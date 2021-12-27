Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2027 | ADM, Ashland, BASF

“

A newly published report titled “(Biobased Propylene Glycol Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biobased Propylene Glycol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biobased Propylene Glycol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biobased Propylene Glycol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biobased Propylene Glycol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biobased Propylene Glycol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biobased Propylene Glycol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ADM, Ashland, BASF, Cargill, Oleon, Houghton Chemical, Orison

Market Segmentation by Product:

Produced from Refined Glycerin

Produced from Sorbitol/Dextrose



Market Segmentation by Application:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Antifreeze Products

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food

Detergents

Others



The Biobased Propylene Glycol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biobased Propylene Glycol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biobased Propylene Glycol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biobased Propylene Glycol

1.2 Biobased Propylene Glycol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Produced from Refined Glycerin

1.2.3 Produced from Sorbitol/Dextrose

1.3 Biobased Propylene Glycol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins

1.3.3 Antifreeze Products

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Cosmetics

1.3.6 Food

1.3.7 Detergents

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Biobased Propylene Glycol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Biobased Propylene Glycol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Biobased Propylene Glycol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Biobased Propylene Glycol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Biobased Propylene Glycol Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Biobased Propylene Glycol Production

3.4.1 North America Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Biobased Propylene Glycol Production

3.5.1 Europe Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Biobased Propylene Glycol Production

3.6.1 China Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Biobased Propylene Glycol Production

3.7.1 Japan Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ADM

7.1.1 ADM Biobased Propylene Glycol Corporation Information

7.1.2 ADM Biobased Propylene Glycol Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ADM Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ADM Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ADM Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ashland

7.2.1 Ashland Biobased Propylene Glycol Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ashland Biobased Propylene Glycol Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ashland Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Biobased Propylene Glycol Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Biobased Propylene Glycol Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cargill

7.4.1 Cargill Biobased Propylene Glycol Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cargill Biobased Propylene Glycol Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cargill Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cargill Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cargill Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Oleon

7.5.1 Oleon Biobased Propylene Glycol Corporation Information

7.5.2 Oleon Biobased Propylene Glycol Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Oleon Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Oleon Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Oleon Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Houghton Chemical

7.6.1 Houghton Chemical Biobased Propylene Glycol Corporation Information

7.6.2 Houghton Chemical Biobased Propylene Glycol Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Houghton Chemical Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Houghton Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Houghton Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Orison

7.7.1 Orison Biobased Propylene Glycol Corporation Information

7.7.2 Orison Biobased Propylene Glycol Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Orison Biobased Propylene Glycol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Orison Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Orison Recent Developments/Updates

8 Biobased Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biobased Propylene Glycol Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biobased Propylene Glycol

8.4 Biobased Propylene Glycol Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Biobased Propylene Glycol Distributors List

9.3 Biobased Propylene Glycol Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Biobased Propylene Glycol Industry Trends

10.2 Biobased Propylene Glycol Growth Drivers

10.3 Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Challenges

10.4 Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biobased Propylene Glycol by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Biobased Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Biobased Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Biobased Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Biobased Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Biobased Propylene Glycol

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Biobased Propylene Glycol by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Biobased Propylene Glycol by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Biobased Propylene Glycol by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Biobased Propylene Glycol by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biobased Propylene Glycol by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biobased Propylene Glycol by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Biobased Propylene Glycol by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Biobased Propylene Glycol by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

