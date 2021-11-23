Bioplastics for Packaging Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | The Dow Chemical Company, Braskem, BASF, Tetra Pak International

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Bioplastics for Packaging Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastics for Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastics for Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastics for Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastics for Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastics for Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastics for Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

The Dow Chemical Company, Braskem, BASF, Tetra Pak International, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Corbion, NatureWorks, Novamont, Mondi Group, Uflex, Amcor Limited, Berry Global, BARBIER GROUP, Jolybar GROUP, Virent

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bio PET

Bio PA

Bio PE

Bio-PP

Bio-PS

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bottles

Cups

Trays

Clamshell

Films

Bags

Pouch & Sachet

Others



The Bioplastics for Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastics for Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastics for Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Bioplastics for Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bioplastics for Packaging

1.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bio PET

1.2.3 Bio PA

1.2.4 Bio PE

1.2.5 Bio-PP

1.2.6 Bio-PS

1.2.7 PLA

1.2.8 PHA

1.2.9 Starch Blends

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Bioplastics for Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Bottles

1.3.3 Cups

1.3.4 Trays

1.3.5 Clamshell

1.3.6 Films

1.3.7 Bags

1.3.8 Pouch & Sachet

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bioplastics for Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bioplastics for Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Bioplastics for Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Bioplastics for Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Bioplastics for Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Bioplastics for Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bioplastics for Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bioplastics for Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Bioplastics for Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics for Packaging Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Bioplastics for Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Bioplastics for Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Bioplastics for Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Bioplastics for Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Bioplastics for Packaging Production

3.6.1 China Bioplastics for Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Bioplastics for Packaging Production

3.7.1 Japan Bioplastics for Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Bioplastics for Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 The Dow Chemical Company

7.1.1 The Dow Chemical Company Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.1.2 The Dow Chemical Company Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.1.3 The Dow Chemical Company Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 The Dow Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Braskem

7.2.1 Braskem Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.2.2 Braskem Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Braskem Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Braskem Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Braskem Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Tetra Pak International

7.4.1 Tetra Pak International Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tetra Pak International Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Tetra Pak International Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Tetra Pak International Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Tetra Pak International Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner

7.5.1 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Corbion

7.6.1 Corbion Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.6.2 Corbion Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Corbion Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Corbion Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Corbion Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 NatureWorks

7.7.1 NatureWorks Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.7.2 NatureWorks Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.7.3 NatureWorks Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 NatureWorks Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Novamont

7.8.1 Novamont Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.8.2 Novamont Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Novamont Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Novamont Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Novamont Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Mondi Group

7.9.1 Mondi Group Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mondi Group Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Mondi Group Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Mondi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Mondi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Uflex

7.10.1 Uflex Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.10.2 Uflex Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Uflex Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Uflex Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Uflex Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Amcor Limited

7.11.1 Amcor Limited Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.11.2 Amcor Limited Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Amcor Limited Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Amcor Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Amcor Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Berry Global

7.12.1 Berry Global Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.12.2 Berry Global Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Berry Global Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Berry Global Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Berry Global Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 BARBIER GROUP

7.13.1 BARBIER GROUP Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.13.2 BARBIER GROUP Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.13.3 BARBIER GROUP Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 BARBIER GROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 BARBIER GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jolybar GROUP

7.14.1 Jolybar GROUP Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jolybar GROUP Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jolybar GROUP Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jolybar GROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jolybar GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Virent

7.15.1 Virent Bioplastics for Packaging Corporation Information

7.15.2 Virent Bioplastics for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Virent Bioplastics for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Virent Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Virent Recent Developments/Updates

8 Bioplastics for Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bioplastics for Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bioplastics for Packaging

8.4 Bioplastics for Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Distributors List

9.3 Bioplastics for Packaging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Bioplastics for Packaging Industry Trends

10.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Growth Drivers

10.3 Bioplastics for Packaging Market Challenges

10.4 Bioplastics for Packaging Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bioplastics for Packaging by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Bioplastics for Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Bioplastics for Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Bioplastics for Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Bioplastics for Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Bioplastics for Packaging

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics for Packaging by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics for Packaging by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics for Packaging by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics for Packaging by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bioplastics for Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bioplastics for Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bioplastics for Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics for Packaging by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

