Bio-Isoprene Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2022-2028 | Braskem, Genencor (DuPont), Ajinomoto

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Bio-Isoprene Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Isoprene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Isoprene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Isoprene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Isoprene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Isoprene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Isoprene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Braskem

Genencor (DuPont)

Ajinomoto

Gevo Inc

GlycosBio

Yokohama Rubber Company



Market Segmentation by Product:

Microbial Fermentation

Chemical Conversion



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile Tires

Medical Appliances

Footwear

Sporting Goods

Others



The Bio-Isoprene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Isoprene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Isoprene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Bio-Isoprene market expansion?

What will be the global Bio-Isoprene market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Bio-Isoprene market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Bio-Isoprene market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Bio-Isoprene market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Bio-Isoprene market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-Isoprene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Microbial Fermentation

1.2.3 Chemical Conversion

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobile Tires

1.3.3 Medical Appliances

1.3.4 Footwear

1.3.5 Sporting Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Bio-Isoprene Production

2.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Bio-Isoprene by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Bio-Isoprene in 2021

4.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Isoprene Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Bio-Isoprene Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bio-Isoprene Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Bio-Isoprene Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Bio-Isoprene Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Bio-Isoprene Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Bio-Isoprene Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Bio-Isoprene Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Bio-Isoprene Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Bio-Isoprene Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Bio-Isoprene Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Bio-Isoprene Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Isoprene Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Isoprene Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bio-Isoprene Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Isoprene Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Bio-Isoprene Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-Isoprene Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Bio-Isoprene Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Bio-Isoprene Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Isoprene Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Isoprene Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Isoprene Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-Isoprene Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Isoprene Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Isoprene Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Braskem

12.1.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.1.2 Braskem Overview

12.1.3 Braskem Bio-Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Braskem Bio-Isoprene Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Braskem Recent Developments

12.2 Genencor (DuPont)

12.2.1 Genencor (DuPont) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Genencor (DuPont) Overview

12.2.3 Genencor (DuPont) Bio-Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Genencor (DuPont) Bio-Isoprene Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Genencor (DuPont) Recent Developments

12.3 Ajinomoto

12.3.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ajinomoto Overview

12.3.3 Ajinomoto Bio-Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Ajinomoto Bio-Isoprene Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Ajinomoto Recent Developments

12.4 Gevo Inc

12.4.1 Gevo Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gevo Inc Overview

12.4.3 Gevo Inc Bio-Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Gevo Inc Bio-Isoprene Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Gevo Inc Recent Developments

12.5 GlycosBio

12.5.1 GlycosBio Corporation Information

12.5.2 GlycosBio Overview

12.5.3 GlycosBio Bio-Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 GlycosBio Bio-Isoprene Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 GlycosBio Recent Developments

12.6 Yokohama Rubber Company

12.6.1 Yokohama Rubber Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yokohama Rubber Company Overview

12.6.3 Yokohama Rubber Company Bio-Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Yokohama Rubber Company Bio-Isoprene Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Yokohama Rubber Company Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bio-Isoprene Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Bio-Isoprene Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bio-Isoprene Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bio-Isoprene Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bio-Isoprene Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bio-Isoprene Distributors

13.5 Bio-Isoprene Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Bio-Isoprene Industry Trends

14.2 Bio-Isoprene Market Drivers

14.3 Bio-Isoprene Market Challenges

14.4 Bio-Isoprene Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Bio-Isoprene Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”