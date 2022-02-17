Bio-Oil Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2022-2028 | Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Bio-Oil Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Oil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Oil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Oil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Oil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM, Infinita Renovables, Biopetrol, Cargill, Ital Green Oil, Glencore, Louis Dreyfus, Renewable Energy Group, RBF Port Neches, Ag Processing, Elevance, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Caramuru, Hebei Jingu Group, Green Plains, Flint Hills Resources

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Others

The Bio-Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bio-Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bio-Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bio-Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bio-Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bio-Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bio-Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bio-Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bio-Oil in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bio-Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bio-Oil Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bio-Oil Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bio-Oil Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bio-Oil Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bio-Oil Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bio-Oil Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Bioethanol

2.1.2 Biodiesel

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Bio-Oil Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bio-Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bio-Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bio-Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bio-Oil Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bio-Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bio-Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bio-Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bio-Oil Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial Fuels

3.1.2 Transportation Fuels

3.1.3 Chemical Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Bio-Oil Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bio-Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bio-Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bio-Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bio-Oil Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bio-Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bio-Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bio-Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bio-Oil Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bio-Oil Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bio-Oil Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-Oil Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bio-Oil Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bio-Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bio-Oil Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bio-Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bio-Oil in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bio-Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bio-Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bio-Oil Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bio-Oil Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-Oil Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bio-Oil Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bio-Oil Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bio-Oil Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bio-Oil Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bio-Oil Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bio-Oil Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bio-Oil Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bio-Oil Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bio-Oil Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bio-Oil Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bio-Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bio-Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bio-Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bio-Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bio-Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bio-Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bio-Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bio-Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Diester Industries

7.1.1 Diester Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 Diester Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Diester Industries Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Diester Industries Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.1.5 Diester Industries Recent Development

7.2 Neste Oil Rotterdam

7.2.1 Neste Oil Rotterdam Corporation Information

7.2.2 Neste Oil Rotterdam Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Neste Oil Rotterdam Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Neste Oil Rotterdam Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.2.5 Neste Oil Rotterdam Recent Development

7.3 ADM

7.3.1 ADM Corporation Information

7.3.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ADM Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ADM Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.3.5 ADM Recent Development

7.4 Infinita Renovables

7.4.1 Infinita Renovables Corporation Information

7.4.2 Infinita Renovables Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Infinita Renovables Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Infinita Renovables Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.4.5 Infinita Renovables Recent Development

7.5 Biopetrol

7.5.1 Biopetrol Corporation Information

7.5.2 Biopetrol Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Biopetrol Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Biopetrol Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.5.5 Biopetrol Recent Development

7.6 Cargill

7.6.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cargill Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cargill Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.6.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.7 Ital Green Oil

7.7.1 Ital Green Oil Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ital Green Oil Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ital Green Oil Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ital Green Oil Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.7.5 Ital Green Oil Recent Development

7.8 Glencore

7.8.1 Glencore Corporation Information

7.8.2 Glencore Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Glencore Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Glencore Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.8.5 Glencore Recent Development

7.9 Louis Dreyfus

7.9.1 Louis Dreyfus Corporation Information

7.9.2 Louis Dreyfus Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Louis Dreyfus Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Louis Dreyfus Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.9.5 Louis Dreyfus Recent Development

7.10 Renewable Energy Group

7.10.1 Renewable Energy Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Renewable Energy Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Renewable Energy Group Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Renewable Energy Group Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.10.5 Renewable Energy Group Recent Development

7.11 RBF Port Neches

7.11.1 RBF Port Neches Corporation Information

7.11.2 RBF Port Neches Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RBF Port Neches Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RBF Port Neches Bio-Oil Products Offered

7.11.5 RBF Port Neches Recent Development

7.12 Ag Processing

7.12.1 Ag Processing Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ag Processing Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ag Processing Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ag Processing Products Offered

7.12.5 Ag Processing Recent Development

7.13 Elevance

7.13.1 Elevance Corporation Information

7.13.2 Elevance Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Elevance Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Elevance Products Offered

7.13.5 Elevance Recent Development

7.14 Marathon Petroleum Corporation

7.14.1 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

7.15 Evergreen Bio Fuels

7.15.1 Evergreen Bio Fuels Corporation Information

7.15.2 Evergreen Bio Fuels Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Evergreen Bio Fuels Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Evergreen Bio Fuels Products Offered

7.15.5 Evergreen Bio Fuels Recent Development

7.16 Minnesota Soybean Processors

7.16.1 Minnesota Soybean Processors Corporation Information

7.16.2 Minnesota Soybean Processors Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Minnesota Soybean Processors Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Minnesota Soybean Processors Products Offered

7.16.5 Minnesota Soybean Processors Recent Development

7.17 Caramuru

7.17.1 Caramuru Corporation Information

7.17.2 Caramuru Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Caramuru Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Caramuru Products Offered

7.17.5 Caramuru Recent Development

7.18 Hebei Jingu Group

7.18.1 Hebei Jingu Group Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hebei Jingu Group Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hebei Jingu Group Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hebei Jingu Group Products Offered

7.18.5 Hebei Jingu Group Recent Development

7.19 Green Plains

7.19.1 Green Plains Corporation Information

7.19.2 Green Plains Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Green Plains Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Green Plains Products Offered

7.19.5 Green Plains Recent Development

7.20 Flint Hills Resources

7.20.1 Flint Hills Resources Corporation Information

7.20.2 Flint Hills Resources Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Flint Hills Resources Bio-Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Flint Hills Resources Products Offered

7.20.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bio-Oil Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bio-Oil Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bio-Oil Distributors

8.3 Bio-Oil Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bio-Oil Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bio-Oil Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bio-Oil Distributors

8.5 Bio-Oil Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”