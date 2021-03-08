Biofungicide Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2027 | Top Emerging Players: Bayer, BASF, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Marrone, Bioworks, Isagro, Eagle Plant Protect, Aushadh Agri Science, Raj Agritech, Redox Industries, Mani Agro Chemicals, Zen Cropcare India, Hindustan Bio-tech, Shree Biotech & Research Inputs, Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers, Sushil Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Biofungicide Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biofungicide market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biofungicide market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Biofungicide market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bayer, BASF, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Marrone, Bioworks, Isagro, Eagle Plant Protect, Aushadh Agri Science, Raj Agritech, Redox Industries, Mani Agro Chemicals, Zen Cropcare India, Hindustan Bio-tech, Shree Biotech & Research Inputs, Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers, Sushil Corporation Market Segment by Product Type: Agricultural Antibiotic, Bacterium Fungicide, Fungi Fungicide, Virus Fungicide Market Segment by Application: , Agriculture, Industry, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biofungicide market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biofungicide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biofungicide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biofungicide market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biofungicide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biofungicide market

TOC

1 Biofungicide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biofungicide

1.2 Biofungicide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biofungicide Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Agricultural Antibiotic

1.2.3 Bacterium Fungicide

1.2.4 Fungi Fungicide

1.2.5 Virus Fungicide

1.3 Biofungicide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biofungicide Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Biofungicide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Biofungicide Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Biofungicide Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Biofungicide Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Biofungicide Industry

1.6 Biofungicide Market Trends 2 Global Biofungicide Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biofungicide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biofungicide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biofungicide Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Biofungicide Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Biofungicide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biofungicide Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Biofungicide Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Biofungicide Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Biofungicide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Biofungicide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Biofungicide Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Biofungicide Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Biofungicide Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Biofungicide Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Biofungicide Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Biofungicide Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Biofungicide Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Biofungicide Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Biofungicide Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Biofungicide Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Biofungicide Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Biofungicide Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Biofungicide Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biofungicide Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biofungicide Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Biofungicide Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Biofungicide Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biofungicide Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biofungicide Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biofungicide Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Biofungicide Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Biofungicide Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biofungicide Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biofungicide Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biofungicide Business

6.1 Bayer

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Bayer Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Bayer Products Offered

6.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BASF Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BASF Products Offered

6.2.5 BASF Recent Development

6.3 DowDuPont

6.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.3.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 DowDuPont Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.4 Monsanto

6.4.1 Monsanto Corporation Information

6.4.2 Monsanto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Monsanto Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Monsanto Products Offered

6.4.5 Monsanto Recent Development

6.5 Marrone

6.5.1 Marrone Corporation Information

6.5.2 Marrone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Marrone Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Marrone Products Offered

6.5.5 Marrone Recent Development

6.6 Bioworks

6.6.1 Bioworks Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bioworks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Bioworks Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Bioworks Products Offered

6.6.5 Bioworks Recent Development

6.7 Isagro

6.6.1 Isagro Corporation Information

6.6.2 Isagro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Isagro Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Isagro Products Offered

6.7.5 Isagro Recent Development

6.8 Eagle Plant Protect

6.8.1 Eagle Plant Protect Corporation Information

6.8.2 Eagle Plant Protect Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Eagle Plant Protect Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Eagle Plant Protect Products Offered

6.8.5 Eagle Plant Protect Recent Development

6.9 Aushadh Agri Science

6.9.1 Aushadh Agri Science Corporation Information

6.9.2 Aushadh Agri Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Aushadh Agri Science Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Aushadh Agri Science Products Offered

6.9.5 Aushadh Agri Science Recent Development

6.10 Raj Agritech

6.10.1 Raj Agritech Corporation Information

6.10.2 Raj Agritech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Raj Agritech Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Raj Agritech Products Offered

6.10.5 Raj Agritech Recent Development

6.11 Redox Industries

6.11.1 Redox Industries Corporation Information

6.11.2 Redox Industries Biofungicide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Redox Industries Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Redox Industries Products Offered

6.11.5 Redox Industries Recent Development

6.12 Mani Agro Chemicals

6.12.1 Mani Agro Chemicals Corporation Information

6.12.2 Mani Agro Chemicals Biofungicide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Mani Agro Chemicals Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Mani Agro Chemicals Products Offered

6.12.5 Mani Agro Chemicals Recent Development

6.13 Zen Cropcare India

6.13.1 Zen Cropcare India Corporation Information

6.13.2 Zen Cropcare India Biofungicide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Zen Cropcare India Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Zen Cropcare India Products Offered

6.13.5 Zen Cropcare India Recent Development

6.14 Hindustan Bio-tech

6.14.1 Hindustan Bio-tech Corporation Information

6.14.2 Hindustan Bio-tech Biofungicide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Hindustan Bio-tech Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Hindustan Bio-tech Products Offered

6.14.5 Hindustan Bio-tech Recent Development

6.15 Shree Biotech & Research Inputs

6.15.1 Shree Biotech & Research Inputs Corporation Information

6.15.2 Shree Biotech & Research Inputs Biofungicide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Shree Biotech & Research Inputs Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Shree Biotech & Research Inputs Products Offered

6.15.5 Shree Biotech & Research Inputs Recent Development

6.16 Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers

6.16.1 Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Corporation Information

6.16.2 Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Biofungicide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Products Offered

6.16.5 Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Recent Development

6.17 Sushil Corporation

6.17.1 Sushil Corporation Corporation Information

6.17.2 Sushil Corporation Biofungicide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Sushil Corporation Biofungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Sushil Corporation Products Offered

6.17.5 Sushil Corporation Recent Development 7 Biofungicide Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Biofungicide Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biofungicide

7.4 Biofungicide Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Biofungicide Distributors List

8.3 Biofungicide Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Biofungicide Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biofungicide by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biofungicide by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Biofungicide Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biofungicide by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biofungicide by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Biofungicide Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biofungicide by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biofungicide by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Biofungicide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Biofungicide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Biofungicide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Biofungicide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Biofungicide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

