Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions

A newly published report titled “(Biodegradable Mulch Film Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Mulch Film report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag, Plastiroll, PLASTIKA KRITIS, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa, Biolegeen

Market Segmentation by Product:

Starch-based

Starch Blend with PLA

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fruits and Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural

Others



The Biodegradable Mulch Film Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Mulch Film

1.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Starch-based

1.2.3 Starch Blend with PLA

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Biodegradable Mulch Film Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Fruits and Vegetables

1.3.3 Grains

1.3.4 Horticultural

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Biodegradable Mulch Film Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Biodegradable Mulch Film Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 India Biodegradable Mulch Film Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Biodegradable Mulch Film Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Production

3.4.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Production

3.5.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Biodegradable Mulch Film Production

3.6.1 China Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Biodegradable Mulch Film Production

3.7.1 Japan Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 India Biodegradable Mulch Film Production

3.8.1 India Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 India Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Novamont

7.2.1 Novamont Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.2.2 Novamont Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Novamont Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Novamont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Novamont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Organix Solutions

7.3.1 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.3.2 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Organix Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Organix Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BioBag

7.4.1 BioBag Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.4.2 BioBag Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BioBag Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BioBag Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BioBag Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Plastiroll

7.5.1 Plastiroll Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.5.2 Plastiroll Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Plastiroll Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Plastiroll Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Plastiroll Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 PLASTIKA KRITIS

7.6.1 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.6.2 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.6.3 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 PLASTIKA KRITIS Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 PLASTIKA KRITIS Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 RKW Group

7.7.1 RKW Group Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.7.2 RKW Group Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.7.3 RKW Group Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 RKW Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RKW Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sunplac

7.8.1 Sunplac Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sunplac Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sunplac Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sunplac Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sunplac Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Iris Polymers

7.9.1 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.9.2 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Iris Polymers Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Iris Polymers Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Kingfa

7.10.1 Kingfa Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kingfa Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Kingfa Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Kingfa Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Kingfa Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Biolegeen

7.11.1 Biolegeen Biodegradable Mulch Film Corporation Information

7.11.2 Biolegeen Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Biolegeen Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Biolegeen Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Biolegeen Recent Developments/Updates

8 Biodegradable Mulch Film Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biodegradable Mulch Film

8.4 Biodegradable Mulch Film Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Distributors List

9.3 Biodegradable Mulch Film Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Industry Trends

10.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Growth Drivers

10.3 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Challenges

10.4 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodegradable Mulch Film by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Biodegradable Mulch Film Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Biodegradable Mulch Film Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 India Biodegradable Mulch Film Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Biodegradable Mulch Film

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Mulch Film by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Mulch Film by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Mulch Film by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Mulch Film by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodegradable Mulch Film by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Mulch Film by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Biodegradable Mulch Film by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Mulch Film by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

