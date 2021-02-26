Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin

“

The report titled Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin, Toray, Futerro, Toyobo, Sulzer, Uhde Inventa-Fischer, Hisun Biomaterials, Shanghai Tongjieliang, Jiuding Biological Engineering, Shenzhen Esun Industrial

Market Segmentation by Product: PLA

PLA & PHBV Blends Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application: Clothing

Home Textile

Medical and Health Care

Nonwovens

Other



The Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber

1.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PLA

1.2.3 PLA & PHBV Blends Fiber

1.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Clothing

1.3.3 Home Textile

1.3.4 Medical and Health Care

1.3.5 Nonwovens

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production

3.6.1 China Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production

3.7.1 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 NatureWorks

7.1.1 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.1.2 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 NatureWorks Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Synbra Technology

7.2.1 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Synbra Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Synbra Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Teijin

7.3.1 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Toray

7.4.1 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.4.2 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Futerro

7.5.1 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.5.2 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Futerro Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Futerro Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Toyobo

7.6.1 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Toyobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Toyobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sulzer

7.7.1 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sulzer Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sulzer Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Uhde Inventa-Fischer

7.8.1 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.8.2 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hisun Biomaterials

7.9.1 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hisun Biomaterials Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shanghai Tongjieliang

7.10.1 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shanghai Tongjieliang Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shanghai Tongjieliang Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Jiuding Biological Engineering

7.11.1 Jiuding Biological Engineering Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiuding Biological Engineering Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Jiuding Biological Engineering Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Jiuding Biological Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Jiuding Biological Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shenzhen Esun Industrial

7.12.1 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

8 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber

8.4 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Industry Trends

10.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Growth Drivers

10.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Challenges

10.4 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”