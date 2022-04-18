Bitumen Tape Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2028 | TeMa, ISOMAT, Sika

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Bitumen Tape market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Bitumen Tape market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Bitumen Tape market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Bitumen Tape market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Bitumen Tape market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Bitumen Tape market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Bitumen Tape report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bitumen Tape Market Research Report: TeMa

ISOMAT

Sika

Isoltema

Cromar

Denso North America

Honglida Anticorrosion Material

PAC KING

Osaka Rubber

Tjikko

Chase

Chung Wah Metal

Polyfabrics

RG JIAYE

ISOCELL

Archemics

Corotop

Alseal

3A Associates

Henkel Polybit



Global Bitumen Tape Market Segmentation by Product: Double Sided Bitumen Tape

Single Sided Bitumen Tape



Global Bitumen Tape Market Segmentation by Application: Roofs

Exterior Walls

Pipes

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Bitumen Tape market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Bitumen Tape research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Bitumen Tape market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Bitumen Tape market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Bitumen Tape report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bitumen Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bitumen Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bitumen Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bitumen Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bitumen Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bitumen Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bitumen Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bitumen Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bitumen Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bitumen Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bitumen Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bitumen Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bitumen Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bitumen Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Double Sided Bitumen Tape

2.1.2 Single Sided Bitumen Tape

2.2 Global Bitumen Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bitumen Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bitumen Tape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bitumen Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bitumen Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bitumen Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bitumen Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Roofs

3.1.2 Exterior Walls

3.1.3 Pipes

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Bitumen Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bitumen Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bitumen Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bitumen Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bitumen Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bitumen Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bitumen Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bitumen Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bitumen Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bitumen Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bitumen Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bitumen Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bitumen Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bitumen Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bitumen Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bitumen Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bitumen Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bitumen Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bitumen Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bitumen Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bitumen Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bitumen Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bitumen Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bitumen Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bitumen Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bitumen Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bitumen Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bitumen Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bitumen Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bitumen Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bitumen Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bitumen Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bitumen Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bitumen Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bitumen Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bitumen Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bitumen Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TeMa

7.1.1 TeMa Corporation Information

7.1.2 TeMa Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TeMa Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TeMa Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 TeMa Recent Development

7.2 ISOMAT

7.2.1 ISOMAT Corporation Information

7.2.2 ISOMAT Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ISOMAT Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ISOMAT Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 ISOMAT Recent Development

7.3 Sika

7.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sika Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sika Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Sika Recent Development

7.4 Isoltema

7.4.1 Isoltema Corporation Information

7.4.2 Isoltema Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Isoltema Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Isoltema Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 Isoltema Recent Development

7.5 Cromar

7.5.1 Cromar Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cromar Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cromar Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cromar Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Cromar Recent Development

7.6 Denso North America

7.6.1 Denso North America Corporation Information

7.6.2 Denso North America Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Denso North America Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Denso North America Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Denso North America Recent Development

7.7 Honglida Anticorrosion Material

7.7.1 Honglida Anticorrosion Material Corporation Information

7.7.2 Honglida Anticorrosion Material Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Honglida Anticorrosion Material Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Honglida Anticorrosion Material Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Honglida Anticorrosion Material Recent Development

7.8 PAC KING

7.8.1 PAC KING Corporation Information

7.8.2 PAC KING Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PAC KING Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PAC KING Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 PAC KING Recent Development

7.9 Osaka Rubber

7.9.1 Osaka Rubber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Osaka Rubber Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Osaka Rubber Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Osaka Rubber Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Osaka Rubber Recent Development

7.10 Tjikko

7.10.1 Tjikko Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tjikko Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tjikko Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tjikko Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Tjikko Recent Development

7.11 Chase

7.11.1 Chase Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chase Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chase Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chase Bitumen Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 Chase Recent Development

7.12 Chung Wah Metal

7.12.1 Chung Wah Metal Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chung Wah Metal Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chung Wah Metal Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chung Wah Metal Products Offered

7.12.5 Chung Wah Metal Recent Development

7.13 Polyfabrics

7.13.1 Polyfabrics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Polyfabrics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Polyfabrics Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Polyfabrics Products Offered

7.13.5 Polyfabrics Recent Development

7.14 RG JIAYE

7.14.1 RG JIAYE Corporation Information

7.14.2 RG JIAYE Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 RG JIAYE Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 RG JIAYE Products Offered

7.14.5 RG JIAYE Recent Development

7.15 ISOCELL

7.15.1 ISOCELL Corporation Information

7.15.2 ISOCELL Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ISOCELL Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ISOCELL Products Offered

7.15.5 ISOCELL Recent Development

7.16 Archemics

7.16.1 Archemics Corporation Information

7.16.2 Archemics Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Archemics Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Archemics Products Offered

7.16.5 Archemics Recent Development

7.17 Corotop

7.17.1 Corotop Corporation Information

7.17.2 Corotop Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Corotop Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Corotop Products Offered

7.17.5 Corotop Recent Development

7.18 Alseal

7.18.1 Alseal Corporation Information

7.18.2 Alseal Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Alseal Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Alseal Products Offered

7.18.5 Alseal Recent Development

7.19 3A Associates

7.19.1 3A Associates Corporation Information

7.19.2 3A Associates Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 3A Associates Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 3A Associates Products Offered

7.19.5 3A Associates Recent Development

7.20 Henkel Polybit

7.20.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

7.20.2 Henkel Polybit Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Henkel Polybit Bitumen Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Henkel Polybit Products Offered

7.20.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bitumen Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bitumen Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bitumen Tape Distributors

8.3 Bitumen Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bitumen Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bitumen Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bitumen Tape Distributors

8.5 Bitumen Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

