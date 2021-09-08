Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | BASF, Novamont, BioBag

“

The report titled Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Novamont, BioBag, Plastika Kritis, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa, Biolegeen

Market Segmentation by Product:

Starch-based

Starch Blend with PLA

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural

Others



The Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film market?

Table of Contents:

1 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Overview

1.1 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Product Overview

1.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Starch-based

1.2.2 Starch Blend with PLA

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film by Application

4.1 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fruits & Vegetables

4.1.2 Grains

4.1.3 Horticultural

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film by Country

5.1 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film by Country

6.1 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film by Country

8.1 Latin America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Novamont

10.2.1 Novamont Corporation Information

10.2.2 Novamont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Novamont Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Novamont Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Products Offered

10.2.5 Novamont Recent Development

10.3 BioBag

10.3.1 BioBag Corporation Information

10.3.2 BioBag Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BioBag Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BioBag Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Products Offered

10.3.5 BioBag Recent Development

10.4 Plastika Kritis

10.4.1 Plastika Kritis Corporation Information

10.4.2 Plastika Kritis Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Plastika Kritis Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Plastika Kritis Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Products Offered

10.4.5 Plastika Kritis Recent Development

10.5 RKW Group

10.5.1 RKW Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 RKW Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 RKW Group Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 RKW Group Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Products Offered

10.5.5 RKW Group Recent Development

10.6 Sunplac

10.6.1 Sunplac Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sunplac Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sunplac Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sunplac Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Products Offered

10.6.5 Sunplac Recent Development

10.7 Iris Polymers

10.7.1 Iris Polymers Corporation Information

10.7.2 Iris Polymers Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Products Offered

10.7.5 Iris Polymers Recent Development

10.8 Kingfa

10.8.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kingfa Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kingfa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kingfa Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Products Offered

10.8.5 Kingfa Recent Development

10.9 Biolegeen

10.9.1 Biolegeen Corporation Information

10.9.2 Biolegeen Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Biolegeen Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Biolegeen Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Products Offered

10.9.5 Biolegeen Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Distributors

12.3 Biodegradable Agricultural Mulch Film Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

