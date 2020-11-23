Biologics and Biosimilars Market Is Expected to Upsurge Growth by 2026 | Top Players: , Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, 3sbio, Changchun High Tech, CP Guojian, Biotech, Gelgen, Innovent, Dong Bao, Ganlee

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact ,QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, 3sbio, Changchun High Tech, CP Guojian, Biotech, Gelgen, Innovent, Dong Bao, Ganlee Market Segment by Product Type: , Monoclonal Antibodies, Interferon, Erythropoietin, Insulin, Vaccines, Others Market Segment by Application: , Tumor, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Hemophilia, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biologics and Biosimilars industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biologics and Biosimilars market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market

TOC

1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biologics and Biosimilars

1.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.3 Interferon

1.2.4 Erythropoietin

1.2.5 Insulin

1.2.6 Vaccines

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Tumor

1.3.3 Diabetes

1.3.4 Cardiovascular

1.3.5 Hemophilia

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Biologics and Biosimilars Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Biologics and Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biologics and Biosimilars Business

6.1 Roche

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Roche Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Roche Products Offered

6.1.5 Roche Recent Development

6.2 Amgen

6.2.1 Amgen Corporation Information

6.2.2 Amgen Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Amgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Amgen Products Offered

6.2.5 Amgen Recent Development

6.3 AbbVie

6.3.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

6.3.2 AbbVie Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 AbbVie Products Offered

6.3.5 AbbVie Recent Development

6.4 Sanofi-Aventis

6.4.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

6.4.2 Sanofi-Aventis Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sanofi-Aventis Products Offered

6.4.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Development

6.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

6.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

6.6 Pfizer

6.6.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

6.6.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Pfizer Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Pfizer Products Offered

6.6.5 Pfizer Recent Development

6.7 Novo Nordisk

6.6.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

6.6.2 Novo Nordisk Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Novo Nordisk Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Novo Nordisk Products Offered

6.7.5 Novo Nordisk Recent Development

6.8 Eli Lilly

6.8.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

6.8.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Eli Lilly Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Eli Lilly Products Offered

6.8.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

6.9 Novartis

6.9.1 Novartis Corporation Information

6.9.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Novartis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Novartis Products Offered

6.9.5 Novartis Recent Development

6.10 Merck

6.10.1 Merck Corporation Information

6.10.2 Merck Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Merck Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Merck Products Offered

6.10.5 Merck Recent Development

6.11 3sbio

6.11.1 3sbio Corporation Information

6.11.2 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 3sbio Products Offered

6.11.5 3sbio Recent Development

6.12 Changchun High Tech

6.12.1 Changchun High Tech Corporation Information

6.12.2 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Changchun High Tech Products Offered

6.12.5 Changchun High Tech Recent Development

6.13 CP Guojian

6.13.1 CP Guojian Corporation Information

6.13.2 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 CP Guojian Products Offered

6.13.5 CP Guojian Recent Development

6.14 Biotech

6.14.1 Biotech Corporation Information

6.14.2 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Biotech Products Offered

6.14.5 Biotech Recent Development

6.15 Gelgen

6.15.1 Gelgen Corporation Information

6.15.2 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Gelgen Products Offered

6.15.5 Gelgen Recent Development

6.16 Innovent

6.16.1 Innovent Corporation Information

6.16.2 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Innovent Products Offered

6.16.5 Innovent Recent Development

6.17 Dong Bao

6.17.1 Dong Bao Corporation Information

6.17.2 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Dong Bao Products Offered

6.17.5 Dong Bao Recent Development

6.18 Ganlee

6.18.1 Ganlee Corporation Information

6.18.2 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Ganlee Products Offered

6.18.5 Ganlee Recent Development 7 Biologics and Biosimilars Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biologics and Biosimilars

7.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Distributors List

8.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biologics and Biosimilars by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biologics and Biosimilars by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biologics and Biosimilars by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biologics and Biosimilars by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biologics and Biosimilars by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biologics and Biosimilars by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

