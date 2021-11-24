Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin

“

The report titled Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin, Toray, Futerro, Toyobo, Sulzer, Uhde Inventa-Fischer, Hisun Biomaterials, Shanghai Tongjieliang, Jiuding Biological Engineering, Shenzhen Esun Industrial

Market Segmentation by Product:

PLA

PBAT

PBS

PHA



Market Segmentation by Application:

Clothing

Home Textile

Medical and Health Care

Nonwovens

Other



The Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PLA

1.2.3 PBAT

1.2.4 PBS

1.2.5 PHA

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Clothing

1.3.3 Home Textile

1.3.4 Medical and Health Care

1.3.5 Nonwovens

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Industry Trends

2.4.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Drivers

2.4.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Challenges

2.4.4 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Restraints

3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales

3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

10.4.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 NatureWorks

12.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

12.1.2 NatureWorks Overview

12.1.3 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.1.5 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 NatureWorks Recent Developments

12.2 Synbra Technology

12.2.1 Synbra Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 Synbra Technology Overview

12.2.3 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.2.5 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Synbra Technology Recent Developments

12.3 Teijin

12.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Teijin Overview

12.3.3 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.3.5 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Teijin Recent Developments

12.4 Toray

12.4.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toray Overview

12.4.3 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.4.5 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Toray Recent Developments

12.5 Futerro

12.5.1 Futerro Corporation Information

12.5.2 Futerro Overview

12.5.3 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.5.5 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Futerro Recent Developments

12.6 Toyobo

12.6.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Toyobo Overview

12.6.3 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.6.5 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Toyobo Recent Developments

12.7 Sulzer

12.7.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sulzer Overview

12.7.3 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.7.5 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sulzer Recent Developments

12.8 Uhde Inventa-Fischer

12.8.1 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Corporation Information

12.8.2 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Overview

12.8.3 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.8.5 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Recent Developments

12.9 Hisun Biomaterials

12.9.1 Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hisun Biomaterials Overview

12.9.3 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.9.5 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments

12.10 Shanghai Tongjieliang

12.10.1 Shanghai Tongjieliang Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shanghai Tongjieliang Overview

12.10.3 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.10.5 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Shanghai Tongjieliang Recent Developments

12.11 Jiuding Biological Engineering

12.11.1 Jiuding Biological Engineering Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jiuding Biological Engineering Overview

12.11.3 Jiuding Biological Engineering Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jiuding Biological Engineering Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.11.5 Jiuding Biological Engineering Recent Developments

12.12 Shenzhen Esun Industrial

12.12.1 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Overview

12.12.3 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services

12.12.5 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Mode & Process

13.4 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Channels

13.4.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Distributors

13.5 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

