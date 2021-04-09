Bitumen Additives Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | ArrMaz, Croda International, AkzoNobel

“

The report titled Global Bitumen Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bitumen Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bitumen Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bitumen Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bitumen Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bitumen Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bitumen Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bitumen Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bitumen Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bitumen Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bitumen Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bitumen Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ArrMaz, Croda International, AkzoNobel, Kraton Corporation, Kao Corporation, Honeywell International, Dow, DuPont, Berkshire Engineering, Huntsman International, Arkema Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Emulsifiers

Polymeric Modifiers

Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Road Construction

Paving

Roofing

Others



The Bitumen Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bitumen Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bitumen Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bitumen Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bitumen Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bitumen Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bitumen Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bitumen Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bitumen Additives Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bitumen Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Emulsifiers

1.2.3 Polymeric Modifiers

1.2.4 Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bitumen Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Road Construction

1.3.3 Paving

1.3.4 Roofing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bitumen Additives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bitumen Additives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bitumen Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bitumen Additives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bitumen Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bitumen Additives Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bitumen Additives Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bitumen Additives Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bitumen Additives Market Restraints

3 Global Bitumen Additives Sales

3.1 Global Bitumen Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bitumen Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bitumen Additives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bitumen Additives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bitumen Additives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bitumen Additives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bitumen Additives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bitumen Additives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bitumen Additives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bitumen Additives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bitumen Additives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bitumen Additives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bitumen Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bitumen Additives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bitumen Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bitumen Additives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bitumen Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bitumen Additives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bitumen Additives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bitumen Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bitumen Additives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bitumen Additives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bitumen Additives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bitumen Additives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bitumen Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bitumen Additives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bitumen Additives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bitumen Additives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bitumen Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bitumen Additives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bitumen Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bitumen Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bitumen Additives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bitumen Additives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bitumen Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bitumen Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bitumen Additives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bitumen Additives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bitumen Additives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bitumen Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bitumen Additives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bitumen Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bitumen Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bitumen Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bitumen Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bitumen Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bitumen Additives Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bitumen Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bitumen Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bitumen Additives Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bitumen Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bitumen Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bitumen Additives Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bitumen Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bitumen Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bitumen Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bitumen Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bitumen Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bitumen Additives Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bitumen Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bitumen Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bitumen Additives Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bitumen Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bitumen Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Bitumen Additives Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bitumen Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Bitumen Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bitumen Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bitumen Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bitumen Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bitumen Additives Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bitumen Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bitumen Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bitumen Additives Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bitumen Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bitumen Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Bitumen Additives Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bitumen Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Bitumen Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ArrMaz

12.1.1 ArrMaz Corporation Information

12.1.2 ArrMaz Overview

12.1.3 ArrMaz Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ArrMaz Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.1.5 ArrMaz Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ArrMaz Recent Developments

12.2 Croda International

12.2.1 Croda International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Croda International Overview

12.2.3 Croda International Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Croda International Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.2.5 Croda International Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Croda International Recent Developments

12.3 AkzoNobel

12.3.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.3.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.3.3 AkzoNobel Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AkzoNobel Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.3.5 AkzoNobel Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.4 Kraton Corporation

12.4.1 Kraton Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kraton Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Kraton Corporation Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kraton Corporation Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.4.5 Kraton Corporation Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Kraton Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Kao Corporation

12.5.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kao Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Kao Corporation Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kao Corporation Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.5.5 Kao Corporation Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Kao Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Honeywell International

12.6.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honeywell International Overview

12.6.3 Honeywell International Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Honeywell International Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.6.5 Honeywell International Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Honeywell International Recent Developments

12.7 Dow

12.7.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dow Overview

12.7.3 Dow Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dow Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.7.5 Dow Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.8 DuPont

12.8.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.8.2 DuPont Overview

12.8.3 DuPont Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DuPont Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.8.5 DuPont Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.9 Berkshire Engineering

12.9.1 Berkshire Engineering Corporation Information

12.9.2 Berkshire Engineering Overview

12.9.3 Berkshire Engineering Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Berkshire Engineering Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.9.5 Berkshire Engineering Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Berkshire Engineering Recent Developments

12.10 Huntsman International

12.10.1 Huntsman International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Huntsman International Overview

12.10.3 Huntsman International Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Huntsman International Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.10.5 Huntsman International Bitumen Additives SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Huntsman International Recent Developments

12.11 Arkema Group

12.11.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Arkema Group Overview

12.11.3 Arkema Group Bitumen Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Arkema Group Bitumen Additives Products and Services

12.11.5 Arkema Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bitumen Additives Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bitumen Additives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bitumen Additives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bitumen Additives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bitumen Additives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bitumen Additives Distributors

13.5 Bitumen Additives Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”