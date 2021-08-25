Bioplastic Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | BASF, NatureWorks, Arkemn

“

The report titled Global Bioplastic Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bioplastic market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bioplastic market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bioplastic market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bioplastic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bioplastic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, NatureWorks, Arkemn, Novamont, Plantic, DSM, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Ecospan, Toray Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bio-PE

Bio-PET

Regenerated Cellulose

Poly Hydroxyalkonoates



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer goods

Agriculture

Others



The Bioplastic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bioplastic Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bioplastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bio-PE

1.2.3 Bio-PET

1.2.4 Regenerated Cellulose

1.2.5 Poly Hydroxyalkonoates

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bioplastic Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer goods

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bioplastic Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bioplastic Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Bioplastic Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Bioplastic, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Bioplastic Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Bioplastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Bioplastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Bioplastic Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Bioplastic Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Bioplastic Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Bioplastic Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bioplastic Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Bioplastic Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bioplastic Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Bioplastic Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Bioplastic Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Bioplastic Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bioplastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Bioplastic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioplastic Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Bioplastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Bioplastic Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Bioplastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bioplastic Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bioplastic Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bioplastic Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Bioplastic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Bioplastic Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bioplastic Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bioplastic Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Bioplastic Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bioplastic Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Bioplastic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Bioplastic Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bioplastic Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Bioplastic Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Bioplastic Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Bioplastic Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Bioplastic Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bioplastic Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Bioplastic Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Bioplastic Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Bioplastic Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Bioplastic Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Bioplastic Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Bioplastic Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Bioplastic Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Bioplastic Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Bioplastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Bioplastic Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Bioplastic Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Bioplastic Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Bioplastic Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Bioplastic Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Bioplastic Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Bioplastic Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Bioplastic Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Bioplastic Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Bioplastic Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Bioplastic Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Bioplastic Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Bioplastic Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Bioplastic Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Bioplastic Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Bioplastic Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Bioplastic Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Bioplastic Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Bioplastic Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Bioplastic Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 NatureWorks

12.2.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

12.2.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NatureWorks Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NatureWorks Bioplastic Products Offered

12.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

12.3 Arkemn

12.3.1 Arkemn Corporation Information

12.3.2 Arkemn Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Arkemn Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Arkemn Bioplastic Products Offered

12.3.5 Arkemn Recent Development

12.4 Novamont

12.4.1 Novamont Corporation Information

12.4.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Novamont Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Novamont Bioplastic Products Offered

12.4.5 Novamont Recent Development

12.5 Plantic

12.5.1 Plantic Corporation Information

12.5.2 Plantic Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Plantic Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Plantic Bioplastic Products Offered

12.5.5 Plantic Recent Development

12.6 DSM

12.6.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.6.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DSM Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DSM Bioplastic Products Offered

12.6.5 DSM Recent Development

12.7 DowDuPont

12.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.7.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DowDuPont Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DowDuPont Bioplastic Products Offered

12.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.8 Evonik Industries

12.8.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Evonik Industries Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Evonik Industries Bioplastic Products Offered

12.8.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

12.9 Ecospan

12.9.1 Ecospan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ecospan Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ecospan Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ecospan Bioplastic Products Offered

12.9.5 Ecospan Recent Development

12.10 Toray Industries

12.10.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Toray Industries Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toray Industries Bioplastic Products Offered

12.10.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

12.11 BASF

12.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.11.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 BASF Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 BASF Bioplastic Products Offered

12.11.5 BASF Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Bioplastic Industry Trends

13.2 Bioplastic Market Drivers

13.3 Bioplastic Market Challenges

13.4 Bioplastic Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bioplastic Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

