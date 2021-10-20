Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | NatureWorks LLC, Futerro, Tale & Lyle

“

A newly published report titled “(Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NatureWorks LLC, Futerro, Tale & Lyle, Total Corbion PLA, Hiusan Biosciences, Toray Industries, Taghleef Industries, Amcor, Toyobo, Avery Dennison Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sol-Gel

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

Multilaye



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Others



The Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market expansion?

What will be the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films

1.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sol-Gel

1.2.3 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

1.2.4 Multilaye

1.3 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Home & Personal Care

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production

3.4.1 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production

3.5.1 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production

3.6.1 China Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production

3.7.1 Japan Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 NatureWorks LLC

7.1.1 NatureWorks LLC Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.1.2 NatureWorks LLC Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.1.3 NatureWorks LLC Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 NatureWorks LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 NatureWorks LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Futerro

7.2.1 Futerro Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.2.2 Futerro Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Futerro Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Futerro Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Futerro Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Tale & Lyle

7.3.1 Tale & Lyle Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tale & Lyle Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Tale & Lyle Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Tale & Lyle Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Tale & Lyle Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Total Corbion PLA

7.4.1 Total Corbion PLA Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.4.2 Total Corbion PLA Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Total Corbion PLA Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Total Corbion PLA Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Total Corbion PLA Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hiusan Biosciences

7.5.1 Hiusan Biosciences Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hiusan Biosciences Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hiusan Biosciences Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hiusan Biosciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hiusan Biosciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Toray Industries

7.6.1 Toray Industries Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toray Industries Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Toray Industries Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Toray Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Taghleef Industries

7.7.1 Taghleef Industries Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.7.2 Taghleef Industries Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Taghleef Industries Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Taghleef Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Amcor

7.8.1 Amcor Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.8.2 Amcor Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Amcor Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Amcor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Toyobo

7.9.1 Toyobo Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toyobo Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Toyobo Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Toyobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Toyobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.10.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Corporation Information

7.10.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Avery Dennison Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films

8.4 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Distributors List

9.3 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Industry Trends

10.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Growth Drivers

10.3 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Challenges

10.4 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

