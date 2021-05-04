Biosimilars Market 2021| Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2028| Pfizer, Novartis, Biocon, Biogen, Fresenius Kabi AG

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Biosimilars Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Biosimilars market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Biosimilars market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biosimilars market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biosimilars market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Biosimilars market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Biosimilars market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Pfizer, Novartis, Biocon, Biogen, Fresenius Kabi AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KgaA, Mylan, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Amgen, Celltrion, Samsung Biologics, Roche, Probiomed, Apotex, Chong Kun Dang, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, Biocad, Coherus Bioscience, Stada Arzneimittel AG Market Segment by Product Type: Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon), Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins Market Segment by Application: Oncology, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormonal Deficiency, Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders, Others Pfizer, Novartis, Biocon, Biogen, Fresenius Kabi AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KgaA, Mylan, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Amgen, Celltrion, Samsung Biologics, Roche, Probiomed, Apotex, Chong Kun Dang, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, Biocad, Coherus Bioscience, Stada Arzneimittel AG

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Biosimilars market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2861541/global-biosimilars-industry For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2861541/global-biosimilars-industry

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biosimilars market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biosimilars market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biosimilars market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biosimilars market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biosimilars market

TOC

1 Report Overview 1.1 Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)

1.2.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins 1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biosimilars Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Blood Disorders

1.3.4 Growth Hormonal Deficiency

1.3.5 Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective 2.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Biosimilars Sales (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Biosimilars Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Regions (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Biosimilars Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 Global Top Biosimilars Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size 2.5 Biosimilars Industry Trends

2.5.1 Biosimilars Market Trends

2.5.2 Biosimilars Market Drivers

2.5.3 Biosimilars Market Challenges

2.5.4 Biosimilars Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Top Biosimilars Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biosimilars Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Biosimilars by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Biosimilars Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Biosimilars Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Biosimilars as of 2020) 3.4 Global Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers 3.5 Key Manufacturers Biosimilars Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served 3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biosimilars Market 3.7 Key Manufacturers Biosimilars Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Biosimilars Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Biosimilars Price by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Biosimilars Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Biosimilars Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Biosimilars Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Biosimilars Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Biosimilars Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Biosimilars Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Biosimilars Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa 10.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Pfizer

11.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Pfizer Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Pfizer Biosimilars Products and Services

11.1.5 Pfizer Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Pfizer Recent Developments 11.2 Novartis

11.2.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.2.2 Novartis Overview

11.2.3 Novartis Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Novartis Biosimilars Products and Services

11.2.5 Novartis Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Novartis Recent Developments 11.3 Biocon

11.3.1 Biocon Corporation Information

11.3.2 Biocon Overview

11.3.3 Biocon Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Biocon Biosimilars Products and Services

11.3.5 Biocon Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Biocon Recent Developments 11.4 Biogen

11.4.1 Biogen Corporation Information

11.4.2 Biogen Overview

11.4.3 Biogen Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Biogen Biosimilars Products and Services

11.4.5 Biogen Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Biogen Recent Developments 11.5 Fresenius Kabi AG

11.5.1 Fresenius Kabi AG Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fresenius Kabi AG Overview

11.5.3 Fresenius Kabi AG Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Fresenius Kabi AG Biosimilars Products and Services

11.5.5 Fresenius Kabi AG Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Fresenius Kabi AG Recent Developments 11.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.6.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

11.6.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Overview

11.6.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilars Products and Services

11.6.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments 11.7 Merck KgaA

11.7.1 Merck KgaA Corporation Information

11.7.2 Merck KgaA Overview

11.7.3 Merck KgaA Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Merck KgaA Biosimilars Products and Services

11.7.5 Merck KgaA Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Merck KgaA Recent Developments 11.8 Mylan

11.8.1 Mylan Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mylan Overview

11.8.3 Mylan Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Mylan Biosimilars Products and Services

11.8.5 Mylan Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Mylan Recent Developments 11.9 Eli Lilly

11.9.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

11.9.2 Eli Lilly Overview

11.9.3 Eli Lilly Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Eli Lilly Biosimilars Products and Services

11.9.5 Eli Lilly Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Eli Lilly Recent Developments 11.10 Teva Pharmaceutical

11.10.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Overview

11.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Biosimilars Products and Services

11.10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Biosimilars SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Developments 11.11 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

11.11.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

11.11.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Overview

11.11.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilars Products and Services

11.11.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Developments 11.12 Amgen

11.12.1 Amgen Corporation Information

11.12.2 Amgen Overview

11.12.3 Amgen Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Amgen Biosimilars Products and Services

11.12.5 Amgen Recent Developments 11.13 Celltrion

11.13.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

11.13.2 Celltrion Overview

11.13.3 Celltrion Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Celltrion Biosimilars Products and Services

11.13.5 Celltrion Recent Developments 11.14 Samsung Biologics

11.14.1 Samsung Biologics Corporation Information

11.14.2 Samsung Biologics Overview

11.14.3 Samsung Biologics Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Samsung Biologics Biosimilars Products and Services

11.14.5 Samsung Biologics Recent Developments 11.15 Roche

11.15.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.15.2 Roche Overview

11.15.3 Roche Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Roche Biosimilars Products and Services

11.15.5 Roche Recent Developments 11.16 Probiomed

11.16.1 Probiomed Corporation Information

11.16.2 Probiomed Overview

11.16.3 Probiomed Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Probiomed Biosimilars Products and Services

11.16.5 Probiomed Recent Developments 11.17 Apotex

11.17.1 Apotex Corporation Information

11.17.2 Apotex Overview

11.17.3 Apotex Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Apotex Biosimilars Products and Services

11.17.5 Apotex Recent Developments 11.18 Chong Kun Dang

11.18.1 Chong Kun Dang Corporation Information

11.18.2 Chong Kun Dang Overview

11.18.3 Chong Kun Dang Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Chong Kun Dang Biosimilars Products and Services

11.18.5 Chong Kun Dang Recent Developments 11.19 JCR Pharmaceuticals

11.19.1 JCR Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.19.2 JCR Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.19.3 JCR Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 JCR Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Products and Services

11.19.5 JCR Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments 11.20 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

11.20.1 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.20.2 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.20.3 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Products and Services

11.20.5 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments 11.21 Gedeon Richter

11.21.1 Gedeon Richter Corporation Information

11.21.2 Gedeon Richter Overview

11.21.3 Gedeon Richter Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Gedeon Richter Biosimilars Products and Services

11.21.5 Gedeon Richter Recent Developments 11.22 Biocad

11.22.1 Biocad Corporation Information

11.22.2 Biocad Overview

11.22.3 Biocad Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Biocad Biosimilars Products and Services

11.22.5 Biocad Recent Developments 11.23 Coherus Bioscience

11.23.1 Coherus Bioscience Corporation Information

11.23.2 Coherus Bioscience Overview

11.23.3 Coherus Bioscience Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Coherus Bioscience Biosimilars Products and Services

11.23.5 Coherus Bioscience Recent Developments 11.24 Stada Arzneimittel AG

11.24.1 Stada Arzneimittel AG Corporation Information

11.24.2 Stada Arzneimittel AG Overview

11.24.3 Stada Arzneimittel AG Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Stada Arzneimittel AG Biosimilars Products and Services

11.24.5 Stada Arzneimittel AG Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Biosimilars Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Biosimilars Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Biosimilars Production Mode & Process 12.4 Biosimilars Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Biosimilars Sales Channels

12.4.2 Biosimilars Distributors 12.5 Biosimilars Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.