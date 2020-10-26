Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Is Booming Worldwide By Top Emerging Key Players: Hitachi Zosen Corporation, KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd.

Los Angeles, United States,, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy market. The different areas covered in the report are Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market :

Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management, Inc., Xcel Energy, Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Inc, Suez, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., China Everbright International Limited, Ramboll Group A/S, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

Leading key players of the global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy market.

Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Segmentation By Product :

Thermal, Biological, Other Technologies

Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Segmentation By Application :

, Power Plant, Heating Plant, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Stone Veneer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Stone Veneer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy

1.1 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Overview

1.1.1 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Thermal

2.5 Biological

2.6 Other Technologies 3 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Power Plant

3.5 Heating Plant

3.6 Other 4 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market

4.4 Global Top Players Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Covanta Holding Corporation

5.1.1 Covanta Holding Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Covanta Holding Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 Covanta Holding Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Covanta Holding Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Covanta Holding Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

5.2.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd.

5.5.1 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd. Profile

5.3.2 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd. Main Business

5.3.3 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd. Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Recent Developments

5.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

5.4.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Profile

5.4.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Main Business

5.4.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Recent Developments

5.5 Veolia Environnement SA

5.5.1 Veolia Environnement SA Profile

5.5.2 Veolia Environnement SA Main Business

5.5.3 Veolia Environnement SA Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Veolia Environnement SA Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Veolia Environnement SA Recent Developments

5.6 Waste Management, Inc.

5.6.1 Waste Management, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Waste Management, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Waste Management, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Waste Management, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Waste Management, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Xcel Energy, Inc.

5.7.1 Xcel Energy, Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Xcel Energy, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Xcel Energy, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Xcel Energy, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Xcel Energy, Inc. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc

5.8.1 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc Profile

5.8.2 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc Main Business

5.8.3 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc Recent Developments

5.9 Suez

5.9.1 Suez Profile

5.9.2 Suez Main Business

5.9.3 Suez Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Suez Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Suez Recent Developments

5.10 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

5.10.1 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Recent Developments

5.11 China Everbright International Limited

5.11.1 China Everbright International Limited Profile

5.11.2 China Everbright International Limited Main Business

5.11.3 China Everbright International Limited Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 China Everbright International Limited Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 China Everbright International Limited Recent Developments

5.12 Ramboll Group A/S

5.12.1 Ramboll Group A/S Profile

5.12.2 Ramboll Group A/S Main Business

5.12.3 Ramboll Group A/S Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Ramboll Group A/S Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Ramboll Group A/S Recent Developments

5.13 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

5.13.1 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC Profile

5.13.2 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC Main Business

5.13.3 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

