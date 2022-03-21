Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2028 | Mitsubishi Chemicals, Metabolix, DuPont

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4473476/global-and-united-states-biodegradable-synthetic-polymers-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Metabolix

DuPont

P&G Chemicals

SK Chemicals

Toray

Teijin

MHG

PTT MCC Biochem

Showa Denko K.K.

GreenBio Materials

NatureWorks

Total Corbion

Cereplast

Roquette

BEWiSynbra

Futerro

Sulzer

Kaneka

Tian’an Biopolymer



Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Containers and Utensils

Others



The Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4473476/global-and-united-states-biodegradable-synthetic-polymers-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market expansion?

What will be the global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

2.1.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

2.1.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

2.1.4 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Packaging

3.1.2 Medical Packaging

3.1.3 Containers and Utensils

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mitsubishi Chemicals

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemicals Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemicals Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemicals Recent Development

7.2 Metabolix

7.2.1 Metabolix Corporation Information

7.2.2 Metabolix Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Metabolix Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Metabolix Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.2.5 Metabolix Recent Development

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DuPont Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DuPont Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.4 P&G Chemicals

7.4.1 P&G Chemicals Corporation Information

7.4.2 P&G Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 P&G Chemicals Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 P&G Chemicals Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.4.5 P&G Chemicals Recent Development

7.5 SK Chemicals

7.5.1 SK Chemicals Corporation Information

7.5.2 SK Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SK Chemicals Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SK Chemicals Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.5.5 SK Chemicals Recent Development

7.6 Toray

7.6.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Toray Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Toray Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.6.5 Toray Recent Development

7.7 Teijin

7.7.1 Teijin Corporation Information

7.7.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Teijin Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Teijin Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.7.5 Teijin Recent Development

7.8 MHG

7.8.1 MHG Corporation Information

7.8.2 MHG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MHG Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MHG Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.8.5 MHG Recent Development

7.9 PTT MCC Biochem

7.9.1 PTT MCC Biochem Corporation Information

7.9.2 PTT MCC Biochem Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 PTT MCC Biochem Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 PTT MCC Biochem Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.9.5 PTT MCC Biochem Recent Development

7.10 Showa Denko K.K.

7.10.1 Showa Denko K.K. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Showa Denko K.K. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Showa Denko K.K. Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Showa Denko K.K. Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.10.5 Showa Denko K.K. Recent Development

7.11 GreenBio Materials

7.11.1 GreenBio Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 GreenBio Materials Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 GreenBio Materials Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 GreenBio Materials Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Products Offered

7.11.5 GreenBio Materials Recent Development

7.12 NatureWorks

7.12.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

7.12.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NatureWorks Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NatureWorks Products Offered

7.12.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

7.13 Total Corbion

7.13.1 Total Corbion Corporation Information

7.13.2 Total Corbion Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Total Corbion Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Total Corbion Products Offered

7.13.5 Total Corbion Recent Development

7.14 Cereplast

7.14.1 Cereplast Corporation Information

7.14.2 Cereplast Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Cereplast Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Cereplast Products Offered

7.14.5 Cereplast Recent Development

7.15 Roquette

7.15.1 Roquette Corporation Information

7.15.2 Roquette Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Roquette Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Roquette Products Offered

7.15.5 Roquette Recent Development

7.16 BEWiSynbra

7.16.1 BEWiSynbra Corporation Information

7.16.2 BEWiSynbra Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 BEWiSynbra Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 BEWiSynbra Products Offered

7.16.5 BEWiSynbra Recent Development

7.17 Futerro

7.17.1 Futerro Corporation Information

7.17.2 Futerro Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Futerro Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Futerro Products Offered

7.17.5 Futerro Recent Development

7.18 Sulzer

7.18.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sulzer Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sulzer Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sulzer Products Offered

7.18.5 Sulzer Recent Development

7.19 Kaneka

7.19.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

7.19.2 Kaneka Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Kaneka Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Kaneka Products Offered

7.19.5 Kaneka Recent Development

7.20 Tian’an Biopolymer

7.20.1 Tian’an Biopolymer Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tian’an Biopolymer Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Tian’an Biopolymer Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Tian’an Biopolymer Products Offered

7.20.5 Tian’an Biopolymer Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Distributors

8.3 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Distributors

8.5 Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4473476/global-and-united-states-biodegradable-synthetic-polymers-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”