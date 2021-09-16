Bio Jet Fuel Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027| Red Rock Biofuels, Honeywell International, Virent

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Bio Jet Fuel market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Bio Jet Fuel market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2016-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Bio Jet Fuel market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Bio Jet Fuel market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Bio Jet Fuel market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Bio Jet Fuel market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio Jet Fuel Market Research Report: Red Rock Biofuels, Honeywell International, Virent, Fulcrum BioEnergy, Neste Oil, AltAir Paramount, Preston, SkyNRG, Vega Biofuels, GEVO, Targray Technology International, Petrosun, Shirke Energy, Archer Daniels Midland, KFS Biodiesel, Argent Energy

Global Bio Jet Fuel Market by Type: Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Fischer Tropsch (FT), Other

Global Bio Jet Fuel Market by Application: Commercial, Military, Private

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Bio Jet Fuel market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Bio Jet Fuel market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Bio Jet Fuel market.

Table of Content

1 Bio Jet Fuel Market Overview

1.1 Bio Jet Fuel Product Overview

1.2 Bio Jet Fuel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO)

1.2.2 Fischer Tropsch (FT)

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bio Jet Fuel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio Jet Fuel Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio Jet Fuel Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Bio Jet Fuel Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio Jet Fuel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bio Jet Fuel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio Jet Fuel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio Jet Fuel Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio Jet Fuel as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio Jet Fuel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio Jet Fuel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Bio Jet Fuel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Bio Jet Fuel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Bio Jet Fuel by Application

4.1 Bio Jet Fuel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Military

4.1.3 Private

4.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Bio Jet Fuel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Bio Jet Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bio Jet Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Bio Jet Fuel by Country

5.1 North America Bio Jet Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Bio Jet Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Bio Jet Fuel by Country

6.1 Europe Bio Jet Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Bio Jet Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Bio Jet Fuel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Jet Fuel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Jet Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Bio Jet Fuel by Country

8.1 Latin America Bio Jet Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Bio Jet Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Bio Jet Fuel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Jet Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Jet Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Jet Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio Jet Fuel Business

10.1 Red Rock Biofuels

10.1.1 Red Rock Biofuels Corporation Information

10.1.2 Red Rock Biofuels Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Red Rock Biofuels Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Red Rock Biofuels Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.1.5 Red Rock Biofuels Recent Development

10.2 Honeywell International

10.2.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Honeywell International Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Honeywell International Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Red Rock Biofuels Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

10.3 Virent

10.3.1 Virent Corporation Information

10.3.2 Virent Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Virent Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Virent Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.3.5 Virent Recent Development

10.4 Fulcrum BioEnergy

10.4.1 Fulcrum BioEnergy Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fulcrum BioEnergy Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Fulcrum BioEnergy Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Fulcrum BioEnergy Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.4.5 Fulcrum BioEnergy Recent Development

10.5 Neste Oil

10.5.1 Neste Oil Corporation Information

10.5.2 Neste Oil Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Neste Oil Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Neste Oil Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.5.5 Neste Oil Recent Development

10.6 AltAir Paramount

10.6.1 AltAir Paramount Corporation Information

10.6.2 AltAir Paramount Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 AltAir Paramount Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 AltAir Paramount Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.6.5 AltAir Paramount Recent Development

10.7 Preston

10.7.1 Preston Corporation Information

10.7.2 Preston Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Preston Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Preston Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.7.5 Preston Recent Development

10.8 SkyNRG

10.8.1 SkyNRG Corporation Information

10.8.2 SkyNRG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SkyNRG Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SkyNRG Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.8.5 SkyNRG Recent Development

10.9 Vega Biofuels

10.9.1 Vega Biofuels Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vega Biofuels Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Vega Biofuels Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Vega Biofuels Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.9.5 Vega Biofuels Recent Development

10.10 GEVO

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bio Jet Fuel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 GEVO Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 GEVO Recent Development

10.11 Targray Technology International

10.11.1 Targray Technology International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Targray Technology International Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Targray Technology International Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Targray Technology International Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.11.5 Targray Technology International Recent Development

10.12 Petrosun

10.12.1 Petrosun Corporation Information

10.12.2 Petrosun Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Petrosun Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Petrosun Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.12.5 Petrosun Recent Development

10.13 Shirke Energy

10.13.1 Shirke Energy Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shirke Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Shirke Energy Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Shirke Energy Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.13.5 Shirke Energy Recent Development

10.14 Archer Daniels Midland

10.14.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

10.14.2 Archer Daniels Midland Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Archer Daniels Midland Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Archer Daniels Midland Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.14.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

10.15 KFS Biodiesel

10.15.1 KFS Biodiesel Corporation Information

10.15.2 KFS Biodiesel Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 KFS Biodiesel Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 KFS Biodiesel Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.15.5 KFS Biodiesel Recent Development

10.16 Argent Energy

10.16.1 Argent Energy Corporation Information

10.16.2 Argent Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Argent Energy Bio Jet Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Argent Energy Bio Jet Fuel Products Offered

10.16.5 Argent Energy Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bio Jet Fuel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bio Jet Fuel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Bio Jet Fuel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Bio Jet Fuel Distributors

12.3 Bio Jet Fuel Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

