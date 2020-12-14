Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2026|, Safran, NEC, Thales

The global Biometric Authentication & Identification market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market, such as , Safran, NEC, Thales, Fujitsu, ASSA ABLOY, Precise Biometrics, Aware, Secunet Security Networks, Stanley Black & Decker, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Facebanx, BIO-key International, Securiport, M2SYS Technology, Suprema, Qualcomm, Fulcrum Biometrics, VASCO Data Security International, 3M Cogent, Anviz Global, Apple INC, Crossmatch Technologies, Diamond Fortress Technologies, Fingerprint Cards AB, Synaptics INC They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Biometric Authentication & Identification industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2085075/global-and-china-biometric-authentication-amp-identification-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market by Product: by Technology, Fingerprint Recognition, Palm Geometry Recognition, Iris Recognition, Retina Recognition, Face Recognition, Signature Recognition, Voice Recognition, by Product Type, Hardware, Software

Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market by Application: Government, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Consumer Electronics, Security, Travel and Immigration, Automotive, Utility, Industrial, and Entertainment

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2085075/global-and-china-biometric-authentication-amp-identification-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biometric Authentication & Identification market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biometric Authentication & Identification industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market?

Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(3900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/8fd3eaba2b1e231886b97517e96ad79d,0,1,global-and-china-biometric-authentication-amp-identification-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biometric Authentication & Identification Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Biometric Authentication & Identification Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fingerprint Recognition

1.4.3 Palm Geometry Recognition

1.4.4 Iris Recognition

1.4.5 Retina Recognition

1.4.6 Face Recognition

1.4.7 Signature Recognition

1.4.8 Voice Recognition

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Military and Defense

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Banking and Finance

1.5.6 Consumer Electronics

1.5.7 Security

1.5.8 Travel and Immigration

1.5.9 Automotive

1.5.10 Utility, Industrial, and Entertainment

1.5.11 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Biometric Authentication & Identification Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Biometric Authentication & Identification Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Biometric Authentication & Identification Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biometric Authentication & Identification Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Biometric Authentication & Identification Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Biometric Authentication & Identification Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Biometric Authentication & Identification Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Biometric Authentication & Identification Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Biometric Authentication & Identification Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Biometric Authentication & Identification Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biometric Authentication & Identification Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biometric Authentication & Identification Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Safran

12.1.1 Safran Corporation Information

12.1.2 Safran Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Safran Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Safran Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.1.5 Safran Recent Development

12.2 NEC

12.2.1 NEC Corporation Information

12.2.2 NEC Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 NEC Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.2.5 NEC Recent Development

12.3 Thales

12.3.1 Thales Corporation Information

12.3.2 Thales Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Thales Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Thales Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.3.5 Thales Recent Development

12.4 Fujitsu

12.4.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fujitsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Fujitsu Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.4.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.5 ASSA ABLOY

12.5.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

12.5.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ASSA ABLOY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ASSA ABLOY Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.5.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

12.6 Precise Biometrics

12.6.1 Precise Biometrics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Precise Biometrics Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Precise Biometrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Precise Biometrics Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.6.5 Precise Biometrics Recent Development

12.7 Aware

12.7.1 Aware Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aware Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Aware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Aware Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.7.5 Aware Recent Development

12.8 Secunet Security Networks

12.8.1 Secunet Security Networks Corporation Information

12.8.2 Secunet Security Networks Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Secunet Security Networks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Secunet Security Networks Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.8.5 Secunet Security Networks Recent Development

12.9 Stanley Black & Decker

12.9.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.9.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Stanley Black & Decker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Stanley Black & Decker Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.9.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

12.10 Cognitec Systems

12.10.1 Cognitec Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cognitec Systems Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cognitec Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Cognitec Systems Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.10.5 Cognitec Systems Recent Development

12.11 Safran

12.11.1 Safran Corporation Information

12.11.2 Safran Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Safran Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Safran Biometric Authentication & Identification Products Offered

12.11.5 Safran Recent Development

12.12 Facebanx

12.12.1 Facebanx Corporation Information

12.12.2 Facebanx Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Facebanx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Facebanx Products Offered

12.12.5 Facebanx Recent Development

12.13 BIO-key International

12.13.1 BIO-key International Corporation Information

12.13.2 BIO-key International Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 BIO-key International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 BIO-key International Products Offered

12.13.5 BIO-key International Recent Development

12.14 Securiport

12.14.1 Securiport Corporation Information

12.14.2 Securiport Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Securiport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Securiport Products Offered

12.14.5 Securiport Recent Development

12.15 M2SYS Technology

12.15.1 M2SYS Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 M2SYS Technology Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 M2SYS Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 M2SYS Technology Products Offered

12.15.5 M2SYS Technology Recent Development

12.16 Suprema

12.16.1 Suprema Corporation Information

12.16.2 Suprema Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Suprema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Suprema Products Offered

12.16.5 Suprema Recent Development

12.17 Qualcomm

12.17.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

12.17.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Qualcomm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Qualcomm Products Offered

12.17.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.18 Fulcrum Biometrics

12.18.1 Fulcrum Biometrics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Fulcrum Biometrics Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Fulcrum Biometrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Fulcrum Biometrics Products Offered

12.18.5 Fulcrum Biometrics Recent Development

12.19 VASCO Data Security International

12.19.1 VASCO Data Security International Corporation Information

12.19.2 VASCO Data Security International Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 VASCO Data Security International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 VASCO Data Security International Products Offered

12.19.5 VASCO Data Security International Recent Development

12.20 3M Cogent

12.20.1 3M Cogent Corporation Information

12.20.2 3M Cogent Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 3M Cogent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 3M Cogent Products Offered

12.20.5 3M Cogent Recent Development

12.21 Anviz Global

12.21.1 Anviz Global Corporation Information

12.21.2 Anviz Global Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Anviz Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Anviz Global Products Offered

12.21.5 Anviz Global Recent Development

12.22 Apple INC

12.22.1 Apple INC Corporation Information

12.22.2 Apple INC Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Apple INC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Apple INC Products Offered

12.22.5 Apple INC Recent Development

12.23 Crossmatch Technologies

12.23.1 Crossmatch Technologies Corporation Information

12.23.2 Crossmatch Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Crossmatch Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Crossmatch Technologies Products Offered

12.23.5 Crossmatch Technologies Recent Development

12.24 Diamond Fortress Technologies

12.24.1 Diamond Fortress Technologies Corporation Information

12.24.2 Diamond Fortress Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Diamond Fortress Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Diamond Fortress Technologies Products Offered

12.24.5 Diamond Fortress Technologies Recent Development

12.25 Fingerprint Cards AB

12.25.1 Fingerprint Cards AB Corporation Information

12.25.2 Fingerprint Cards AB Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Fingerprint Cards AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Fingerprint Cards AB Products Offered

12.25.5 Fingerprint Cards AB Recent Development

12.26 Synaptics INC

12.26.1 Synaptics INC Corporation Information

12.26.2 Synaptics INC Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Synaptics INC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Synaptics INC Products Offered

12.26.5 Synaptics INC Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biometric Authentication & Identification Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Biometric Authentication & Identification Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”

“