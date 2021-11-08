Biosimilars Market to Develop New Growth Story |Pfizer, Novartis, Biocon

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Biosimilars market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Biosimilars Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Biosimilars market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Biosimilars market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Biosimilars market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Biosimilars market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Biosimilars market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2436279/global-biosimilars-market

Global Biosimilars Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Biosimilars market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Biosimilars market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report:Pfizer, Novartis, Biocon, Biogen, Fresenius Kabi AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KgaA, Mylan, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Amgen, Celltrion, Samsung Biologics, Roche, Probiomed, Apotex, Chong Kun Dang, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, Biocad, Coherus Bioscience, Stada Arzneimittel AG

Global Biosimilars Market: Type Segments: Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon), Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

Global Biosimilars Market: Application Segments: Oncology, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormonal Deficiency, Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders, Others

Global Biosimilars Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Biosimilars market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Biosimilars market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2436279/global-biosimilars-market

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Biosimilars market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Biosimilars market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Biosimilars market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Biosimilars market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Biosimilars market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

1 Biosimilars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biosimilars

1.2 Biosimilars Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)

1.2.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

1.3 Biosimilars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biosimilars Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Blood Disorders

1.3.4 Growth Hormonal Deficiency

1.3.5 Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Biosimilars Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Biosimilars Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Biosimilars Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Biosimilars Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biosimilars Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biosimilars Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Biosimilars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biosimilars Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Biosimilars Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Biosimilars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Biosimilars Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Biosimilars Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Biosimilars Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Biosimilars Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Pfizer

6.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

6.1.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Pfizer Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Pfizer Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Pfizer Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Novartis

6.2.1 Novartis Corporation Information

6.2.2 Novartis Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Novartis Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Novartis Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Novartis Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Biocon

6.3.1 Biocon Corporation Information

6.3.2 Biocon Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Biocon Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Biocon Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Biocon Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Biogen

6.4.1 Biogen Corporation Information

6.4.2 Biogen Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Biogen Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Biogen Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Biogen Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Fresenius Kabi AG

6.5.1 Fresenius Kabi AG Corporation Information

6.5.2 Fresenius Kabi AG Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Fresenius Kabi AG Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Fresenius Kabi AG Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Fresenius Kabi AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.6.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

6.6.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Merck KgaA

6.6.1 Merck KgaA Corporation Information

6.6.2 Merck KgaA Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Merck KgaA Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Merck KgaA Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Merck KgaA Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Mylan

6.8.1 Mylan Corporation Information

6.8.2 Mylan Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Mylan Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Mylan Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Mylan Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Eli Lilly

6.9.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

6.9.2 Eli Lilly Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Eli Lilly Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Eli Lilly Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Eli Lilly Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Teva Pharmaceutical

6.10.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

6.10.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

6.11.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

6.11.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Amgen

6.12.1 Amgen Corporation Information

6.12.2 Amgen Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Amgen Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Amgen Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Amgen Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Celltrion

6.13.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

6.13.2 Celltrion Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Celltrion Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Celltrion Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Celltrion Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Samsung Biologics

6.14.1 Samsung Biologics Corporation Information

6.14.2 Samsung Biologics Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Samsung Biologics Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Samsung Biologics Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Samsung Biologics Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Roche

6.15.1 Roche Corporation Information

6.15.2 Roche Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Roche Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Roche Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Roche Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Probiomed

6.16.1 Probiomed Corporation Information

6.16.2 Probiomed Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Probiomed Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Probiomed Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Probiomed Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Apotex

6.17.1 Apotex Corporation Information

6.17.2 Apotex Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Apotex Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Apotex Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Apotex Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Chong Kun Dang

6.18.1 Chong Kun Dang Corporation Information

6.18.2 Chong Kun Dang Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Chong Kun Dang Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Chong Kun Dang Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Chong Kun Dang Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 JCR Pharmaceuticals

6.19.1 JCR Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

6.19.2 JCR Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 JCR Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 JCR Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

6.19.5 JCR Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

6.20.1 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

6.20.2 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Gedeon Richter

6.21.1 Gedeon Richter Corporation Information

6.21.2 Gedeon Richter Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Gedeon Richter Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Gedeon Richter Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Gedeon Richter Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Biocad

6.22.1 Biocad Corporation Information

6.22.2 Biocad Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Biocad Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Biocad Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Biocad Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Coherus Bioscience

6.23.1 Coherus Bioscience Corporation Information

6.23.2 Coherus Bioscience Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Coherus Bioscience Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Coherus Bioscience Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Coherus Bioscience Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Stada Arzneimittel AG

6.24.1 Stada Arzneimittel AG Corporation Information

6.24.2 Stada Arzneimittel AG Biosimilars Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Stada Arzneimittel AG Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Stada Arzneimittel AG Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Stada Arzneimittel AG Recent Developments/Updates 7 Biosimilars Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Biosimilars Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biosimilars

7.4 Biosimilars Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Biosimilars Distributors List

8.3 Biosimilars Customers 9 Biosimilars Market Dynamics

9.1 Biosimilars Industry Trends

9.2 Biosimilars Growth Drivers

9.3 Biosimilars Market Challenges

9.4 Biosimilars Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biosimilars by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biosimilars by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biosimilars by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biosimilars by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biosimilars by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biosimilars by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

In order To Purchase This Report Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/93d36e8223fd79034ad07e45e1b28c9e,0,1,global-biosimilars-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.