Biodegradable Materials Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Metabolix, Novamont

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Biodegradable Materials Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Metabolix, Novamont, NatureWorks, Plantic, Arkema, Biome Bioplastics., Corbion, FKuR, MHG, NatureWorks, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Meredian, Tianan Biologic Material, Bio-On SRL.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Natural Macromolecule Cellulose

Synthetic Materials

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Agriculture

Medical

Chemical Industry

Other



The Biodegradable Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Biodegradable Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Materials

1.2 Biodegradable Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Natural Macromolecule Cellulose

1.2.3 Synthetic Materials

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Biodegradable Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Biodegradable Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Biodegradable Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Biodegradable Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Biodegradable Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Biodegradable Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Biodegradable Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Biodegradable Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Biodegradable Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Biodegradable Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Biodegradable Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Biodegradable Materials Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Biodegradable Materials Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biodegradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Biodegradable Materials Production

3.4.1 North America Biodegradable Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Biodegradable Materials Production

3.5.1 Europe Biodegradable Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Biodegradable Materials Production

3.6.1 China Biodegradable Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Biodegradable Materials Production

3.7.1 Japan Biodegradable Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Biodegradable Materials Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Materials Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biodegradable Materials Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Materials Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Materials Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Biodegradable Materials Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Biodegradable Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Metabolix

7.2.1 Metabolix Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Metabolix Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Metabolix Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Metabolix Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Metabolix Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Novamont

7.3.1 Novamont Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 Novamont Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Novamont Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Novamont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Novamont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NatureWorks

7.4.1 NatureWorks Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 NatureWorks Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NatureWorks Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 NatureWorks Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Plantic

7.5.1 Plantic Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Plantic Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Plantic Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Plantic Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Plantic Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Arkema

7.6.1 Arkema Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Arkema Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Arkema Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Biome Bioplastics.

7.7.1 Biome Bioplastics. Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 Biome Bioplastics. Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Biome Bioplastics. Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Biome Bioplastics. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Biome Bioplastics. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Corbion

7.8.1 Corbion Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Corbion Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Corbion Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Corbion Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Corbion Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 FKuR

7.9.1 FKuR Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 FKuR Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.9.3 FKuR Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 FKuR Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 FKuR Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 MHG

7.10.1 MHG Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 MHG Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.10.3 MHG Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 MHG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 MHG Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 NatureWorks

7.11.1 NatureWorks Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 NatureWorks Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.11.3 NatureWorks Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 NatureWorks Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Meredian

7.13.1 Meredian Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Meredian Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Meredian Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Meredian Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Meredian Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Tianan Biologic Material

7.14.1 Tianan Biologic Material Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tianan Biologic Material Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Tianan Biologic Material Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Tianan Biologic Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Tianan Biologic Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Bio-On SRL.

7.15.1 Bio-On SRL. Biodegradable Materials Corporation Information

7.15.2 Bio-On SRL. Biodegradable Materials Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Bio-On SRL. Biodegradable Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Bio-On SRL. Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Bio-On SRL. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Biodegradable Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biodegradable Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biodegradable Materials

8.4 Biodegradable Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Biodegradable Materials Distributors List

9.3 Biodegradable Materials Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Biodegradable Materials Industry Trends

10.2 Biodegradable Materials Growth Drivers

10.3 Biodegradable Materials Market Challenges

10.4 Biodegradable Materials Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodegradable Materials by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Biodegradable Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Biodegradable Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Biodegradable Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Biodegradable Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Biodegradable Materials

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Materials by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Materials by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Materials by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Materials by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodegradable Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Biodegradable Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Materials by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

