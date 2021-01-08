Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026 | Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, Celltrion

“

The report titled Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biological API Drug Manufacturing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biological API Drug Manufacturing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, Celltrion, DSM, Samsung BioLogics, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Cytovance Biologics, AbbVie, Baxter, CEPiA Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer CentreOne, Sandoz, Vetter, Wuxi Biologics

Market Segmentation by Product: In-House manufacturing

Contract manufacturing



Market Segmentation by Application: Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Therapies

Vaccines

Insulin Therapies

Interferon Therapies

Other



The Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biological API Drug Manufacturing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biological API Drug Manufacturing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biological API Drug Manufacturing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Product Scope

1.1 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Product Scope

1.2 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 In-House manufacturing

1.2.3 Contract manufacturing

1.3 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Therapies

1.3.3 Vaccines

1.3.4 Insulin Therapies

1.3.5 Interferon Therapies

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Biological API Drug Manufacturing Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Biological API Drug Manufacturing Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Biological API Drug Manufacturing Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Biological API Drug Manufacturing Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Biological API Drug Manufacturing Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Biological API Drug Manufacturing Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Biological API Drug Manufacturing Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Biological API Drug Manufacturing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biological API Drug Manufacturing as of 2019)

3.4 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Biological API Drug Manufacturing Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Biological API Drug Manufacturing Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Price by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biological API Drug Manufacturing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Facts & Figures

6.2 United States Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Facts & Figures

7.2 Europe Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Facts & Figures

8.2 China Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.3 China Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Facts & Figures

9.2 Japan Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Facts & Figures

10.2 Southeast Asia Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Biological API Drug Manufacturing Market Facts & Figures

11.2 India Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.3 India Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biological API Drug Manufacturing Business

12.1 Lonza

12.1.1 Lonza Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lonza Business Overview

12.1.3 Lonza Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Lonza Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.1.5 Lonza Recent Development

12.2 Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

12.2.1 Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.2.2 Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence Business Overview

12.2.3 Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.2.5 Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence Recent Development

12.3 Celltrion

12.3.1 Celltrion Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.3.2 Celltrion Business Overview

12.3.3 Celltrion Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Celltrion Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.3.5 Celltrion Recent Development

12.4 DSM

12.4.1 DSM Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.4.2 DSM Business Overview

12.4.3 DSM Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 DSM Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.4.5 DSM Recent Development

12.5 Samsung BioLogics

12.5.1 Samsung BioLogics Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.5.2 Samsung BioLogics Business Overview

12.5.3 Samsung BioLogics Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Samsung BioLogics Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.5.5 Samsung BioLogics Recent Development

12.6 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

12.6.1 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Business Overview

12.6.3 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.6.5 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Recent Development

12.7 Cytovance Biologics

12.7.1 Cytovance Biologics Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cytovance Biologics Business Overview

12.7.3 Cytovance Biologics Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Cytovance Biologics Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.7.5 Cytovance Biologics Recent Development

12.8 AbbVie

12.8.1 AbbVie Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.8.2 AbbVie Business Overview

12.8.3 AbbVie Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 AbbVie Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.8.5 AbbVie Recent Development

12.9 Baxter

12.9.1 Baxter Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.9.2 Baxter Business Overview

12.9.3 Baxter Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Baxter Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.9.5 Baxter Recent Development

12.10 CEPiA Sanofi

12.10.1 CEPiA Sanofi Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.10.2 CEPiA Sanofi Business Overview

12.10.3 CEPiA Sanofi Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CEPiA Sanofi Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.10.5 CEPiA Sanofi Recent Development

12.11 GSK

12.11.1 GSK Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.11.2 GSK Business Overview

12.11.3 GSK Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 GSK Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.11.5 GSK Recent Development

12.12 Pfizer CentreOne

12.12.1 Pfizer CentreOne Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pfizer CentreOne Business Overview

12.12.3 Pfizer CentreOne Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Pfizer CentreOne Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.12.5 Pfizer CentreOne Recent Development

12.13 Sandoz

12.13.1 Sandoz Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sandoz Business Overview

12.13.3 Sandoz Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Sandoz Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.13.5 Sandoz Recent Development

12.14 Vetter

12.14.1 Vetter Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.14.2 Vetter Business Overview

12.14.3 Vetter Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Vetter Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.14.5 Vetter Recent Development

12.15 Wuxi Biologics

12.15.1 Wuxi Biologics Biological API Drug Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wuxi Biologics Business Overview

12.15.3 Wuxi Biologics Biological API Drug Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Wuxi Biologics Biological API Drug Manufacturing Products Offered

12.15.5 Wuxi Biologics Recent Development

13 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biological API Drug Manufacturing

13.4 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Distributors List

14.3 Biological API Drug Manufacturing Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Market Trends

15.2 Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Challenges

15.4 Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

