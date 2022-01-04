Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | BioSphere, Bio-Tec Environmental, EPI Environmental Technologies

“

The report titled Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Plastic Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Plastic Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BioSphere, Bio-Tec Environmental, EPI Environmental Technologies, EnerPlastics, Willow Ridge Plastics, Blend Colours, Wells Plastics, HPL Additives Limited, Add-X Biotech, Symphony Environment, Colloids

Market Segmentation by Product:

Granules

Powders



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bio-PET Plastic

Bio-PE Plastic

PLA Plastic

PHA Plastic

Others



The Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Plastic Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Plastic Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Plastic Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Granules

1.2.3 Powders

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Bio-PET Plastic

1.3.3 Bio-PE Plastic

1.3.4 PLA Plastic

1.3.5 PHA Plastic

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Production

2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Biodegradable Plastic Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BioSphere

12.1.1 BioSphere Corporation Information

12.1.2 BioSphere Overview

12.1.3 BioSphere Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BioSphere Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 BioSphere Recent Developments

12.2 Bio-Tec Environmental

12.2.1 Bio-Tec Environmental Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bio-Tec Environmental Overview

12.2.3 Bio-Tec Environmental Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bio-Tec Environmental Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Bio-Tec Environmental Recent Developments

12.3 EPI Environmental Technologies

12.3.1 EPI Environmental Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 EPI Environmental Technologies Overview

12.3.3 EPI Environmental Technologies Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 EPI Environmental Technologies Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 EPI Environmental Technologies Recent Developments

12.4 EnerPlastics

12.4.1 EnerPlastics Corporation Information

12.4.2 EnerPlastics Overview

12.4.3 EnerPlastics Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EnerPlastics Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 EnerPlastics Recent Developments

12.5 Willow Ridge Plastics

12.5.1 Willow Ridge Plastics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Willow Ridge Plastics Overview

12.5.3 Willow Ridge Plastics Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Willow Ridge Plastics Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Willow Ridge Plastics Recent Developments

12.6 Blend Colours

12.6.1 Blend Colours Corporation Information

12.6.2 Blend Colours Overview

12.6.3 Blend Colours Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Blend Colours Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Blend Colours Recent Developments

12.7 Wells Plastics

12.7.1 Wells Plastics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wells Plastics Overview

12.7.3 Wells Plastics Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wells Plastics Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Wells Plastics Recent Developments

12.8 HPL Additives Limited

12.8.1 HPL Additives Limited Corporation Information

12.8.2 HPL Additives Limited Overview

12.8.3 HPL Additives Limited Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 HPL Additives Limited Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 HPL Additives Limited Recent Developments

12.9 Add-X Biotech

12.9.1 Add-X Biotech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Add-X Biotech Overview

12.9.3 Add-X Biotech Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Add-X Biotech Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Add-X Biotech Recent Developments

12.10 Symphony Environment

12.10.1 Symphony Environment Corporation Information

12.10.2 Symphony Environment Overview

12.10.3 Symphony Environment Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Symphony Environment Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Symphony Environment Recent Developments

12.11 Colloids

12.11.1 Colloids Corporation Information

12.11.2 Colloids Overview

12.11.3 Colloids Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Colloids Biodegradable Plastic Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Colloids Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Distributors

13.5 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Industry Trends

14.2 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Drivers

14.3 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Challenges

14.4 Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Biodegradable Plastic Additives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”