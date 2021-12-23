Bio-based Materials Market Competitive Strategies, Growth Analysis & Forecast To 2027 | Huntsman, BASF, DuPont

“
The report titled Global Bio-based Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-based Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-based Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-based Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Huntsman, BASF, DuPont, Covestro, Mitsui Chemicals, Lubrizol, Biobased Technologies, TSE Industries, Rampf Group, Manali Petrochemical, Tosoh, Virent, Anellotech, GEVO, Trellis Earth Products, Braskem, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Sumitomo Chemical, Evonik, Arkema, DSM, RadiciGroup
Market Segmentation by Product:
Bio-based Polyurethane
Bio-based Paraxylene
Bio-based Polypropylene
Bio-based Polyamides
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Transportation & Automotive
Textile
Construction
Packaging
Furniture
Electronics & Appliances
Other
The Bio-based Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bio-based Materials market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based Materials industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based Materials market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based Materials market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based Materials market?
Table of Contents:
1 Bio-based Materials Market Overview
1.1 Bio-based Materials Product Overview
1.2 Bio-based Materials Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Bio-based Polyurethane
1.2.2 Bio-based Paraxylene
1.2.3 Bio-based Polypropylene
1.2.4 Bio-based Polyamides
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Bio-based Materials Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Bio-based Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Bio-based Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Bio-based Materials Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Bio-based Materials Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Bio-based Materials Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Bio-based Materials Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-based Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Bio-based Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bio-based Materials Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-based Materials Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-based Materials as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based Materials Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio-based Materials Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Bio-based Materials Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Bio-based Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Bio-based Materials Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Bio-based Materials Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Bio-based Materials by Application
4.1 Bio-based Materials Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Transportation & Automotive
4.1.2 Textile
4.1.3 Construction
4.1.4 Packaging
4.1.5 Furniture
4.1.6 Electronics & Appliances
4.1.7 Other
4.2 Global Bio-based Materials Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Bio-based Materials Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Bio-based Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Bio-based Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Bio-based Materials by Country
5.1 North America Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Bio-based Materials by Country
6.1 Europe Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Materials by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Bio-based Materials by Country
8.1 Latin America Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Materials by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-based Materials Business
10.1 Huntsman
10.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
10.1.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Huntsman Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Huntsman Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.1.5 Huntsman Recent Development
10.2 BASF
10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 BASF Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 BASF Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.2.5 BASF Recent Development
10.3 DuPont
10.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.3.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 DuPont Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 DuPont Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.3.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.4 Covestro
10.4.1 Covestro Corporation Information
10.4.2 Covestro Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Covestro Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Covestro Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.4.5 Covestro Recent Development
10.5 Mitsui Chemicals
10.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development
10.6 Lubrizol
10.6.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information
10.6.2 Lubrizol Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Lubrizol Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Lubrizol Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Development
10.7 Biobased Technologies
10.7.1 Biobased Technologies Corporation Information
10.7.2 Biobased Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Biobased Technologies Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Biobased Technologies Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.7.5 Biobased Technologies Recent Development
10.8 TSE Industries
10.8.1 TSE Industries Corporation Information
10.8.2 TSE Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 TSE Industries Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 TSE Industries Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.8.5 TSE Industries Recent Development
10.9 Rampf Group
10.9.1 Rampf Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Rampf Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Rampf Group Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Rampf Group Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.9.5 Rampf Group Recent Development
10.10 Manali Petrochemical
10.10.1 Manali Petrochemical Corporation Information
10.10.2 Manali Petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Manali Petrochemical Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Manali Petrochemical Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.10.5 Manali Petrochemical Recent Development
10.11 Tosoh
10.11.1 Tosoh Corporation Information
10.11.2 Tosoh Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Tosoh Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Tosoh Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.11.5 Tosoh Recent Development
10.12 Virent
10.12.1 Virent Corporation Information
10.12.2 Virent Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Virent Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Virent Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.12.5 Virent Recent Development
10.13 Anellotech
10.13.1 Anellotech Corporation Information
10.13.2 Anellotech Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Anellotech Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Anellotech Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.13.5 Anellotech Recent Development
10.14 GEVO
10.14.1 GEVO Corporation Information
10.14.2 GEVO Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 GEVO Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 GEVO Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.14.5 GEVO Recent Development
10.15 Trellis Earth Products
10.15.1 Trellis Earth Products Corporation Information
10.15.2 Trellis Earth Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Trellis Earth Products Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Trellis Earth Products Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.15.5 Trellis Earth Products Recent Development
10.16 Braskem
10.16.1 Braskem Corporation Information
10.16.2 Braskem Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Braskem Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Braskem Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.16.5 Braskem Recent Development
10.17 Japan Polypropylene Corporation
10.17.1 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Corporation Information
10.17.2 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.17.5 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Recent Development
10.18 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
10.18.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Corporation Information
10.18.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.18.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Recent Development
10.19 Sumitomo Chemical
10.19.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
10.19.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Sumitomo Chemical Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Sumitomo Chemical Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.19.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development
10.20 Evonik
10.20.1 Evonik Corporation Information
10.20.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Evonik Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Evonik Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.20.5 Evonik Recent Development
10.21 Arkema
10.21.1 Arkema Corporation Information
10.21.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Arkema Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Arkema Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.21.5 Arkema Recent Development
10.22 DSM
10.22.1 DSM Corporation Information
10.22.2 DSM Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 DSM Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 DSM Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.22.5 DSM Recent Development
10.23 RadiciGroup
10.23.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information
10.23.2 RadiciGroup Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 RadiciGroup Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 RadiciGroup Bio-based Materials Products Offered
10.23.5 RadiciGroup Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Bio-based Materials Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Bio-based Materials Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Bio-based Materials Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Bio-based Materials Distributors
12.3 Bio-based Materials Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
