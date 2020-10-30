Bio-insecticides Market 2020-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2026 | BASF, Bayer, Biobest Group

“

The report titled Global Bio-insecticides Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-insecticides market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-insecticides market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-insecticides market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-insecticides market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-insecticides report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2191733/global-bio-insecticides-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-insecticides report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-insecticides market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-insecticides market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-insecticides market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-insecticides market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-insecticides market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Bayer, Biobest Group, Certis USA (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.), Novozymes, Marrone Bio Innovations, Syngenta(CHEMCHINA), Nufarm, Som Phytopharma India, Valent Biosciences, BioWorks, Camson Biotechnologies, Andermatt Biocontrol, International Panaacea, Futureco Bioscience, KilPest India, BioSafe Systems, Vestaron Corporation, SDS Biotech K.K(Idemitsu Kosan)

Market Segmentation by Product: Bacteria Thuringiensis

Beauveria Bassiana

Metarhizium Anisopliae



Market Segmentation by Application: Home Use

Commercial



The Bio-insecticides Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-insecticides market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-insecticides market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-insecticides market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-insecticides industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-insecticides market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-insecticides market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-insecticides market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2191733/global-bio-insecticides-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-insecticides Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-insecticides Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bacteria Thuringiensis

1.4.3 Beauveria Bassiana

1.2.4 Metarhizium Anisopliae

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-insecticides Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-insecticides Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bio-insecticides Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bio-insecticides Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bio-insecticides, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Bio-insecticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bio-insecticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bio-insecticides Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bio-insecticides Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Bio-insecticides Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bio-insecticides Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Bio-insecticides Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Bio-insecticides Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Bio-insecticides Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Bio-insecticides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Bio-insecticides Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-insecticides Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Bio-insecticides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bio-insecticides Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Bio-insecticides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Bio-insecticides Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio-insecticides Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-insecticides Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Bio-insecticides Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bio-insecticides Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bio-insecticides Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bio-insecticides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bio-insecticides Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bio-insecticides Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bio-insecticides Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bio-insecticides Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bio-insecticides Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bio-insecticides Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bio-insecticides Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bio-insecticides Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bio-insecticides Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bio-insecticides Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bio-insecticides Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bio-insecticides Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bio-insecticides Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Bio-insecticides Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bio-insecticides Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bio-insecticides Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bio-insecticides Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-insecticides Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-insecticides Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bio-insecticides Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bio-insecticides Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-insecticides Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-insecticides Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-insecticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bayer Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.2.5 Bayer Related Developments

11.3 Biobest Group

11.3.1 Biobest Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Biobest Group Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Biobest Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Biobest Group Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.3.5 Biobest Group Related Developments

11.4 Certis USA (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.)

11.4.1 Certis USA (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Certis USA (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Certis USA (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Certis USA (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.) Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.4.5 Certis USA (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.) Related Developments

11.5 Novozymes

11.5.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

11.5.2 Novozymes Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Novozymes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Novozymes Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.5.5 Novozymes Related Developments

11.6 Marrone Bio Innovations

11.6.1 Marrone Bio Innovations Corporation Information

11.6.2 Marrone Bio Innovations Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Marrone Bio Innovations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Marrone Bio Innovations Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.6.5 Marrone Bio Innovations Related Developments

11.7 Syngenta(CHEMCHINA)

11.7.1 Syngenta(CHEMCHINA) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Syngenta(CHEMCHINA) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Syngenta(CHEMCHINA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Syngenta(CHEMCHINA) Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.7.5 Syngenta(CHEMCHINA) Related Developments

11.8 Nufarm

11.8.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

11.8.2 Nufarm Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Nufarm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Nufarm Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.8.5 Nufarm Related Developments

11.9 Som Phytopharma India

11.9.1 Som Phytopharma India Corporation Information

11.9.2 Som Phytopharma India Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Som Phytopharma India Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Som Phytopharma India Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.9.5 Som Phytopharma India Related Developments

11.10 Valent Biosciences

11.10.1 Valent Biosciences Corporation Information

11.10.2 Valent Biosciences Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Valent Biosciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Valent Biosciences Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.10.5 Valent Biosciences Related Developments

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Bio-insecticides Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.12 Camson Biotechnologies

11.12.1 Camson Biotechnologies Corporation Information

11.12.2 Camson Biotechnologies Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Camson Biotechnologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Camson Biotechnologies Products Offered

11.12.5 Camson Biotechnologies Related Developments

11.13 Andermatt Biocontrol

11.13.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Corporation Information

11.13.2 Andermatt Biocontrol Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Products Offered

11.13.5 Andermatt Biocontrol Related Developments

11.14 International Panaacea

11.14.1 International Panaacea Corporation Information

11.14.2 International Panaacea Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 International Panaacea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 International Panaacea Products Offered

11.14.5 International Panaacea Related Developments

11.15 Futureco Bioscience

11.15.1 Futureco Bioscience Corporation Information

11.15.2 Futureco Bioscience Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Futureco Bioscience Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Futureco Bioscience Products Offered

11.15.5 Futureco Bioscience Related Developments

11.16 KilPest India

11.16.1 KilPest India Corporation Information

11.16.2 KilPest India Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 KilPest India Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 KilPest India Products Offered

11.16.5 KilPest India Related Developments

11.17 BioSafe Systems

11.17.1 BioSafe Systems Corporation Information

11.17.2 BioSafe Systems Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 BioSafe Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 BioSafe Systems Products Offered

11.17.5 BioSafe Systems Related Developments

11.18 Vestaron Corporation

11.18.1 Vestaron Corporation Corporation Information

11.18.2 Vestaron Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Vestaron Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Vestaron Corporation Products Offered

11.18.5 Vestaron Corporation Related Developments

11.19 SDS Biotech K.K(Idemitsu Kosan)

11.19.1 SDS Biotech K.K(Idemitsu Kosan) Corporation Information

11.19.2 SDS Biotech K.K(Idemitsu Kosan) Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 SDS Biotech K.K(Idemitsu Kosan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 SDS Biotech K.K(Idemitsu Kosan) Products Offered

11.19.5 SDS Biotech K.K(Idemitsu Kosan) Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Bio-insecticides Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bio-insecticides Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Bio-insecticides Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Bio-insecticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bio-insecticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bio-insecticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bio-insecticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bio-insecticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Bio-insecticides Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Bio-insecticides Market Challenges

13.3 Bio-insecticides Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bio-insecticides Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Bio-insecticides Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio-insecticides Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”