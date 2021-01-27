Biomass Power Generation Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027DONG Energy A/S, Enel, Engie

Biomass contains wastes, residues and by products from woods, agriculture industries as well as biodegradable organic fractions of municipal & industrial wastes. Biomass also refers to waste from food processing industries, urban and industrial residues, agriculture and wood wastes, wood, sawdust, short rotation woody crops and a host of other materials. It is used as a source of energy input for the electricity generation, provision of heat and as a fuel in the transportation sector. Biomass is an environment-friendly, carbon-neutral and sustainable source of power generation with an important potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Drax Group, DONG Energy A/S, Enel, Engie, EPH, EDF, RWE, Iberdralo, CEZ, Babcock & Wilcox, Ameresco, Inc, John Wood Group, Vattenfall AB are large companies in the biomass power generation market. In 2019, Drax Group is the largest company, making up 4.06% market share in terms of revenue. The market is really fragmented.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Biomass Power Generation Market The global Biomass Power Generation market size is projected to reach US$ 59760 million by 2026, from US$ 39070 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2628183/global-biomass-power-generation-market

:

Global Biomass Power Generation Scope and Segment Biomass Power Generation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biomass Power Generation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Drax Group, DONG Energy A/S, Enel, Engie, EPH, EDF, RWE, Iberdralo, CEZ, Babcock & Wilcox, Ameresco, Inc, John Wood Group, Vattenfall AB

Biomass Power Generation Breakdown Data by Type

Solid Biofuels, Biogas, Municipal Waste, Others, There are three main sources for the biomass power generation, which are solid biofuels, biogas and municipal waste, and the proportion is 59.53%, 25.60% and 12.05% respectively in 2019.

Biomass Power Generation Breakdown Data by Application

Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Others, Demand of industry occupied most of market share of about 67.49% in 2019, which is the highest. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Biomass Power Generation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Biomass Power Generation market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Biomass Power Generation Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ab9144b829178d4c7cd58e40eb34f14b,0,1,global-biomass-power-generation-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Biomass Power Generation Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid Biofuels

1.2.3 Biogas

1.2.4 Municipal Waste

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Biomass Power Generation Production 2.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 Taiwan 3 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biomass Power Generation Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biomass Power Generation Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Biomass Power Generation Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Biomass Power Generation Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Drax Group

12.1.1 Drax Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Drax Group Overview

12.1.3 Drax Group Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Drax Group Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.1.5 Drax Group Related Developments 12.2 DONG Energy A/S

12.2.1 DONG Energy A/S Corporation Information

12.2.2 DONG Energy A/S Overview

12.2.3 DONG Energy A/S Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DONG Energy A/S Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.2.5 DONG Energy A/S Related Developments 12.3 Enel

12.3.1 Enel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Enel Overview

12.3.3 Enel Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Enel Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.3.5 Enel Related Developments 12.4 Engie

12.4.1 Engie Corporation Information

12.4.2 Engie Overview

12.4.3 Engie Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Engie Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.4.5 Engie Related Developments 12.5 EPH

12.5.1 EPH Corporation Information

12.5.2 EPH Overview

12.5.3 EPH Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 EPH Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.5.5 EPH Related Developments 12.6 EDF

12.6.1 EDF Corporation Information

12.6.2 EDF Overview

12.6.3 EDF Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 EDF Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.6.5 EDF Related Developments 12.7 RWE

12.7.1 RWE Corporation Information

12.7.2 RWE Overview

12.7.3 RWE Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 RWE Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.7.5 RWE Related Developments 12.8 Iberdralo

12.8.1 Iberdralo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Iberdralo Overview

12.8.3 Iberdralo Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Iberdralo Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.8.5 Iberdralo Related Developments 12.9 CEZ

12.9.1 CEZ Corporation Information

12.9.2 CEZ Overview

12.9.3 CEZ Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CEZ Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.9.5 CEZ Related Developments 12.10 Babcock & Wilcox

12.10.1 Babcock & Wilcox Corporation Information

12.10.2 Babcock & Wilcox Overview

12.10.3 Babcock & Wilcox Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Babcock & Wilcox Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.10.5 Babcock & Wilcox Related Developments 12.11 Ameresco, Inc

12.11.1 Ameresco, Inc Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ameresco, Inc Overview

12.11.3 Ameresco, Inc Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ameresco, Inc Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.11.5 Ameresco, Inc Related Developments 12.12 John Wood Group

12.12.1 John Wood Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 John Wood Group Overview

12.12.3 John Wood Group Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 John Wood Group Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.12.5 John Wood Group Related Developments 12.13 Vattenfall AB

12.13.1 Vattenfall AB Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vattenfall AB Overview

12.13.3 Vattenfall AB Biomass Power Generation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Vattenfall AB Biomass Power Generation Product Description

12.13.5 Vattenfall AB Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Biomass Power Generation Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Biomass Power Generation Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Biomass Power Generation Production Mode & Process 13.4 Biomass Power Generation Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Biomass Power Generation Sales Channels

13.4.2 Biomass Power Generation Distributors 13.5 Biomass Power Generation Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Biomass Power Generation Industry Trends 14.2 Biomass Power Generation Market Drivers 14.3 Biomass Power Generation Market Challenges 14.4 Biomass Power Generation Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Biomass Power Generation Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us