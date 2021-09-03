Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Lonza, Dow Microbial Control, Troy Corporation

“
The report titled Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biocides for Water Treatment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biocides for Water Treatment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biocides for Water Treatment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biocides for Water Treatment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biocides for Water Treatment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biocides for Water Treatment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biocides for Water Treatment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biocides for Water Treatment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biocides for Water Treatment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biocides for Water Treatment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biocides for Water Treatment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Lonza, Dow Microbial Control, Troy Corporation, ICL-IP, Lanxess, BASF, Thor Gmbh, Clariant, AkzoNobel, Ecolab, Albemarle, Kemira, Baker Hughes, Bio Chemical, Xingyuan Chemistry
Market Segmentation by Product:
Quaternary Ammonium Salt
Isothiazolinone
Chlorine Dioxide Solution
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Municipal
Power
Oil & Gas
Mining
Chemical
Food & Beverage
Pulp & Paper
Others
The Biocides for Water Treatment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biocides for Water Treatment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biocides for Water Treatment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Biocides for Water Treatment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biocides for Water Treatment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Biocides for Water Treatment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Biocides for Water Treatment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biocides for Water Treatment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Quaternary Ammonium Salt
1.2.3 Isothiazolinone
1.2.4 Chlorine Dioxide Solution
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Municipal
1.3.3 Power
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Mining
1.3.6 Chemical
1.3.7 Food & Beverage
1.3.8 Pulp & Paper
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Biocides for Water Treatment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Biocides for Water Treatment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Biocides for Water Treatment Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Biocides for Water Treatment Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Biocides for Water Treatment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Biocides for Water Treatment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Biocides for Water Treatment Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biocides for Water Treatment Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Biocides for Water Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Biocides for Water Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Biocides for Water Treatment Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Biocides for Water Treatment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Biocides for Water Treatment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Biocides for Water Treatment Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Biocides for Water Treatment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Biocides for Water Treatment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Biocides for Water Treatment Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Biocides for Water Treatment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Biocides for Water Treatment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Biocides for Water Treatment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Biocides for Water Treatment Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Biocides for Water Treatment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Biocides for Water Treatment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Biocides for Water Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Biocides for Water Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Biocides for Water Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Biocides for Water Treatment Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Biocides for Water Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Biocides for Water Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Biocides for Water Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Biocides for Water Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biocides for Water Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Lonza
12.1.1 Lonza Corporation Information
12.1.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Lonza Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Lonza Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.1.5 Lonza Recent Development
12.2 Dow Microbial Control
12.2.1 Dow Microbial Control Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dow Microbial Control Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dow Microbial Control Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dow Microbial Control Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.2.5 Dow Microbial Control Recent Development
12.3 Troy Corporation
12.3.1 Troy Corporation Corporation Information
12.3.2 Troy Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Troy Corporation Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Troy Corporation Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.3.5 Troy Corporation Recent Development
12.4 ICL-IP
12.4.1 ICL-IP Corporation Information
12.4.2 ICL-IP Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ICL-IP Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ICL-IP Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.4.5 ICL-IP Recent Development
12.5 Lanxess
12.5.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
12.5.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Lanxess Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Lanxess Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.5.5 Lanxess Recent Development
12.6 BASF
12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 BASF Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 BASF Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.6.5 BASF Recent Development
12.7 Thor Gmbh
12.7.1 Thor Gmbh Corporation Information
12.7.2 Thor Gmbh Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Thor Gmbh Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Thor Gmbh Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.7.5 Thor Gmbh Recent Development
12.8 Clariant
12.8.1 Clariant Corporation Information
12.8.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Clariant Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Clariant Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.8.5 Clariant Recent Development
12.9 AkzoNobel
12.9.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
12.9.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 AkzoNobel Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 AkzoNobel Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.9.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development
12.10 Ecolab
12.10.1 Ecolab Corporation Information
12.10.2 Ecolab Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ecolab Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Ecolab Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.10.5 Ecolab Recent Development
12.11 Lonza
12.11.1 Lonza Corporation Information
12.11.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Lonza Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Lonza Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
12.11.5 Lonza Recent Development
12.12 Kemira
12.12.1 Kemira Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Kemira Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kemira Products Offered
12.12.5 Kemira Recent Development
12.13 Baker Hughes
12.13.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information
12.13.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Baker Hughes Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Baker Hughes Products Offered
12.13.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development
12.14 Bio Chemical
12.14.1 Bio Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Bio Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Bio Chemical Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Bio Chemical Products Offered
12.14.5 Bio Chemical Recent Development
12.15 Xingyuan Chemistry
12.15.1 Xingyuan Chemistry Corporation Information
12.15.2 Xingyuan Chemistry Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Xingyuan Chemistry Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Xingyuan Chemistry Products Offered
12.15.5 Xingyuan Chemistry Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Biocides for Water Treatment Industry Trends
13.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Market Drivers
13.3 Biocides for Water Treatment Market Challenges
13.4 Biocides for Water Treatment Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
