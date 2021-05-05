Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Trends and Vendors Analysis after Covid-19 Pandemic Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Key Trends |Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, LG Life Sciences, Celltrion Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck), Biogen idec, Genentech (Roche) Market Segment by Product Type:

Human growth hormone

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal antibodies

Insulin

Interferon

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

Others Market Segment by Application:

Blood Disorders

Oncology Diseases

Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiencies

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics

1.1 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Overview

1.1.1 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Product Scope

1.1.2 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Human growth hormone

2.5 Erythropoietin

2.6 Monoclonal antibodies

2.7 Insulin

2.8 Interferon

2.9 Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

2.10 Others 3 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Blood Disorders

3.5 Oncology Diseases

3.6 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

3.7 Growth Hormone Deficiencies

3.8 Others 4 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Novartis (Sandoz)

5.1.1 Novartis (Sandoz) Profile

5.1.2 Novartis (Sandoz) Main Business

5.1.3 Novartis (Sandoz) Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Novartis (Sandoz) Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Novartis (Sandoz) Recent Developments

5.2 Synthon Pharmaceuticals

5.2.1 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Profile

5.2.2 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Main Business

5.2.3 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

5.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

5.3.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

5.3.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Main Business

5.3.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 LG Life Sciences Recent Developments

5.4 LG Life Sciences

5.4.1 LG Life Sciences Profile

5.4.2 LG Life Sciences Main Business

5.4.3 LG Life Sciences Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 LG Life Sciences Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 LG Life Sciences Recent Developments

5.5 Celltrion Biocon

5.5.1 Celltrion Biocon Profile

5.5.2 Celltrion Biocon Main Business

5.5.3 Celltrion Biocon Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Celltrion Biocon Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Celltrion Biocon Recent Developments

5.6 Hospira

5.6.1 Hospira Profile

5.6.2 Hospira Main Business

5.6.3 Hospira Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Hospira Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Hospira Recent Developments

5.7 Merck Serono (Merck)

5.7.1 Merck Serono (Merck) Profile

5.7.2 Merck Serono (Merck) Main Business

5.7.3 Merck Serono (Merck) Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Merck Serono (Merck) Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Merck Serono (Merck) Recent Developments

5.8 Biogen idec

5.8.1 Biogen idec Profile

5.8.2 Biogen idec Main Business

5.8.3 Biogen idec Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Biogen idec Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Biogen idec Recent Developments

5.9 Genentech (Roche)

5.9.1 Genentech (Roche) Profile

5.9.2 Genentech (Roche) Main Business

5.9.3 Genentech (Roche) Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Genentech (Roche) Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Genentech (Roche) Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Dynamics

11.1 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Industry Trends

11.2 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Drivers

11.3 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Challenges

11.4 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

