Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Koppert, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Andermatt Biocontrol, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio, Isagro, Som Phytopharma India, Novozymes, Bionema, Jiangsu Luye, Chengdu New Sun

The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Koppert, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Andermatt Biocontrol, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio, Isagro, Som Phytopharma India, Novozymes, Bionema, Jiangsu Luye, Chengdu New Sun Market Segment by Product Type:

Microbial Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)

Others

Microbial pesticides is the most used type in 2019, accounted for 88.63% market share. Market Segment by Application:

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Pulses

Other Crops

Cereals and pulses is the largest proportion with 44.56% market share in 2019.

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1534168/global-biological-crop-protection-bio-pesticide-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1534168/global-biological-crop-protection-bio-pesticide-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/eaf8f9d290c6b13b43d562baa897cf63,0,1,global-biological-crop-protection-bio-pesticide-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market

TOC

1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Overview

1.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Product Overview

1.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Microbial Pesticides

1.2.2 Biochemical Pesticides

1.2.3 Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables

4.1.2 Cereals and Pulses

4.1.3 Other Crops

4.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application 5 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Business

10.1 Bayer Crop Science

10.1.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bayer Crop Science Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Bayer Crop Science Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bayer Crop Science Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.1.5 Bayer Crop Science Recent Developments

10.2 Valent BioSciences

10.2.1 Valent BioSciences Corporation Information

10.2.2 Valent BioSciences Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Valent BioSciences Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bayer Crop Science Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.2.5 Valent BioSciences Recent Developments

10.3 Certis USA

10.3.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

10.3.2 Certis USA Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Certis USA Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Certis USA Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.3.5 Certis USA Recent Developments

10.4 Koppert

10.4.1 Koppert Corporation Information

10.4.2 Koppert Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Koppert Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Koppert Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.4.5 Koppert Recent Developments

10.5 Syngenta

10.5.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

10.5.2 Syngenta Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Syngenta Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Syngenta Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.5.5 Syngenta Recent Developments

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 BASF Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BASF Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.7 Corteva Agriscience

10.7.1 Corteva Agriscience Corporation Information

10.7.2 Corteva Agriscience Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Corteva Agriscience Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Corteva Agriscience Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.7.5 Corteva Agriscience Recent Developments

10.8 Andermatt Biocontrol

10.8.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Corporation Information

10.8.2 Andermatt Biocontrol Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.8.5 Andermatt Biocontrol Recent Developments

10.9 FMC Corporation

10.9.1 FMC Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 FMC Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 FMC Corporation Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 FMC Corporation Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.9.5 FMC Corporation Recent Developments

10.10 Marrone Bio

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Marrone Bio Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Marrone Bio Recent Developments

10.11 Isagro

10.11.1 Isagro Corporation Information

10.11.2 Isagro Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Isagro Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Isagro Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.11.5 Isagro Recent Developments

10.12 Som Phytopharma India

10.12.1 Som Phytopharma India Corporation Information

10.12.2 Som Phytopharma India Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Som Phytopharma India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Som Phytopharma India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.12.5 Som Phytopharma India Recent Developments

10.13 Novozymes

10.13.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

10.13.2 Novozymes Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Novozymes Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Novozymes Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.13.5 Novozymes Recent Developments

10.14 Bionema

10.14.1 Bionema Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bionema Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Bionema Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Bionema Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.14.5 Bionema Recent Developments

10.15 Jiangsu Luye

10.15.1 Jiangsu Luye Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jiangsu Luye Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Jiangsu Luye Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jiangsu Luye Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.15.5 Jiangsu Luye Recent Developments

10.16 Chengdu New Sun

10.16.1 Chengdu New Sun Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chengdu New Sun Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Chengdu New Sun Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Chengdu New Sun Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.16.5 Chengdu New Sun Recent Developments 11 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.