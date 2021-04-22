Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures, Forecast 2021-2027 | Top Players: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Concord Biotech

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Concord Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Novartis Global, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Smith Medical, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Merck and Co. Inc. Market Segment by Product Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Therapeutic Proteins

Vaccines Market Segment by Application:

Clinical Medicine

Laboratory

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biologic Therapeutic Drug market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biologic Therapeutic Drug market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Biologic Therapeutic Drug

1.1 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Overview

1.1.1 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Product Scope

1.1.2 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Monoclonal Antibodies

2.5 Therapeutic Proteins

2.6 Vaccines 3 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Clinical Medicine

3.5 Laboratory

3.6 Others 4 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Biologic Therapeutic Drug as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market

4.4 Global Top Players Biologic Therapeutic Drug Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Biologic Therapeutic Drug Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

5.1.1 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Profile

5.1.2 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Main Business

5.1.3 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Recent Developments

5.2 Concord Biotech

5.2.1 Concord Biotech Profile

5.2.2 Concord Biotech Main Business

5.2.3 Concord Biotech Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Concord Biotech Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Concord Biotech Recent Developments

5.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

5.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Profile

5.3.2 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Main Business

5.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 H. Lundbeck A/S Recent Developments

5.4 H. Lundbeck A/S

5.4.1 H. Lundbeck A/S Profile

5.4.2 H. Lundbeck A/S Main Business

5.4.3 H. Lundbeck A/S Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 H. Lundbeck A/S Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 H. Lundbeck A/S Recent Developments

5.5 Novartis Global

5.5.1 Novartis Global Profile

5.5.2 Novartis Global Main Business

5.5.3 Novartis Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Novartis Global Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Novartis Global Recent Developments

5.6 Retractable Technologies, Inc.

5.6.1 Retractable Technologies, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Retractable Technologies, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Retractable Technologies, Inc. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Retractable Technologies, Inc. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Retractable Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Smith Medical

5.7.1 Smith Medical Profile

5.7.2 Smith Medical Main Business

5.7.3 Smith Medical Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Smith Medical Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Smith Medical Recent Developments

5.8 AstraZeneca

5.8.1 AstraZeneca Profile

5.8.2 AstraZeneca Main Business

5.8.3 AstraZeneca Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 AstraZeneca Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 AstraZeneca Recent Developments

5.9 Pfizer Inc.

5.9.1 Pfizer Inc. Profile

5.9.2 Pfizer Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 Pfizer Inc. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Pfizer Inc. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Developments

5.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

5.10.1 Merck and Co. Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Merck and Co. Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Merck and Co. Inc. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Merck and Co. Inc. Biologic Therapeutic Drug Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Merck and Co. Inc. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Dynamics

11.1 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Industry Trends

11.2 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Drivers

11.3 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Challenges

11.4 Biologic Therapeutic Drug Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

