Bio-plastics Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2027 | BASF, NatureWorks, Toray Industries, Evonik Industries

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Bio-plastics Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3829507/global-bio-plastics-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-plastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-plastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-plastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-plastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-plastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-plastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, NatureWorks, Toray Industries, Evonik Industries, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, DSM, Arkema, Techno Polymer, RTP Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Bio-PA

Bio-degradable Polyesters

PLA & PLA Blends

Starch Blends

PHA

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bottle

Food-services

Agriculture/Horticulture

Consumer Products

Automotive

Others



The Bio-plastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-plastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-plastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3829507/global-bio-plastics-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Bio-plastics market expansion?

What will be the global Bio-plastics market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Bio-plastics market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Bio-plastics market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Bio-plastics market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Bio-plastics market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Bio-plastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-plastics

1.2 Bio-plastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-plastics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bio-PET

1.2.3 Bio-PE

1.2.4 Bio-PA

1.2.5 Bio-degradable Polyesters

1.2.6 PLA & PLA Blends

1.2.7 Starch Blends

1.2.8 PHA

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Bio-plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-plastics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Bottle

1.3.3 Food-services

1.3.4 Agriculture/Horticulture

1.3.5 Consumer Products

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bio-plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bio-plastics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bio-plastics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Bio-plastics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bio-plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bio-plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Bio-plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Bio-plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-plastics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio-plastics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Bio-plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bio-plastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Bio-plastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bio-plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bio-plastics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Bio-plastics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bio-plastics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bio-plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Bio-plastics Production

3.4.1 North America Bio-plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Bio-plastics Production

3.5.1 Europe Bio-plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Bio-plastics Production

3.6.1 China Bio-plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Bio-plastics Production

3.7.1 Japan Bio-plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Bio-plastics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Bio-plastics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Bio-plastics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bio-plastics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bio-plastics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bio-plastics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-plastics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bio-plastics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bio-plastics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bio-plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bio-plastics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bio-plastics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Bio-plastics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Bio-plastics Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Bio-plastics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 NatureWorks

7.2.1 NatureWorks Bio-plastics Corporation Information

7.2.2 NatureWorks Bio-plastics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 NatureWorks Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 NatureWorks Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Toray Industries

7.3.1 Toray Industries Bio-plastics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Toray Industries Bio-plastics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Toray Industries Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Toray Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Evonik Industries

7.4.1 Evonik Industries Bio-plastics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evonik Industries Bio-plastics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Evonik Industries Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

7.5.1 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Bio-plastics Corporation Information

7.5.2 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Bio-plastics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DSM

7.6.1 DSM Bio-plastics Corporation Information

7.6.2 DSM Bio-plastics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DSM Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Arkema

7.7.1 Arkema Bio-plastics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Arkema Bio-plastics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Arkema Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Techno Polymer

7.8.1 Techno Polymer Bio-plastics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Techno Polymer Bio-plastics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Techno Polymer Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Techno Polymer Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Techno Polymer Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 RTP Company

7.9.1 RTP Company Bio-plastics Corporation Information

7.9.2 RTP Company Bio-plastics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 RTP Company Bio-plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 RTP Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 RTP Company Recent Developments/Updates

8 Bio-plastics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bio-plastics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bio-plastics

8.4 Bio-plastics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bio-plastics Distributors List

9.3 Bio-plastics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Bio-plastics Industry Trends

10.2 Bio-plastics Growth Drivers

10.3 Bio-plastics Market Challenges

10.4 Bio-plastics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bio-plastics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Bio-plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Bio-plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Bio-plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Bio-plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Bio-plastics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bio-plastics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bio-plastics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bio-plastics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bio-plastics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bio-plastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bio-plastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bio-plastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bio-plastics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3829507/global-bio-plastics-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”