motor Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific BLDC Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific BLDC Electric Motor Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific BLDC Electric Motor Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America BLDC Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America BLDC Electric Motor Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America BLDC Electric Motor Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa BLDC Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa BLDC Electric Motor Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa BLDC Electric Motor Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global BLDC Electric Motor Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global BLDC Electric Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global BLDC Electric Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global BLDC Electric Motor Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global BLDC Electric Motor Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global BLDC Electric Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global BLDC Electric Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global BLDC Electric Motor Price by Application (2017-2022)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Nidec

6.1.1 Nidec Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Nidec BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.1.4 Nidec BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Nidec Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Minebea Mitsumi

6.2.1 Minebea Mitsumi Corporation Information

6.2.2 Minebea Mitsumi Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Minebea Mitsumi BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.2.4 Minebea Mitsumi BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Minebea Mitsumi Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Johnson Electric

6.3.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

6.3.2 Johnson Electric Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Johnson Electric BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.3.4 Johnson Electric BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Johnson Electric Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Welling

6.4.1 Welling Corporation Information

6.4.2 Welling Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Welling BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Welling BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Welling Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Panasonic

6.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.5.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Panasonic BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.5.4 Panasonic BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Wolong

6.6.1 Wolong Corporation Information

6.6.2 Wolong Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Wolong BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.6.4 Wolong BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Wolong Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Maxon Motor

6.6.1 Maxon Motor Corporation Information

6.6.2 Maxon Motor Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Maxon Motor BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Maxon Motor BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Maxon Motor Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Ebm-Papst

6.8.1 Ebm-Papst Corporation Information

6.8.2 Ebm-Papst Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Ebm-Papst BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.8.4 Ebm-Papst BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Ebm-Papst Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Hengdrive Electric

6.9.1 Hengdrive Electric Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hengdrive Electric Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Hengdrive Electric BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.9.4 Hengdrive Electric BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Hengdrive Electric Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Shinano Kenshi

6.10.1 Shinano Kenshi Corporation Information

6.10.2 Shinano Kenshi Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Shinano Kenshi BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.10.4 Shinano Kenshi BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Shinano Kenshi Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Portescap

6.11.1 Portescap Corporation Information

6.11.2 Portescap BLDC Electric Motor Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Portescap BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.11.4 Portescap BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Portescap Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Kaibang Motor

6.12.1 Kaibang Motor Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kaibang Motor BLDC Electric Motor Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Kaibang Motor BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.12.4 Kaibang Motor BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Kaibang Motor Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 F.G.LS. Electronic

6.13.1 F.G.LS. Electronic Corporation Information

6.13.2 F.G.LS. Electronic BLDC Electric Motor Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 F.G.LS. Electronic BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.13.4 F.G.LS. Electronic BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.13.5 F.G.LS. Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Topband

6.14.1 Topband Corporation Information

6.14.2 Topband BLDC Electric Motor Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Topband BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.14.4 Topband BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Topband Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Allied Motion

6.15.1 Allied Motion Corporation Information

6.15.2 Allied Motion BLDC Electric Motor Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Allied Motion BLDC Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.15.4 Allied Motion BLDC Electric Motor Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Allied Motion Recent Developments/Updates

7 BLDC Electric Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 BLDC Electric Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of BLDC Electric Motor

7.4 BLDC Electric Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 BLDC Electric Motor Distributors List

8.3 BLDC Electric Motor Customers

9 BLDC Electric Motor Market Dynamics

9.1 BLDC Electric Motor Industry Trends

9.2 BLDC Electric Motor Market Drivers

9.3 BLDC Electric Motor Market Challenges

9.4 BLDC Electric Motor Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 BLDC Electric Motor Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of BLDC Electric Motor by Type (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of BLDC Electric Motor by Type (2023-2028)

10.2 BLDC Electric Motor Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of BLDC Electric Motor by Application (2023-2028)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of BLDC Electric Motor by Application (2023-2028)

10.3 BLDC Electric Motor Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of BLDC Electric Motor by Region (2023-2028)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of BLDC Electric Motor by Region (2023-2028)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

