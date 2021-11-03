Biofertilizer Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027|Biomax, RIZOBACTER, Agri Life

“

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Biofertilizer Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Biofertilizer market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Biofertilizer market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Biofertilizer market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Biofertilizer market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Biofertilizer market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Are you looking for thorough analysis of the competition in the global Biofertilizer market? Well, this report offers just the right analysis you are looking for. Furthermore, you can ask for a customization of the report based on your requirements. The authors of the report are subject matter experts and hold strong knowledge and experience in market research. In the competitive analysis section, the report throws light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of top players. The report provides enough information and data to help readers to gain sound understanding of the vendor landscape.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biofertilizer Market Research Report: , Novozymes, Biomax, RIZOBACTER, Agri Life, Symborg, National Fertilizers Limited, Batian, Xi’an Delong Bio-industry, Maboshi, Fertilzer King, Jinggeng Tianxia, Taigu Biological, Taibao Biological, Genliduo Bio-Tech, Beijing Leili Group, Qingdong Nongke, Yunye, Aokun Biological, XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology, Laimujia

The researchers authoring this report have segmented the global Biofertilizer market according to type of product and application. Each segment included in the report is analyzed based on various factors such as market share, CAGR, market size, demand, and future growth potential. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on key growth areas of the global Biofertilizer market. The analysts have also focused on regional analysis of the global Biofertilizer market. Here, growth opportunities in key regions and countries have been explored by the analysts.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size of the global Biofertilizer market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Biofertilizer market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Biofertilizer market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Biofertilizer market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Biofertilizer market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Biofertilizer market?

Table Content

1 Biofertilizer Market Overview

1.1 Biofertilizer Product Overview

1.2 Biofertilizer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Nitrogen-fixing

1.2.2 Phosphate-solubilizing

1.2.3 Potash-mobilizing

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Biofertilizer Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biofertilizer Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biofertilizer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biofertilizer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Biofertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Biofertilizer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biofertilizer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biofertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biofertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Biofertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Biofertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Biofertilizer Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biofertilizer Industry

1.5.1.1 Biofertilizer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Biofertilizer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Biofertilizer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Biofertilizer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biofertilizer Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biofertilizer Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Biofertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biofertilizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biofertilizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biofertilizer Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biofertilizer Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biofertilizer as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biofertilizer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biofertilizer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Biofertilizer Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Biofertilizer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biofertilizer Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biofertilizer Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Biofertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Biofertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Biofertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Biofertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Biofertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Biofertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Biofertilizer by Application

4.1 Biofertilizer Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cereals & Grains

4.1.2 Pulses & Oilseeds

4.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Biofertilizer Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Biofertilizer Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biofertilizer Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Biofertilizer Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biofertilizer by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biofertilizer by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biofertilizer by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer by Application 5 North America Biofertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Biofertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Biofertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Biofertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biofertilizer Business

10.1 Novozymes

10.1.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

10.1.2 Novozymes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Novozymes Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Novozymes Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.1.5 Novozymes Recent Development

10.2 Biomax

10.2.1 Biomax Corporation Information

10.2.2 Biomax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Biomax Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Novozymes Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.2.5 Biomax Recent Development

10.3 RIZOBACTER

10.3.1 RIZOBACTER Corporation Information

10.3.2 RIZOBACTER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 RIZOBACTER Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 RIZOBACTER Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.3.5 RIZOBACTER Recent Development

10.4 Agri Life

10.4.1 Agri Life Corporation Information

10.4.2 Agri Life Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Agri Life Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Agri Life Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.4.5 Agri Life Recent Development

10.5 Symborg

10.5.1 Symborg Corporation Information

10.5.2 Symborg Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Symborg Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Symborg Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.5.5 Symborg Recent Development

10.6 National Fertilizers Limited

10.6.1 National Fertilizers Limited Corporation Information

10.6.2 National Fertilizers Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 National Fertilizers Limited Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 National Fertilizers Limited Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.6.5 National Fertilizers Limited Recent Development

10.7 Batian

10.7.1 Batian Corporation Information

10.7.2 Batian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Batian Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Batian Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.7.5 Batian Recent Development

10.8 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

10.8.1 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Corporation Information

10.8.2 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.8.5 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Recent Development

10.9 Maboshi

10.9.1 Maboshi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Maboshi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Maboshi Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Maboshi Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.9.5 Maboshi Recent Development

10.10 Fertilzer King

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biofertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fertilzer King Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fertilzer King Recent Development

10.11 Jinggeng Tianxia

10.11.1 Jinggeng Tianxia Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jinggeng Tianxia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Jinggeng Tianxia Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Jinggeng Tianxia Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.11.5 Jinggeng Tianxia Recent Development

10.12 Taigu Biological

10.12.1 Taigu Biological Corporation Information

10.12.2 Taigu Biological Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Taigu Biological Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Taigu Biological Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.12.5 Taigu Biological Recent Development

10.13 Taibao Biological

10.13.1 Taibao Biological Corporation Information

10.13.2 Taibao Biological Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Taibao Biological Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Taibao Biological Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.13.5 Taibao Biological Recent Development

10.14 Genliduo Bio-Tech

10.14.1 Genliduo Bio-Tech Corporation Information

10.14.2 Genliduo Bio-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Genliduo Bio-Tech Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Genliduo Bio-Tech Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.14.5 Genliduo Bio-Tech Recent Development

10.15 Beijing Leili Group

10.15.1 Beijing Leili Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Beijing Leili Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Beijing Leili Group Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Beijing Leili Group Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.15.5 Beijing Leili Group Recent Development

10.16 Qingdong Nongke

10.16.1 Qingdong Nongke Corporation Information

10.16.2 Qingdong Nongke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Qingdong Nongke Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Qingdong Nongke Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.16.5 Qingdong Nongke Recent Development

10.17 Yunye

10.17.1 Yunye Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yunye Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Yunye Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Yunye Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.17.5 Yunye Recent Development

10.18 Aokun Biological

10.18.1 Aokun Biological Corporation Information

10.18.2 Aokun Biological Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Aokun Biological Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Aokun Biological Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.18.5 Aokun Biological Recent Development

10.19 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

10.19.1 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Corporation Information

10.19.2 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.19.5 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Recent Development

10.20 Laimujia

10.20.1 Laimujia Corporation Information

10.20.2 Laimujia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Laimujia Biofertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Laimujia Biofertilizer Products Offered

10.20.5 Laimujia Recent Development 11 Biofertilizer Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biofertilizer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biofertilizer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

