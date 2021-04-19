Biologics and Biosimilars Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer

“Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Research Report offers in-depth analysis on market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2027.

The global Biologics and Biosimilars market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

The global Biologics and Biosimilars market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

Top Companies Operated in the Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market: , Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, 3sbio, Changchun High Tech, CP Guojian, Biotech, Gelgen, Innovent, Dong Bao, Ganlee

Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment By Type:

, Monoclonal Antibodies, Interferon, Erythropoietin, Insulin, Vaccines, Others

Segment By Application:

, Tumor, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Hemophilia, Others

Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biologics and Biosimilars industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biologics and Biosimilars market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Biologics and Biosimilars Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.3.3 Interferon

1.3.4 Erythropoietin

1.3.5 Insulin

1.3.6 Vaccines

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Tumor

1.4.3 Diabetes

1.4.4 Cardiovascular

1.4.5 Hemophilia

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Biologics and Biosimilars Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Industry Trends

2.4.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Trends

2.4.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Drivers

2.4.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Challenges

2.4.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biologics and Biosimilars Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Biologics and Biosimilars Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biologics and Biosimilars Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biologics and Biosimilars as of 2019)

3.4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biologics and Biosimilars Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roche

11.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roche Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.1.5 Roche SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Roche Recent Developments

11.2 Amgen

11.2.1 Amgen Corporation Information

11.2.2 Amgen Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Amgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Amgen Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.2.5 Amgen SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Amgen Recent Developments

11.3 AbbVie

11.3.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

11.3.2 AbbVie Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.3.5 AbbVie SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 AbbVie Recent Developments

11.4 Sanofi-Aventis

11.4.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sanofi-Aventis Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.4.5 Sanofi-Aventis SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Developments

11.5 Johnson & Johnson

11.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.5.5 Johnson & Johnson SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.6 Pfizer

11.6.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.6.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Pfizer Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Pfizer Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.6.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.7 Novo Nordisk

11.7.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

11.7.2 Novo Nordisk Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Novo Nordisk Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Novo Nordisk Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.7.5 Novo Nordisk SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Novo Nordisk Recent Developments

11.8 Eli Lilly

11.8.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

11.8.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Eli Lilly Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Eli Lilly Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.8.5 Eli Lilly SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Eli Lilly Recent Developments

11.9 Novartis

11.9.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.9.2 Novartis Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Novartis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Novartis Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.9.5 Novartis SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Novartis Recent Developments

11.10 Merck

11.10.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.10.2 Merck Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Merck Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Merck Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.10.5 Merck SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Merck Recent Developments

11.11 3sbio

11.11.1 3sbio Corporation Information

11.11.2 3sbio Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.11.5 3sbio SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 3sbio Recent Developments

11.12 Changchun High Tech

11.12.1 Changchun High Tech Corporation Information

11.12.2 Changchun High Tech Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.12.5 Changchun High Tech SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Changchun High Tech Recent Developments

11.13 CP Guojian

11.13.1 CP Guojian Corporation Information

11.13.2 CP Guojian Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.13.5 CP Guojian SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 CP Guojian Recent Developments

11.14 Biotech

11.14.1 Biotech Corporation Information

11.14.2 Biotech Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.14.5 Biotech SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Biotech Recent Developments

11.15 Gelgen

11.15.1 Gelgen Corporation Information

11.15.2 Gelgen Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.15.5 Gelgen SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Gelgen Recent Developments

11.16 Innovent

11.16.1 Innovent Corporation Information

11.16.2 Innovent Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.16.5 Innovent SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Innovent Recent Developments

11.17 Dong Bao

11.17.1 Dong Bao Corporation Information

11.17.2 Dong Bao Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.17.5 Dong Bao SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Dong Bao Recent Developments

11.18 Ganlee

11.18.1 Ganlee Corporation Information

11.18.2 Ganlee Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.18.5 Ganlee SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Ganlee Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Channels

12.2.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Distributors

12.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

