Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market 2020 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | BASF, NatureWorks, Metabolix

The report titled Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, NatureWorks, Metabolix, FP International, BIO-ON, Mitsui Norin, Hisunplas, kINGFA, Novamont, Biotec, Cereplas, Craftech Industries, Metabolix, PHBIndustrial公, Kaneka, Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology, Korllin

Market Segmentation by Product: PHA

PLA

PCL

PBS/PBSA



Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Fibers

Agriculture

Medical

Others



The Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Scope

1.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 PHA

1.2.3 PLA

1.2.4 PCL

1.2.5 PBS/PBSA

1.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Fibers

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics as of 2019)

3.4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Business

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 NatureWorks

12.2.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

12.2.2 NatureWorks Business Overview

12.2.3 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

12.3 Metabolix

12.3.1 Metabolix Corporation Information

12.3.2 Metabolix Business Overview

12.3.3 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.3.5 Metabolix Recent Development

12.4 FP International

12.4.1 FP International Corporation Information

12.4.2 FP International Business Overview

12.4.3 FP International Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 FP International Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.4.5 FP International Recent Development

12.5 BIO-ON

12.5.1 BIO-ON Corporation Information

12.5.2 BIO-ON Business Overview

12.5.3 BIO-ON Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BIO-ON Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.5.5 BIO-ON Recent Development

12.6 Mitsui Norin

12.6.1 Mitsui Norin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsui Norin Business Overview

12.6.3 Mitsui Norin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Mitsui Norin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.6.5 Mitsui Norin Recent Development

12.7 Hisunplas

12.7.1 Hisunplas Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hisunplas Business Overview

12.7.3 Hisunplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hisunplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.7.5 Hisunplas Recent Development

12.8 kINGFA

12.8.1 kINGFA Corporation Information

12.8.2 kINGFA Business Overview

12.8.3 kINGFA Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 kINGFA Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.8.5 kINGFA Recent Development

12.9 Novamont

12.9.1 Novamont Corporation Information

12.9.2 Novamont Business Overview

12.9.3 Novamont Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Novamont Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.9.5 Novamont Recent Development

12.10 Biotec

12.10.1 Biotec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Biotec Business Overview

12.10.3 Biotec Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Biotec Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.10.5 Biotec Recent Development

12.11 Cereplas

12.11.1 Cereplas Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cereplas Business Overview

12.11.3 Cereplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Cereplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.11.5 Cereplas Recent Development

12.12 Craftech Industries

12.12.1 Craftech Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 Craftech Industries Business Overview

12.12.3 Craftech Industries Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Craftech Industries Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.12.5 Craftech Industries Recent Development

12.13 Metabolix

12.13.1 Metabolix Corporation Information

12.13.2 Metabolix Business Overview

12.13.3 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.13.5 Metabolix Recent Development

12.14 PHBIndustrial公

12.14.1 PHBIndustrial公 Corporation Information

12.14.2 PHBIndustrial公 Business Overview

12.14.3 PHBIndustrial公 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 PHBIndustrial公 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.14.5 PHBIndustrial公 Recent Development

12.15 Kaneka

12.15.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kaneka Business Overview

12.15.3 Kaneka Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Kaneka Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.15.5 Kaneka Recent Development

12.16 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology

12.16.1 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Corporation Information

12.16.2 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Business Overview

12.16.3 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.16.5 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Recent Development

12.17 Korllin

12.17.1 Korllin Corporation Information

12.17.2 Korllin Business Overview

12.17.3 Korllin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Korllin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

12.17.5 Korllin Recent Development

13 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics

13.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Distributors List

14.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Trends

15.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Challenges

15.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

