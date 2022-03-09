Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2028 | NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont

“

A newly published report titled “Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont, Futamura, Taghleef Industries, BIOTEC, Jinhui Zhaolong, API, Agrana Starke, Danimer Scientific, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, Kaneka, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester, Mitsubishi Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Starch Blends

PLA

PBAT

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging



The Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Starch Blends

2.1.2 PLA

2.1.3 PBAT

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Flexible Packaging

3.1.2 Rigid Packaging

3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NatureWorks

7.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

7.1.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.1.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 Novamont

7.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information

7.3.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Novamont Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Novamont Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.3.5 Novamont Recent Development

7.4 Futamura

7.4.1 Futamura Corporation Information

7.4.2 Futamura Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Futamura Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Futamura Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.4.5 Futamura Recent Development

7.5 Taghleef Industries

7.5.1 Taghleef Industries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taghleef Industries Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Taghleef Industries Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Taghleef Industries Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.5.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Development

7.6 BIOTEC

7.6.1 BIOTEC Corporation Information

7.6.2 BIOTEC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BIOTEC Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BIOTEC Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.6.5 BIOTEC Recent Development

7.7 Jinhui Zhaolong

7.7.1 Jinhui Zhaolong Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jinhui Zhaolong Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jinhui Zhaolong Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jinhui Zhaolong Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.7.5 Jinhui Zhaolong Recent Development

7.8 API

7.8.1 API Corporation Information

7.8.2 API Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 API Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 API Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.8.5 API Recent Development

7.9 Agrana Starke

7.9.1 Agrana Starke Corporation Information

7.9.2 Agrana Starke Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Agrana Starke Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Agrana Starke Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.9.5 Agrana Starke Recent Development

7.10 Danimer Scientific

7.10.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

7.10.2 Danimer Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Danimer Scientific Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Danimer Scientific Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.10.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Development

7.11 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

7.11.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Products Offered

7.11.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Development

7.12 Kaneka

7.12.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kaneka Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kaneka Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kaneka Products Offered

7.12.5 Kaneka Recent Development

7.13 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester

7.13.1 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Corporation Information

7.13.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Products Offered

7.13.5 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Recent Development

7.14 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.14.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Distributors

8.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Distributors

8.5 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”