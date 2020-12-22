Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market 2020 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | BASF, NatureWorks, Metabolix

“
The report titled Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BASF, NatureWorks, Metabolix, FP International, BIO-ON, Mitsui Norin, Hisunplas, kINGFA, Novamont, Biotec, Cereplas, Craftech Industries, Metabolix, PHBIndustrial公, Kaneka, Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology, Korllin
Market Segmentation by Product: PHA
PLA
PCL
PBS/PBSA
Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging
Fibers
Agriculture
Medical
Others
The Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market?
Table of Contents:
1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Overview
1.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Scope
1.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 PHA
1.2.3 PLA
1.2.4 PCL
1.2.5 PBS/PBSA
1.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Fibers
1.3.4 Agriculture
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics as of 2019)
3.4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Business
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Business Overview
12.1.3 BASF Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 BASF Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.1.5 BASF Recent Development
12.2 NatureWorks
12.2.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information
12.2.2 NatureWorks Business Overview
12.2.3 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Development
12.3 Metabolix
12.3.1 Metabolix Corporation Information
12.3.2 Metabolix Business Overview
12.3.3 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.3.5 Metabolix Recent Development
12.4 FP International
12.4.1 FP International Corporation Information
12.4.2 FP International Business Overview
12.4.3 FP International Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 FP International Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.4.5 FP International Recent Development
12.5 BIO-ON
12.5.1 BIO-ON Corporation Information
12.5.2 BIO-ON Business Overview
12.5.3 BIO-ON Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 BIO-ON Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.5.5 BIO-ON Recent Development
12.6 Mitsui Norin
12.6.1 Mitsui Norin Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mitsui Norin Business Overview
12.6.3 Mitsui Norin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Mitsui Norin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.6.5 Mitsui Norin Recent Development
12.7 Hisunplas
12.7.1 Hisunplas Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hisunplas Business Overview
12.7.3 Hisunplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Hisunplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.7.5 Hisunplas Recent Development
12.8 kINGFA
12.8.1 kINGFA Corporation Information
12.8.2 kINGFA Business Overview
12.8.3 kINGFA Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 kINGFA Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.8.5 kINGFA Recent Development
12.9 Novamont
12.9.1 Novamont Corporation Information
12.9.2 Novamont Business Overview
12.9.3 Novamont Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Novamont Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.9.5 Novamont Recent Development
12.10 Biotec
12.10.1 Biotec Corporation Information
12.10.2 Biotec Business Overview
12.10.3 Biotec Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Biotec Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.10.5 Biotec Recent Development
12.11 Cereplas
12.11.1 Cereplas Corporation Information
12.11.2 Cereplas Business Overview
12.11.3 Cereplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Cereplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.11.5 Cereplas Recent Development
12.12 Craftech Industries
12.12.1 Craftech Industries Corporation Information
12.12.2 Craftech Industries Business Overview
12.12.3 Craftech Industries Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Craftech Industries Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.12.5 Craftech Industries Recent Development
12.13 Metabolix
12.13.1 Metabolix Corporation Information
12.13.2 Metabolix Business Overview
12.13.3 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.13.5 Metabolix Recent Development
12.14 PHBIndustrial公
12.14.1 PHBIndustrial公 Corporation Information
12.14.2 PHBIndustrial公 Business Overview
12.14.3 PHBIndustrial公 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 PHBIndustrial公 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.14.5 PHBIndustrial公 Recent Development
12.15 Kaneka
12.15.1 Kaneka Corporation Information
12.15.2 Kaneka Business Overview
12.15.3 Kaneka Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Kaneka Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.15.5 Kaneka Recent Development
12.16 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology
12.16.1 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Corporation Information
12.16.2 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Business Overview
12.16.3 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.16.5 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Recent Development
12.17 Korllin
12.17.1 Korllin Corporation Information
12.17.2 Korllin Business Overview
12.17.3 Korllin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Korllin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered
12.17.5 Korllin Recent Development
13 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics
13.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Distributors List
14.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Trends
15.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Challenges
15.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
