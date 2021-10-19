Biological Indicator Strip Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027 | STERIS, Mesa Laboratories, Excelsior Scientific

“

The report titled Global Biological Indicator Strip Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biological Indicator Strip market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biological Indicator Strip market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biological Indicator Strip market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biological Indicator Strip market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biological Indicator Strip report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biological Indicator Strip report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biological Indicator Strip market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biological Indicator Strip market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biological Indicator Strip market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biological Indicator Strip market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biological Indicator Strip market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

STERIS, Mesa Laboratories, Excelsior Scientific, Cantel Medical Company (Crosstex), gke, Terragene, Propper Manufacturing, Sterdoc, Kayo Research and Innovation Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Steam Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Dry Heat Sterilization

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Industrial



The Biological Indicator Strip Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biological Indicator Strip market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biological Indicator Strip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biological Indicator Strip industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biological Indicator Strip market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biological Indicator Strip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biological Indicator Strip market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biological Indicator Strip Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steam Sterilization

1.2.3 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

1.2.4 Dry Heat Sterilization

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biological Indicator Strip Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Biological Indicator Strip Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biological Indicator Strip Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Biological Indicator Strip Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Biological Indicator Strip Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Biological Indicator Strip Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Biological Indicator Strip Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Biological Indicator Strip Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Biological Indicator Strip Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biological Indicator Strip Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Biological Indicator Strip Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Biological Indicator Strip Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Biological Indicator Strip Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator Strip Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator Strip Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator Strip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 STERIS

11.1.1 STERIS Corporation Information

11.1.2 STERIS Overview

11.1.3 STERIS Biological Indicator Strip Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 STERIS Biological Indicator Strip Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 STERIS Recent Developments

11.2 Mesa Laboratories

11.2.1 Mesa Laboratories Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mesa Laboratories Overview

11.2.3 Mesa Laboratories Biological Indicator Strip Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Mesa Laboratories Biological Indicator Strip Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Mesa Laboratories Recent Developments

11.3 Excelsior Scientific

11.3.1 Excelsior Scientific Corporation Information

11.3.2 Excelsior Scientific Overview

11.3.3 Excelsior Scientific Biological Indicator Strip Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Excelsior Scientific Biological Indicator Strip Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Excelsior Scientific Recent Developments

11.4 Cantel Medical Company (Crosstex)

11.4.1 Cantel Medical Company (Crosstex) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cantel Medical Company (Crosstex) Overview

11.4.3 Cantel Medical Company (Crosstex) Biological Indicator Strip Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cantel Medical Company (Crosstex) Biological Indicator Strip Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Cantel Medical Company (Crosstex) Recent Developments

11.5 gke

11.5.1 gke Corporation Information

11.5.2 gke Overview

11.5.3 gke Biological Indicator Strip Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 gke Biological Indicator Strip Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 gke Recent Developments

11.6 Terragene

11.6.1 Terragene Corporation Information

11.6.2 Terragene Overview

11.6.3 Terragene Biological Indicator Strip Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Terragene Biological Indicator Strip Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Terragene Recent Developments

11.7 Propper Manufacturing

11.7.1 Propper Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.7.2 Propper Manufacturing Overview

11.7.3 Propper Manufacturing Biological Indicator Strip Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Propper Manufacturing Biological Indicator Strip Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Propper Manufacturing Recent Developments

11.8 Sterdoc

11.8.1 Sterdoc Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sterdoc Overview

11.8.3 Sterdoc Biological Indicator Strip Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Sterdoc Biological Indicator Strip Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Sterdoc Recent Developments

11.9 Kayo Research and Innovation Corporation

11.9.1 Kayo Research and Innovation Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kayo Research and Innovation Corporation Overview

11.9.3 Kayo Research and Innovation Corporation Biological Indicator Strip Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Kayo Research and Innovation Corporation Biological Indicator Strip Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Kayo Research and Innovation Corporation Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Biological Indicator Strip Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Biological Indicator Strip Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Biological Indicator Strip Production Mode & Process

12.4 Biological Indicator Strip Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Biological Indicator Strip Sales Channels

12.4.2 Biological Indicator Strip Distributors

12.5 Biological Indicator Strip Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Biological Indicator Strip Industry Trends

13.2 Biological Indicator Strip Market Drivers

13.3 Biological Indicator Strip Market Challenges

13.4 Biological Indicator Strip Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Biological Indicator Strip Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”