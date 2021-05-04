Biosimilars Market 2021| Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2028| Pfizer, Novartis, Biocon, Biogen, Fresenius Kabi AG

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Biosimilars Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Biosimilars market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Biosimilars market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biosimilars market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biosimilars market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Biosimilars market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Biosimilars market.
Pfizer, Novartis, Biocon, Biogen, Fresenius Kabi AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KgaA, Mylan, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Amgen, Celltrion, Samsung Biologics, Roche, Probiomed, Apotex, Chong Kun Dang, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, Biocad, Coherus Bioscience, Stada Arzneimittel AG
|Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon), Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biosimilars market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Biosimilars market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Biosimilars market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Biosimilars market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biosimilars market
TOC
1 Report Overview 1.1 Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)
1.2.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins 1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biosimilars Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Oncology
1.3.3 Blood Disorders
1.3.4 Growth Hormonal Deficiency
1.3.5 Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders
1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective 2.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Biosimilars Sales (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Biosimilars Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Regions (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Biosimilars Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 Global Top Biosimilars Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size 2.5 Biosimilars Industry Trends
2.5.1 Biosimilars Market Trends
2.5.2 Biosimilars Market Drivers
2.5.3 Biosimilars Market Challenges
2.5.4 Biosimilars Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Top Biosimilars Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biosimilars Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Biosimilars by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Biosimilars Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Biosimilars Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Biosimilars as of 2020) 3.4 Global Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers 3.5 Key Manufacturers Biosimilars Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served 3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biosimilars Market 3.7 Key Manufacturers Biosimilars Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Biosimilars Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Biosimilars Price by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Biosimilars Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Biosimilars Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Biosimilars Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Biosimilars Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Biosimilars Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Biosimilars Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Biosimilars Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa 10.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Pfizer
11.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information
11.1.2 Pfizer Overview
11.1.3 Pfizer Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Pfizer Biosimilars Products and Services
11.1.5 Pfizer Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Pfizer Recent Developments 11.2 Novartis
11.2.1 Novartis Corporation Information
11.2.2 Novartis Overview
11.2.3 Novartis Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Novartis Biosimilars Products and Services
11.2.5 Novartis Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Novartis Recent Developments 11.3 Biocon
11.3.1 Biocon Corporation Information
11.3.2 Biocon Overview
11.3.3 Biocon Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Biocon Biosimilars Products and Services
11.3.5 Biocon Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Biocon Recent Developments 11.4 Biogen
11.4.1 Biogen Corporation Information
11.4.2 Biogen Overview
11.4.3 Biogen Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Biogen Biosimilars Products and Services
11.4.5 Biogen Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Biogen Recent Developments 11.5 Fresenius Kabi AG
11.5.1 Fresenius Kabi AG Corporation Information
11.5.2 Fresenius Kabi AG Overview
11.5.3 Fresenius Kabi AG Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Fresenius Kabi AG Biosimilars Products and Services
11.5.5 Fresenius Kabi AG Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Fresenius Kabi AG Recent Developments 11.6 Boehringer Ingelheim
11.6.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information
11.6.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Overview
11.6.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilars Products and Services
11.6.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments 11.7 Merck KgaA
11.7.1 Merck KgaA Corporation Information
11.7.2 Merck KgaA Overview
11.7.3 Merck KgaA Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Merck KgaA Biosimilars Products and Services
11.7.5 Merck KgaA Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Merck KgaA Recent Developments 11.8 Mylan
11.8.1 Mylan Corporation Information
11.8.2 Mylan Overview
11.8.3 Mylan Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Mylan Biosimilars Products and Services
11.8.5 Mylan Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Mylan Recent Developments 11.9 Eli Lilly
11.9.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information
11.9.2 Eli Lilly Overview
11.9.3 Eli Lilly Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Eli Lilly Biosimilars Products and Services
11.9.5 Eli Lilly Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Eli Lilly Recent Developments 11.10 Teva Pharmaceutical
11.10.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.10.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Overview
11.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Biosimilars Products and Services
11.10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Developments 11.11 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
11.11.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information
11.11.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Overview
11.11.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilars Products and Services
11.11.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Developments 11.12 Amgen
11.12.1 Amgen Corporation Information
11.12.2 Amgen Overview
11.12.3 Amgen Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Amgen Biosimilars Products and Services
11.12.5 Amgen Recent Developments 11.13 Celltrion
11.13.1 Celltrion Corporation Information
11.13.2 Celltrion Overview
11.13.3 Celltrion Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Celltrion Biosimilars Products and Services
11.13.5 Celltrion Recent Developments 11.14 Samsung Biologics
11.14.1 Samsung Biologics Corporation Information
11.14.2 Samsung Biologics Overview
11.14.3 Samsung Biologics Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Samsung Biologics Biosimilars Products and Services
11.14.5 Samsung Biologics Recent Developments 11.15 Roche
11.15.1 Roche Corporation Information
11.15.2 Roche Overview
11.15.3 Roche Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Roche Biosimilars Products and Services
11.15.5 Roche Recent Developments 11.16 Probiomed
11.16.1 Probiomed Corporation Information
11.16.2 Probiomed Overview
11.16.3 Probiomed Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Probiomed Biosimilars Products and Services
11.16.5 Probiomed Recent Developments 11.17 Apotex
11.17.1 Apotex Corporation Information
11.17.2 Apotex Overview
11.17.3 Apotex Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Apotex Biosimilars Products and Services
11.17.5 Apotex Recent Developments 11.18 Chong Kun Dang
11.18.1 Chong Kun Dang Corporation Information
11.18.2 Chong Kun Dang Overview
11.18.3 Chong Kun Dang Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Chong Kun Dang Biosimilars Products and Services
11.18.5 Chong Kun Dang Recent Developments 11.19 JCR Pharmaceuticals
11.19.1 JCR Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
11.19.2 JCR Pharmaceuticals Overview
11.19.3 JCR Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 JCR Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Products and Services
11.19.5 JCR Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments 11.20 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals
11.20.1 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
11.20.2 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Overview
11.20.3 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Products and Services
11.20.5 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments 11.21 Gedeon Richter
11.21.1 Gedeon Richter Corporation Information
11.21.2 Gedeon Richter Overview
11.21.3 Gedeon Richter Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Gedeon Richter Biosimilars Products and Services
11.21.5 Gedeon Richter Recent Developments 11.22 Biocad
11.22.1 Biocad Corporation Information
11.22.2 Biocad Overview
11.22.3 Biocad Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Biocad Biosimilars Products and Services
11.22.5 Biocad Recent Developments 11.23 Coherus Bioscience
11.23.1 Coherus Bioscience Corporation Information
11.23.2 Coherus Bioscience Overview
11.23.3 Coherus Bioscience Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Coherus Bioscience Biosimilars Products and Services
11.23.5 Coherus Bioscience Recent Developments 11.24 Stada Arzneimittel AG
11.24.1 Stada Arzneimittel AG Corporation Information
11.24.2 Stada Arzneimittel AG Overview
11.24.3 Stada Arzneimittel AG Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Stada Arzneimittel AG Biosimilars Products and Services
11.24.5 Stada Arzneimittel AG Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Biosimilars Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Biosimilars Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Biosimilars Production Mode & Process 12.4 Biosimilars Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Biosimilars Sales Channels
12.4.2 Biosimilars Distributors 12.5 Biosimilars Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer
