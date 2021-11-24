Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin

“
The report titled Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin, Toray, Futerro, Toyobo, Sulzer, Uhde Inventa-Fischer, Hisun Biomaterials, Shanghai Tongjieliang, Jiuding Biological Engineering, Shenzhen Esun Industrial
Market Segmentation by Product:
PLA
PBAT
PBS
PHA
Market Segmentation by Application:
Clothing
Home Textile
Medical and Health Care
Nonwovens
Other
The Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PLA
1.2.3 PBAT
1.2.4 PBS
1.2.5 PHA
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Clothing
1.3.3 Home Textile
1.3.4 Medical and Health Care
1.3.5 Nonwovens
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Industry Trends
2.4.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Drivers
2.4.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Challenges
2.4.4 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Restraints
3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales
3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 United States
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 China Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
10.4.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 NatureWorks
12.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information
12.1.2 NatureWorks Overview
12.1.3 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.1.5 NatureWorks Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 NatureWorks Recent Developments
12.2 Synbra Technology
12.2.1 Synbra Technology Corporation Information
12.2.2 Synbra Technology Overview
12.2.3 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.2.5 Synbra Technology Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Synbra Technology Recent Developments
12.3 Teijin
12.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information
12.3.2 Teijin Overview
12.3.3 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.3.5 Teijin Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Teijin Recent Developments
12.4 Toray
12.4.1 Toray Corporation Information
12.4.2 Toray Overview
12.4.3 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.4.5 Toray Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Toray Recent Developments
12.5 Futerro
12.5.1 Futerro Corporation Information
12.5.2 Futerro Overview
12.5.3 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.5.5 Futerro Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Futerro Recent Developments
12.6 Toyobo
12.6.1 Toyobo Corporation Information
12.6.2 Toyobo Overview
12.6.3 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.6.5 Toyobo Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Toyobo Recent Developments
12.7 Sulzer
12.7.1 Sulzer Corporation Information
12.7.2 Sulzer Overview
12.7.3 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.7.5 Sulzer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Sulzer Recent Developments
12.8 Uhde Inventa-Fischer
12.8.1 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Corporation Information
12.8.2 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Overview
12.8.3 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.8.5 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Recent Developments
12.9 Hisun Biomaterials
12.9.1 Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hisun Biomaterials Overview
12.9.3 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.9.5 Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments
12.10 Shanghai Tongjieliang
12.10.1 Shanghai Tongjieliang Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shanghai Tongjieliang Overview
12.10.3 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.10.5 Shanghai Tongjieliang Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Shanghai Tongjieliang Recent Developments
12.11 Jiuding Biological Engineering
12.11.1 Jiuding Biological Engineering Corporation Information
12.11.2 Jiuding Biological Engineering Overview
12.11.3 Jiuding Biological Engineering Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Jiuding Biological Engineering Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.11.5 Jiuding Biological Engineering Recent Developments
12.12 Shenzhen Esun Industrial
12.12.1 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Overview
12.12.3 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Products and Services
12.12.5 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Production Mode & Process
13.4 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Sales Channels
13.4.2 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Distributors
13.5 Biodegradable Biosynthetic Fiber Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
