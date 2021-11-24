Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin

“
The report titled Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin, Toray, Futerro, Toyobo, Sulzer, Uhde Inventa-Fischer, Hisun Biomaterials, Shanghai Tongjieliang, Jiuding Biological Engineering, Shenzhen Esun Industrial
Market Segmentation by Product:
PLA
PBAT
PBS
PHA
Market Segmentation by Application:
Clothing
Home Textile
Medical and Health Care
Nonwovens
Other
The Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PLA
1.2.3 PBAT
1.2.4 PBS
1.2.5 PHA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Clothing
1.3.3 Home Textile
1.3.4 Medical and Health Care
1.3.5 Nonwovens
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
10.2.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 NatureWorks
12.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information
12.1.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.1.5 NatureWorks Recent Development
12.2 Synbra Technology
12.2.1 Synbra Technology Corporation Information
12.2.2 Synbra Technology Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.2.5 Synbra Technology Recent Development
12.3 Teijin
12.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information
12.3.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.3.5 Teijin Recent Development
12.4 Toray
12.4.1 Toray Corporation Information
12.4.2 Toray Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.4.5 Toray Recent Development
12.5 Futerro
12.5.1 Futerro Corporation Information
12.5.2 Futerro Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.5.5 Futerro Recent Development
12.6 Toyobo
12.6.1 Toyobo Corporation Information
12.6.2 Toyobo Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.6.5 Toyobo Recent Development
12.7 Sulzer
12.7.1 Sulzer Corporation Information
12.7.2 Sulzer Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.7.5 Sulzer Recent Development
12.8 Uhde Inventa-Fischer
12.8.1 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Corporation Information
12.8.2 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.8.5 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Recent Development
12.9 Hisun Biomaterials
12.9.1 Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hisun Biomaterials Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.9.5 Hisun Biomaterials Recent Development
12.10 Shanghai Tongjieliang
12.10.1 Shanghai Tongjieliang Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shanghai Tongjieliang Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.10.5 Shanghai Tongjieliang Recent Development
12.11 Jiuding Biological Engineering
12.11.1 Jiuding Biological Engineering Corporation Information
12.11.2 Jiuding Biological Engineering Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Jiuding Biological Engineering Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Jiuding Biological Engineering Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products Offered
12.11.5 Jiuding Biological Engineering Recent Development
12.12 Shenzhen Esun Industrial
12.12.1 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Products Offered
12.12.5 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Industry Trends
13.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Drivers
13.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Challenges
13.4 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
