Bio-based Nylon Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Arkema, Evonik, Wuxi Yinda Nylon

The report titled Global Bio-based Nylon Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-based Nylon market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based Nylon market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-based Nylon market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based Nylon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-based Nylon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Nylon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Nylon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Nylon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Nylon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Nylon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Nylon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Arkema, Evonik, Wuxi Yinda Nylon, Kingfa, EMS, DuPont, DSM, RadiciGroup, BASF, Shandong Dongchen

Market Segmentation by Product: PA 1010

PA 1012

PA10T

PA11

PA66

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Cable Industry

Others



The Bio-based Nylon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Nylon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Nylon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based Nylon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based Nylon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based Nylon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based Nylon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based Nylon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bio-based Nylon Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PA 1010

1.2.3 PA 1012

1.2.4 PA10T

1.2.5 PA11

1.2.6 PA66

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobile Industry

1.3.3 Electronic and Electrical Industry

1.3.4 Cable Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bio-based Nylon Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bio-based Nylon Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bio-based Nylon Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bio-based Nylon Market Restraints

3 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales

3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based Nylon Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bio-based Nylon Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based Nylon Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-based Nylon Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bio-based Nylon Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bio-based Nylon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bio-based Nylon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bio-based Nylon Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bio-based Nylon Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bio-based Nylon Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bio-based Nylon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bio-based Nylon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bio-based Nylon Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arkema

12.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.1.2 Arkema Overview

12.1.3 Arkema Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Arkema Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.1.5 Arkema Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.2 Evonik

12.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.2.2 Evonik Overview

12.2.3 Evonik Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Evonik Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.2.5 Evonik Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.3 Wuxi Yinda Nylon

12.3.1 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Overview

12.3.3 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.3.5 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Recent Developments

12.4 Kingfa

12.4.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kingfa Overview

12.4.3 Kingfa Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kingfa Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.4.5 Kingfa Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Kingfa Recent Developments

12.5 EMS

12.5.1 EMS Corporation Information

12.5.2 EMS Overview

12.5.3 EMS Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 EMS Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.5.5 EMS Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 EMS Recent Developments

12.6 DuPont

12.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.6.2 DuPont Overview

12.6.3 DuPont Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DuPont Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.6.5 DuPont Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.7 DSM

12.7.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.7.2 DSM Overview

12.7.3 DSM Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DSM Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.7.5 DSM Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 DSM Recent Developments

12.8 RadiciGroup

12.8.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information

12.8.2 RadiciGroup Overview

12.8.3 RadiciGroup Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 RadiciGroup Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.8.5 RadiciGroup Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 RadiciGroup Recent Developments

12.9 BASF

12.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.9.2 BASF Overview

12.9.3 BASF Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BASF Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.9.5 BASF Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.10 Shandong Dongchen

12.10.1 Shandong Dongchen Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shandong Dongchen Overview

12.10.3 Shandong Dongchen Bio-based Nylon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shandong Dongchen Bio-based Nylon Products and Services

12.10.5 Shandong Dongchen Bio-based Nylon SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Shandong Dongchen Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bio-based Nylon Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bio-based Nylon Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bio-based Nylon Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bio-based Nylon Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bio-based Nylon Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bio-based Nylon Distributors

13.5 Bio-based Nylon Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

