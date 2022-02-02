Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till2028| BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Research Report: , BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag, Plastiroll, PLASTIKA KRITIS, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa, Biolegeen

Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market by Type: Starch-based, Starch Blend with PLA, Others

Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market by Application: Fruits & Vegetables, Grains, Horticultural, Others

The global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Overview 1.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Overview 1.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Segment by Type 1.2.1 Starch-based 1.2.2 Starch Blend with PLA 1.2.3 Others 1.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020) 1.3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 1.3.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026) 1.3.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026) 1.3.3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020) 1.4.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.4.4 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Top Players by Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Top Players Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Competitive Situation and Trends 2.5.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020) 2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales and Revenue in 2019 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biodegradable Plastic Mulches as of 2019) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026) 3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 3.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 3.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 3.3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 3.4 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.4.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.4.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.5 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.6 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.6.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.6.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.7 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.7.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.7.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.8 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application 4.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Segment by Application 4.1.1 Fruits & Vegetables 4.1.2 Grains 4.1.3 Horticultural 4.1.4 Others 4.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 4.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020) 4.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026) 4.5 Key Regions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Application 4.5.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application 4.5.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application 4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application 4.5.4 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application 4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application 5 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 5.1.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 5.1.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 5.2.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 5.2.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country 5.3.1 United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 5.3.2 Canada Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 5.3.3 Mexico Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 6.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 6.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country 6.3.1 Germany Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6.3.2 France Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6.3.3 UK Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6.3.4 Italy Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6.3.5 Russia Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country 7.3.1 China Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.2 Japan Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.3 South Korea Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.4 India Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.5 Australia Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.6 Indonesia Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.7 Thailand Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.8 Malaysia Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.9 Philippines Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.10 Vietnam Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 8.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 8.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8.2.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8.2.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country 8.3.1 Brazil Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country 9.3.1 Turkey Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9.3.2 GCC Countries Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9.3.3 Egypt Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9.3.4 South Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Business 10.1 BASF 10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information 10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.1.3 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.1.4 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.1.5 BASF Recent Development 10.2 Novamont 10.2.1 Novamont Corporation Information 10.2.2 Novamont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.2.3 Novamont Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.2.4 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.2.5 Novamont Recent Development 10.3 Organix Solutions 10.3.1 Organix Solutions Corporation Information 10.3.2 Organix Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.3.3 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.3.4 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.3.5 Organix Solutions Recent Development 10.4 BioBag 10.4.1 BioBag Corporation Information 10.4.2 BioBag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.4.3 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.4.4 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.4.5 BioBag Recent Development 10.5 Plastiroll 10.5.1 Plastiroll Corporation Information 10.5.2 Plastiroll Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.5.3 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.5.4 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.5.5 Plastiroll Recent Development 10.6 PLASTIKA KRITIS 10.6.1 PLASTIKA KRITIS Corporation Information 10.6.2 PLASTIKA KRITIS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.6.3 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.6.4 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.6.5 PLASTIKA KRITIS Recent Development 10.7 RKW Group 10.7.1 RKW Group Corporation Information 10.7.2 RKW Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.7.3 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.7.4 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.7.5 RKW Group Recent Development 10.8 Sunplac 10.8.1 Sunplac Corporation Information 10.8.2 Sunplac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.8.3 Sunplac Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.8.4 Sunplac Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.8.5 Sunplac Recent Development 10.9 Iris Polymers 10.9.1 Iris Polymers Corporation Information 10.9.2 Iris Polymers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.9.3 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.9.4 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.9.5 Iris Polymers Recent Development 10.10 Kingfa 10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 10.10.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Category, Application and Specification 10.10.3 Kingfa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.10.4 Main Business Overview 10.10.5 Kingfa Recent Development 10.11 Biolegeen 10.11.1 Biolegeen Corporation Information 10.11.2 Biolegeen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.11.3 Biolegeen Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.11.4 Biolegeen Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered 10.11.5 Biolegeen Recent Development 11 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Key Raw Materials 11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 11.2.1 Raw Materials 11.2.2 Labor Cost 11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.4.1 Industry Trends 11.4.2 Market Drivers 11.4.3 Market Challenges 11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Distributors 12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.1 Research Programs/Design 14.1.2 Market Size Estimation 14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source 14.2.1 Secondary Sources 14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Author Details 14.4 Disclaimer

