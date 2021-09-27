Bioresorbable Polymers Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Corbion, Evonik Industries, Foster Corporation

“

The report titled Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bioresorbable Polymers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bioresorbable Polymers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bioresorbable Polymers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bioresorbable Polymers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bioresorbable Polymers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioresorbable Polymers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioresorbable Polymers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioresorbable Polymers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioresorbable Polymers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioresorbable Polymers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioresorbable Polymers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Corbion, Evonik Industries, Foster Corporation, KLS Martin, Poly-Med, LACTEL Absorbable Polymers, DSM, MAST Biosurgery, Zeus, Arctic Biomaterials

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polylactic Acid

Polyglycolic Acid

Polysaccharides

Polycaprolactone

PLGA

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Drug Delivery

Orthopedics

Others



The Bioresorbable Polymers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioresorbable Polymers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioresorbable Polymers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bioresorbable Polymers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bioresorbable Polymers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bioresorbable Polymers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bioresorbable Polymers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bioresorbable Polymers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polylactic Acid

1.2.3 Polyglycolic Acid

1.2.4 Polysaccharides

1.2.5 Polycaprolactone

1.2.6 PLGA

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Drug Delivery

1.3.3 Orthopedics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioresorbable Polymers Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Bioresorbable Polymers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bioresorbable Polymers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Corbion

11.1.1 Corbion Corporation Information

11.1.2 Corbion Overview

11.1.3 Corbion Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Corbion Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.1.5 Corbion Recent Developments

11.2 Evonik Industries

11.2.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Evonik Industries Overview

11.2.3 Evonik Industries Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Evonik Industries Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.2.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments

11.3 Foster Corporation

11.3.1 Foster Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Foster Corporation Overview

11.3.3 Foster Corporation Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Foster Corporation Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.3.5 Foster Corporation Recent Developments

11.4 KLS Martin

11.4.1 KLS Martin Corporation Information

11.4.2 KLS Martin Overview

11.4.3 KLS Martin Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 KLS Martin Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.4.5 KLS Martin Recent Developments

11.5 Poly-Med

11.5.1 Poly-Med Corporation Information

11.5.2 Poly-Med Overview

11.5.3 Poly-Med Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Poly-Med Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.5.5 Poly-Med Recent Developments

11.6 LACTEL Absorbable Polymers

11.6.1 LACTEL Absorbable Polymers Corporation Information

11.6.2 LACTEL Absorbable Polymers Overview

11.6.3 LACTEL Absorbable Polymers Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 LACTEL Absorbable Polymers Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.6.5 LACTEL Absorbable Polymers Recent Developments

11.7 DSM

11.7.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.7.2 DSM Overview

11.7.3 DSM Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 DSM Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.7.5 DSM Recent Developments

11.8 MAST Biosurgery

11.8.1 MAST Biosurgery Corporation Information

11.8.2 MAST Biosurgery Overview

11.8.3 MAST Biosurgery Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 MAST Biosurgery Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.8.5 MAST Biosurgery Recent Developments

11.9 Zeus

11.9.1 Zeus Corporation Information

11.9.2 Zeus Overview

11.9.3 Zeus Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Zeus Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.9.5 Zeus Recent Developments

11.10 Arctic Biomaterials

11.10.1 Arctic Biomaterials Corporation Information

11.10.2 Arctic Biomaterials Overview

11.10.3 Arctic Biomaterials Bioresorbable Polymers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Arctic Biomaterials Bioresorbable Polymers Product Description

11.10.5 Arctic Biomaterials Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Bioresorbable Polymers Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Bioresorbable Polymers Production Mode & Process

12.4 Bioresorbable Polymers Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Sales Channels

12.4.2 Bioresorbable Polymers Distributors

12.5 Bioresorbable Polymers Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Industry Trends

13.2 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Drivers

13.3 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Challenges

13.4 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Bioresorbable Polymers Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”